Bar Harbor Bank and Trust: Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) reported fourth quarter 2021 net income of $9.8 million or $0.65 per diluted share, up from $8.6 million or $0.58 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2020. Core earnings per share (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.68 compared to $0.62 per share for the same period of 2020.

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (ratios compared to the fourth quarter 2020)

1.02% return on assets or 1.07% on a core basis (non-GAAP)

13% growth in core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans

13% annualized commercial loan growth, excluding PPP loans

13% annualized core deposit growth

0.27% non-performing asset ratio to total assets, compared to 0.33%

President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, "Once again our team is proud to deliver strong results, reporting a 10% increase in core earnings per share in the fourth quarter 2021 over the prior year's quarter. Throughout 2021 we maintained an annualized core return on assets of over 1% and a core return on tangible common equity of over 13% in each quarter. This level of performance reflects the progress toward our strategic objectives to reduce funding costs, increase fee-based revenues and grow commercial loans while maintaining exceptional credit quality. We also grew tangible book value per share, which is up 2% from the prior quarter and 6% over the prior year."

"Net interest margin (NIM) on a GAAP basis was 2.79% for the fourth quarter 2021 compared with 3.02% in the same quarter of 2020. Excluding the effects of PPP fee acceleration, excess cash, and one-time items, our normalized NIM increased to 2.99% in 2021 from 2.94% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and is flat with the third quarter of 2021. At year-end 2021, we had about $200 thousand of remaining PPP deferred fees which will be amortized to the margin in 2022 as we have worked closely with our customers to receive PPP loan forgiveness. The stabilization and modest expansion in normalized NIM is due to the continued growth in low-interest bearing deposits in 2021 and several delever and security remix strategies that were executed during the past two years. Our cost of interest-bearing liabilities has steadily dropped to 41 basis points from 77 basis points in the fourth quarter 2020."

"In December 2021, we prepaid $70 million of FHLB borrowings and sold $19 million of securities to offset prepayment penalties, which were replaced with relatively short-lived securities with an average duration of approximately 4 years. The net result of the transactions is expected to add five basis points to NIM and $0.02 to core earnings per share in the first quarter 2022."

Mr. Simard continued, "Looking at yields in 2021, income from loans and securities have both been affected by acceleration of discounts and premiums due to prepayment activity. Specifically, while our yield on commercial real estate loans was 3.40% for the fourth quarter 2021 excluding one-time adjustments, was 3.50% which is consistent with the third quarter 2021. The quarterly contractual rates present a better look at repricing activity and reflect a more linear and flatter curve in the second half of 2021. As we think about 2022, we view this as a positive indicator along with our well-positioned, asset-sensitive balance sheet should the Federal Reserve Bank increase rates."

"On the funding side, core deposits increased 13% during the quarter as new accounts were established from new relationships. Wholesale funding has decreased to 4% of total funding, down from 18% at year-end 2020. Core deposit reliance continues to expand, funding our growth with a much more stabilized cost if rates do go up. At year-end 2021, $114 million of wholesale funding remains, which represent longer durations or have associated hedges."

Mr. Simard further stated, "Wealth management and customer service fees increased 18% from the fourth quarter 2020, given a 13% increase in assets under management and our significant increase in core deposits. Our Wealth Management division continues to deliver a strong performance from both a customer and shareholder perspective. We continue to focus on profitability and fee-based revenue remains a priority. The growth seen during this past year has contributed to the expansion in our key performance metrics, while further enhancing the diversity and strength of our revenue streams. Mortgage banking income in the fourth quarter 2021 benefited from our secondary market loan sales, which also accounts for the decrease in residential loans as we selectively moved production between on-balance sheet and held for sale."

"Growth in commercial real estate loans for the quarter was driven largely by existing customers. These are proven operators and long-time customers of the Bank. Similarly, the growth in commercial and industrial loans of 11%, excluding PPP, came from existing customers and represented a variety of industries. As we look forward, the pipelines remain robust and we see the momentum continuing into the first quarter."

"Credit metrics remained strong and stable in the fourth quarter. The modest increase in provision in the fourth quarter is largely due to stabilizing economic forecasts along with slight increases to qualitative adjustments on certain loan categories, offset by $144 thousand of net recoveries for the quarter. Non-performing loans continue to decline across all categories on a quarterly and year-over-year basis. In the quarter, we also saw a noteworthy reduction of criticized loans, down to 3% from 4% at the end of the third quarter 2021. All of these trends are positive and are expected to continue as we move into 2022 based on our credit disciplines."

Mr. Simard concluded, "As we enter 2022, we continue to actively manage the balance sheet, investing excess liquidity diligently without compromising our credit or interest rate risk appetites. We are excited about this new year and feel we are well positioned regardless of the resulting economic environment."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.24 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2022, payable on March 17, 2022. This dividend equates to a 3.32% annualized yield based on the $28.93 closing price of the Company's common stock at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $3.7 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2021. We executed a balance sheet delever and security remix strategy where $70.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank advances were prepaid and $19.0 million of securities were sold and then replenished.

Loans were $2.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter. Excluding PPP loans, commercial loans increased $49.2 million primarily due to five new loans totaling $70.4 million and two new participations totaling $44.3 million. PPP loan balances totaled $6.7 million at year-end 2021 and $53.8 million at the end of 2020. Unearned deferred fees on PPP loans totaled $219 thousand at the end of the quarter and are expected to be mostly recognized in early 2022. COVID loan modifications totaled $566 thousand, down from $4.7 million at the end of the third quarter 2021. Total residential loans decreased $28.7 million from the end of the third quarter 2021, as the Company continued its strategy to sell the majority of residential loan originations in the secondary market.

The allowance for credit losses was $22.7 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $22.4 million at the end of the third quarter 2021. A steadying economic forecast and disciplined approach to credit quality resulted in an allowance to total loans coverage ratio of 0.90% compared to 0.89% at the end of the third quarter 2021. The fourth quarter 2021 charged off loans resulted in a net recovery of $144 thousand, or 0.02% of the total loan portfolio compared to a net charge off of $193 thousand, or 0.03% of total loans in the third quarter 2021. Non-accruing loans for the fourth quarter 2021 decreased to $10.2 million from $12.2 million at the end of the third quarter 2021. The ratio of accruing past due loans to total loans was 0.32% of total loans at the end of the fourth quarter 2021 from 0.12% at the end of the third quarter 2021 and 0.58% at year-end 2020. The increase in 30-day past due accounts for the quarter is attributable to the payment schedules of residential loans and timing due to the quarter ending on a 31 day month.

Total deposits were $3.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of $41.3 million from the third quarter 2021, due to continued core deposit growth. Core deposits grew $85.0 million, or 13% on an annualized basis, during the quarter as over 300 new customer accounts were opened. As a result the loan to deposit ratio was 83% compared to 84% at the end of the third quarter 2021. Time deposits decreased $43.7 million during the quarter primarily due to $15.0 million of brokered certificates of deposit that matured in the fourth quarter. The remaining decrease is attributable to customers continuing to move funds to transactional accounts upon contractual maturity.

The Company's book value per share was $28.27 at December 31, 2021, compared with $27.92 at the end of the third quarter 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) was $19.86 at the end of the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $19.48 at the end of the third quarter 2021, an annualized growth rate of 8%. Other comprehensive income included unrealized gains on securities totaling $2.0 million in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $4.4 million at the end of the third quarter 2021.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net income in the fourth quarter 2021 was $9.8 million, or $0.65 per share, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.58 per share, in the same quarter of 2020. Net income improved on higher fee income and lower operating expenses. PPP loan fees contributed $0.07 to earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.18 in the same period of 2020. Core earnings (non-GAAP) totaled $10.2 million or $0.68 per share, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.62 per share, in the same quarter of 2020. Non-core items (non-GAAP) reduced net income by $472 thousand in the fourth quarter 2021 and $578 thousand in the same period of 2020.

Net interest margin was 2.79% compared to 3.02% in the same period of 2020. Acceleration of PPP loan fee amortization due to forgiveness contributed 10 basis points to NIM in the fourth quarter 2021 and 23 basis point in the same period of 2020. Interest-bearing cash balances, held mostly at the Federal Reserve Bank, reduced NIM by 27 basis points in the fourth quarter 2021 and 16 basis points in the fourth quarter 2020. The yield on earning assets totaled 3.10% compared to 3.65% in the fourth quarter 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP and excess cash, the yield on earning assets totaled 3.30% and 3.61% for the same periods. The yield on loans was 3.58% in the fourth quarter 2021, 3.98% in the third quarter 2021 and 4.03% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding PPP loans the yield on loans was 3.45% in the fourth quarter of 2021, 3.62% in the third quarter of 2021 and 3.77% in the fourth quarter 2020. Costs of funds decreased to 0.41% from 0.77% in the fourth quarter 2020 due to lower deposit rates and reduced wholesale borrowings.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter was $126 thousand, compared to of $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The provision in the fourth quarter 2021 is attributable to steadying economic forecasts from the third quarter 2021, which overall is down from the provision that was booked under the incurred model in the prior year, considering COVID-19 effects.

Non-interest income in the fourth quarter 2021 was $11.2 million, compared to $14.7 million in the same quarter of 2020. Customer service fees were $3.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to $2.9 million in the same period of 2020. The increase is due to over 300 new accounts that were opened during the quarter and a higher volume of customer activity and transactions. Wealth management income increased 16% over the same quarter of 2020 to $3.8 million with assets under management growing 13% to $2.54 billion compared to $2.25 billion in the same period of 2020. The Company sold securities resulting in an $890 thousand gain as part of the aforementioned remix strategy. Mortgage banking activities were $1.6 million, compared to $2.7 million in the same period of 2020. Additionally, bank-owned life insurance income increased $178 thousand due to mortality proceeds from a death claim.

Non-interest expense was $22.9 million in the fourth quarter 2021 from $27.8 million in the same quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefits expense decreased to $11.8 million compared to $13.3 million in the same quarter of 2020, reflecting full-time equivalents of 423 compared to 531, respectively and favorable discount rates on the Company's supplemental-retirement plans. The efficiency ratio benefited from controlled operating expenses in the fourth quarter and was 60.74% compared to 61.98% in the same period of 2020. Excluding the effects of PPP the efficiency ratio was 62.51% and 63.81% for the same respective periods. Non-core expenses (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter 2021 totaled $1.5 million and consisted of a $1.1 million prepayment penalty on debt extinguishment and a $515 thousand loss on the sale of premises and equipment as the Company continues to optimize its branch footprint. In the same quarter of 2020 non-core expenses (non-GAAP) totaled $4.7 million and included costs to consolidate our wealth management systems.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 18%, down from 21% in the fourth quarter 2020. The income tax provision in fourth 2021 includes a true-up of the statutory tax rate as more business was driven from the lower cost state of Maine. Also with the filing of the tax returns in the quarter, $76 thousand of tax reserves were released, which is considered a one-time item.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED) A Selected Financial Highlights B Balance Sheets C Loan and Deposit Analysis D Statements of Income E Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend) F Average Yields and Costs G Average Balances H Asset Quality Analysis I-J Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 PER SHARE DATA Net earnings, diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.73 $ 0.60 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 Core earnings, diluted (1) 0.68 0.73 0.63 0.68 0.62 Total book value (6) 28.27 27.92 27.64 27.10 27.29 Tangible book value (1) (6) 19.86 19.48 19.17 18.61 18.77 Market price at period end 28.93 28.05 28.62 29.42 22.59 Dividends 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.22 0.22 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2) Return on assets 1.02 % 1.16 % 0.97 % 1.03 % 0.92 % Core return on assets (1) 1.07 1.16 1.01 1.11 0.98 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets 1.26 1.43 1.13 1.22 1.30 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) 1.33 1.43 1.18 1.32 1.38 Return on equity (6) 9.16 10.38 8.77 9.45 8.42 Core return on equity (1) (6) 9.60 10.39 9.14 10.14 8.99 Return on tangible equity (6) 13.30 15.08 12.91 14.01 12.52 Core return on tangible equity (1) (6) 13.93 15.09 13.45 15.01 13.33 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (1) (3) 2.79 3.02 2.74 2.88 3.02 Core net interest margin (1) (4) 2.69 2.75 2.67 2.78 2.79 Efficiency ratio (1) 60.74 59.18 63.45 61.95 61.98 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) Total assets (6) $ 3,709 $ 3,738 $ 3,639 $ 3,730 $ 3,724 Total earning assets (5) 3,380 3,394 3,282 3,381 3,371 Total investments 626 556 636 641 599 Total loans 2,532 2,534 2,516 2,551 2,563 Allowance for credit losses 23 22 23 24 19 Total goodwill and intangible assets 126 126 127 127 127 Total deposits 3,049 3,007 2,822 2,912 2,906 Total shareholders' equity (6) 424 418 414 405 407 Net income 10 11 9 9 9 Core earnings (1) 10 11 9 10 9 ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans - % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.90 0.89 0.91 0.93 0.74 Loans/deposits 83 84 89 88 88 Shareholders' equity to total assets (6) 11.43 11.19 11.37 10.86 10.93 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (6) 8.32 8.08 8.17 7.72 7.78

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in table I-J for additional information.

(2) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(3) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.

(4) Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.

(5) Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.

(6) The first and second quarters of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 have been revised for derivatives that were incorrectly presented as assets instead of liabilities and related equity effects net of tax.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED



Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 33,508 $ 39,081 $ 41,440 $ 39,039 $ 27,566 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 216,881 302,118 132,278 184,473 198,441 Total cash and cash equivalents 250,389 341,199 173,718 223,512 226,007 Securities available for sale 618,276 545,327 621,849 626,403 585,046 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,384 10,192 14,145 14,826 14,036 Total securities 625,660 555,519 635,994 641,229 599,082 Loans held for sale 5,523 7,505 7,942 10,148 23,988 Total loans 2,531,910 2,534,154 2,515,560 2,551,064 2,562,885 Less: Allowance for credit losses (22,718 ) (22,448 ) (22,815 ) (23,653 ) (19,082 ) Net loans 2,509,192 2,511,706 2,492,745 2,527,411 2,543,803 Premises and equipment, net 49,382 50,070 51,119 52,253 52,458 Other real estate owned - - - - - Goodwill 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 Other intangible assets 6,733 6,966 7,198 7,431 7,670 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 79,020 79,380 78,886 78,388 77,870 Deferred tax asset, net (1) 5,547 5,811 4,902 5,761 3,047 Other assets (1) 58,310 60,712 67,064 64,479 70,873 Total assets (1) $ 3,709,233 $ 3,738,345 $ 3,639,045 $ 3,730,089 $ 3,724,275 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Demand and other non-interest bearing deposits $ 664,420 $ 664,395 $ 599,598 $ 586,487 $ 544,636 NOW deposits 940,631 888,021 802,681 761,817 738,849 Savings deposits 628,670 605,977 578,361 560,095 521,638 Money market deposits 389,291 379,651 371,075 365,507 402,731 Time deposits 425,532 469,221 470,758 638,436 698,361 Total deposits 3,048,544 3,007,265 2,822,473 2,912,342 2,906,215 Senior borrowings 118,400 190,267 279,991 292,210 276,062 Subordinated borrowings 60,124 60,083 60,042 60,003 59,961 Total borrowings 178,524 250,350 340,033 352,213 336,023 Other liabilities (1) 58,018 62,295 62,779 60,354 74,972 Total liabilities (1) 3,285,086 3,319,910 3,225,285 3,324,909 3,317,210 Total shareholders' equity (1) 424,147 418,435 413,760 405,180 407,065 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (1) $ 3,709,233 $ 3,738,345 $ 3,639,045 $ 3,730,089 $ 3,724,275 Net shares outstanding 15,001 14,987 14,972 14,950 14,916

(1) The first and second quarters of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 have been revised for derivatives that were incorrectly presented as assets instead of liabilities and related equity effects net of tax.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth %

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Quarter Year to (in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 End Date Commercial real estate $ 1,210,580 $ 1,170,372 $ 1,135,857 $ 1,118,669 $ 1,084,381 14 % 12 % Commercial and industrial 340,129 331,091 327,729 317,500 323,864 11 5 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 6,669 24,227 65,918 77,878 53,774 * (88 ) Total commercial loans 1,557,378 1,525,690 1,529,504 1,514,047 1,462,019 8 7 Total commercial loans, excluding PPP 1,550,709 1,501,463 1,463,586 1,436,169 1,408,245 13 10 Residential real estate 821,004 849,692 822,774 868,084 923,891 (14 ) (11 ) Consumer 98,949 100,933 103,589 106,835 113,544 (8 ) (13 ) Tax exempt and other 54,579 57,839 59,693 62,098 63,431 (23 ) (14 ) Total loans $ 2,531,910 $ 2,534,154 $ 2,515,560 $ 2,551,064 $ 2,562,885 - % (1 )%

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth %

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Quarter Year to (in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 End Date Demand $ 664,420 $ 664,395 $ 599,598 $ 586,487 $ 544,636 - % 22 % NOW 940,631 888,021 802,681 761,817 738,849 24 27 Savings 628,670 605,977 578,361 560,095 521,638 15 21 Money market 389,291 379,651 371,075 365,507 402,731 10 (3 ) Total non-maturity deposits 2,623,012 2,538,044 2,351,715 2,273,906 2,207,854 13 19 Total time deposits 425,532 469,221 470,758 638,436 698,361 (37 ) (39 ) Total deposits $ 3,048,544 $ 3,007,265 $ 2,822,473 $ 2,912,342 $ 2,906,215 5 % 5 %

*Indicates ratios of 100% or greater.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED



Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income







Loans $ 22,746 $ 26,687 $ 95,236 $ 107,085 Securities and other 3,776 4,013 15,568 19,019 Total interest and dividend income 26,522 30,700 110,804 126,104 Interest expense Deposits 1,434 3,606 8,543 18,043 Borrowings 1,273 1,732 6,688 8,881 Total interest expense 2,707 5,338 15,231 26,924 Net interest income 23,815 25,362 95,573 99,180 Provision for credit losses 126 1,360 (1,302 ) 5,625 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,689 24,002 96,875 93,555 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,844 3,318 15,179 13,378 Customer service fees 3,470 2,890 13,212 11,327 Gain on sales of securities, net 890 3,959 2,870 5,445 Mortgage banking income 1,563 2,654 6,536 6,884 Bank-owned life insurance income 669 482 2,179 2,007 Customer derivative income 173 1,086 1,010 2,503 Other income 549 334 1,275 1,412 Total non-interest income 11,158 14,723 42,261 42,956 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,842 13,318 47,117 48,920 Occupancy and equipment 4,105 4,192 16,356 16,751 Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net 515 (122 ) 378 (32 ) Outside services 431 571 1,943 1,985 Professional services 556 572 1,756 2,060 Communication 205 194 912 892 Marketing 378 415 1,541 1,385 Amortization of intangible assets 233 256 940 1,024 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,083 - 2,851 1,351 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses (92 ) 4,849 1,667 5,801 Other expenses 3,665 3,571 15,047 14,723 Total non-interest expense 22,921 27,816 90,508 94,860 Income before income taxes 11,926 10,909 48,628 41,651 Income tax expense 2,160 2,269 9,329 8,407 Net income $ 9,766 $ 8,640 $ 39,299 $ 33,244 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.58 $ 2.63 $ 2.18 Diluted 0.65 0.58 2.61 2.18 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,993 14,909 14,961 15,246 Diluted 15,075 14,952 15,045 15,272

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED



Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 22,746 $ 25,094 $ 23,191 $ 24,205 $ 26,687 Securities and other 3,776 3,821 3,992 3,979 4,013 Total interest and dividend income 26,522 28,915 27,183 28,184 30,700 Interest expense Deposits 1,434 1,555 2,603 2,951 3,606 Borrowings 1,273 1,778 1,826 1,811 1,732 Total interest expense 2,707 3,333 4,429 4,762 5,338 Net interest income 23,815 25,582 22,754 23,422 25,362 Provision for credit losses 126 (174 ) (765 ) (489 ) 1,360 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,689 25,756 23,519 23,911 24,002 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,844 3,868 3,801 3,666 3,318 Customer service fees 3,470 3,515 3,257 2,970 2,890 Gain on sales of securities, net 890 1,930 50 - 3,959 Mortgage banking income 1,563 850 1,553 2,570 2,654 Bank-owned life insurance income 669 494 498 518 482 Customer derivative income 173 341 86 410 1,086 Other income 549 352 260 114 334 Total non-interest income 11,158 11,350 9,505 10,248 14,723 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,842 11,743 11,356 12,176 13,318 Occupancy and equipment 4,105 4,029 3,894 4,328 4,192 Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net 515 (146 ) 1 8 (122 ) Outside services 431 547 533 432 571 Professional services 556 491 151 558 572 Communication 205 188 198 321 194 Marketing 378 339 534 290 415 Amortization of intangible assets 233 233 233 241 256 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,083 1,768 - - - Acquisition, conversion and other expenses (92 ) 318 552 889 4,849 Other expenses 3,665 3,862 4,272 3,248 3,571 Total non-interest expense 22,921 23,372 21,724 22,491 27,816 Income before income taxes 11,926 13,734 11,300 11,668 10,909 Income tax expense 2,160 2,706 2,275 2,188 2,269 Net income $ 9,766 $ 11,028 $ 9,025 $ 9,480 $ 8,640 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.74 $ 0.60 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 Diluted 0.65 0.73 0.60 0.63 0.58 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,993 14,983 14,965 14,934 14,909 Diluted 15,075 15,051 15,042 15,007 14,952

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized) - UNAUDITED



Quarters Ended

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,

2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Earning assets Interest-bearing deposits with other banks (1) 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Securities available for sale and FHLB stock 2.66 2.59 2.66 2.79 2.97 Loans: Commercial real estate 3.40 3.53 3.54 3.68 3.74 Commercial and industrial 3.23 3.79 3.60 3.86 3.92 Paycheck protection program 26.25 23.28 5.56 8.12 11.56 Residential real estate 3.61 3.64 3.80 3.76 3.74 Consumer 3.49 3.78 3.44 3.56 3.65 Total loans 3.58 3.98 3.70 3.85 4.03 Total earning assets 3.10 % 3.41 % 3.26 % 3.46 % 3.65 %

Funding liabilities Deposits: NOW 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.15 % Savings 0.08 0.08 0.10 0.13 0.13 Money market 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.14 0.14 Time deposits 0.77 0.88 1.37 1.44 1.64 Total interest-bearing deposits 0.24 0.27 0.45 0.51 0.61 Borrowings 2.17 2.11 2.12 2.16 1.83 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.41 % 0.50 % 0.66 % 0.72 % 0.77 % Net interest spread 2.69 2.91 2.60 2.74 2.88 Net interest margin (1) 2.79 3.02 2.74 2.88 3.02 Core net interest margin (2) 2.69 2.75 2.67 2.78 2.79

(1) Income from interest-bearing deposits with other banks has been separated from securities and restated for prior periods to conform to the current period presentation.

(2) Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED



Quarters Ended

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Assets









Interest-bearing deposits with other banks (1) $ 325,260 $ 284,429 $ 228,825 $ 176,728 $ 176,747 Securities available for sale and FHLB stock (2) 578,323 610,381 635,978 613,459 563,118 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,189,803 1,153,813 1,122,831 1,099,937 1,059,574 Commercial and industrial 386,156 391,191 378,634 377,176 386,201 Paycheck protection program 14,824 45,835 76,701 65,149 91,109 Residential real estate 844,872 824,686 850,119 916,633 995,173 Consumer 100,723 101,545 104,851 109,802 115,876 Total loans (3) 2,536,378 2,517,070 2,533,136 2,568,697 2,647,933 Total earning assets 3,439,961 3,411,880 3,397,939 3,358,884 3,387,798 Cash and due from banks 37,818 38,750 21,414 23,221 22,473 Allowance for credit losses (22,525 ) (22,607 ) (23,419 ) (24,822 ) (18,690 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 126,324 126,556 126,789 127,024 127,264 Other assets (4) 200,097 209,509 223,362 232,475 237,414 Total assets (4) $ 3,781,675 $ 3,764,088 $ 3,746,085 $ 3,716,782 $ 3,756,259 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: NOW $ 913,326 $ 860,206 $ 781,836 $ 749,100 $ 713,464 Savings 620,599 591,440 568,193 541,203 516,266 Money market 395,341 381,755 368,826 378,743 399,543 Time deposits 450,559 471,934 619,454 675,422 734,523 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,379,825 2,305,335 2,338,309 2,344,468 2,363,796 Borrowings 232,492 334,097 345,896 340,209 376,437 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,612,317 2,639,432 2,684,205 2,684,677 2,740,233 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 684,895 641,769 591,982 550,657 535,402 Other liabilities (4) 61,480 61,436 57,227 74,778 72,534 Total liabilities (4) 3,358,692 3,342,637 3,333,414 3,310,112 3,348,169 Total shareholders' equity (4) 422,983 421,451 412,671 406,670 408,090 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (4) $ 3,781,675 $ 3,764,088 $ 3,746,085 $ 3,716,782 $ 3,756,259

(1) Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.

(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.

(3) Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.

(4) The first and second quarters of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 have been revised for derivatives that were incorrectly presented as assets instead of liabilities and related equity effects net of tax.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED



At or for the Quarters Ended

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accruing loans: Commercial real estate $ 2,890 $ 3,646 $ 4,367 $ 4,664 $ 4,251 Commercial installment 1,056 1,163 1,370 1,534 1,466 Residential real estate 5,192 6,311 6,788 6,753 5,729 Consumer installment 1,053 1,087 1,054 1,118 742 Total non-accruing loans 10,191 12,207 13,579 14,069 12,188 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 10,191 $ 12,207 $ 13,579 $ 14,069 $ 12,188

Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.40 % 0.48 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.48 % Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.27 0.33 0.37 0.38 0.33 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 22,448 $ 22,815 $ 23,653 $ 19,082 $ 17,907 Impact of CECL adoption - - - 5,228 - Charged-off loans (154 ) (286 ) (239 ) (216 ) (297 ) Recoveries on charged-off loans 298 93 166 48 112 Net loans charged-off 144 (193 ) (73 ) (168 ) (185 ) Provision for credit losses 126 (174 ) (765 ) (489 ) 1,360 Balance at end of period $ 22,718 $ 22,448 $ 22,815 $ 23,653 $ 19,082 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.74 % Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 223 184 168 168 157 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS Commercial real estate $ 216 $ (69 ) $ (105 ) $ (131 ) $ 63 Commercial installment 53 (24 ) (7 ) 1 (228 ) Residential real estate 8 13 88 (28 ) (21 ) Consumer installment (133 ) (113 ) (49 ) (10 ) 1 Total, net $ 144 $ (193 ) $ (73 ) $ (168 ) $ (185 ) Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans (0.02 )% 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.07 DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/ TOTAL LOANS 30-89 Days delinquent 0.31 % 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.43 % 0.58 % 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.01 - Total accruing delinquent loans 0.32 0.12 0.15 0.44 0.58 Non-accruing loans 0.40 0.48 0.54 0.55 0.48 Total delinquent and non-accruing loans 0.72 % 0.60 % 0.69 % 0.99 % 1.06 %

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED





At or for the Quarters Ended



Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands)

2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Net income $ 9,766 $ 11,028 $ 9,025 $ 9,480 $ 8,640 Non-core items: (Gain) on sale of securities, net (890 ) (1,930 ) (50 ) - (3,959 ) Loss (gain) on sale of premises and equipment, net

515 (146 ) 1 8 (122 ) (Gain) loss on other real estate owned

- - - - (11 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 1,083 1,768 - - - Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

(92 ) 318 552 889 4,849 Income tax expense (1) (144 ) (2 ) (119 ) (213 ) (179 ) Total non-core items 472 8 384 684 578 Core earnings (2) (A) $ 10,238 $ 11,036 $ 9,409 $ 10,164 $ 9,218 Net interest income (B) $ 23,815 $ 25,582 $ 22,754 $ 23,422 $ 25,362 Non-interest income 11,158 11,350 9,505 10,248 14,723 Total Revenue 34,973 36,932 32,259 33,670 40,085 (Gain) on sale of securities, net (890 ) (1,930 ) (50 ) - (3,959 ) Total core revenue (2) (C) $ 34,083 $ 35,002 $ 32,209 $ 33,670 $ 36,126 Total non-interest expense 22,921 23,372 21,724 22,491 27,816 Non-core expenses: (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment, net

(515 ) 146 (1 ) (8 ) 122 Gain (loss) on other real estate owned

- - - - 11 Loss on debt extinguishment (1,083 ) (1,768 ) - - - Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

92 (318 ) (552 ) (889 ) (4,849 ) Total non-core expenses (1,506 ) (1,940 ) (553 ) (897 ) (4,716 ) Core non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 21,415 $ 21,432 $ 21,171 $ 21,594 $ 23,100 Total revenue 34,973 36,932 32,259 33,670 40,085 Total non-interest expense 22,921 23,372 21,724 22,491 27,816 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 12,052 $ 13,560 $ 10,535 $ 11,179 $ 12,269 Core revenue (2) 34,083 35,002 32,209 33,670 36,126 Core non-interest expense (2) 21,415 21,432 21,171 21,594 23,100 Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (2) (U) $ 12,668 $ 13,570 $ 11,038 $ 12,076 $ 13,026 (in millions) Average earning assets (E) $ 3,440 $ 3,412 $ 3,398 $ 3,359 $ 3,388 Average paycheck protection program (PPP) loans (R) 15 46 77 65 91 Average earning assets, excluding PPP loans (S) 3,425 3,366 3,321 3,294 3,297 Average assets (F) 3,764 3,764 3,746 3,717 3,756 Average shareholders' equity (8) (G) 423 421 413 407 408 Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3) (8) (H) 297 295 286 280 281 Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3) (8) (I) 298 292 287 278 280 Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3) (8) (J) 3,583 3,612 3,512 3,603 3,597

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Common shares outstanding, period-end (K) 15,001 14,987 14,972 14,950 14,916 Average diluted shares outstanding (L) 15,075 15,051 15,042 15,007 14,952 Core earnings per share, diluted (2) (A/L) $ 0.68 $ 0.73 $ 0.63 $ 0.68 $ 0.62 Tangible book value per share, period-end (2) (8) (I/K) 19.86 19.48 19.17 18.61 18.77 Securities adjustment, net of tax (1) (4) (M) 1,985 4,398 7,237 4,510 10,023 Tangible book value per share, excluding securities adjustment (2) (4) (8) (I+M)/K 19.73 19.19 18.69 18.31 18.09 Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (8) (I/J) 8.32 8.08 8.17 7.72 7.78 Performance ratios (5) GAAP return on assets 1.02 % 1.16 % 0.97 % 1.03 % 0.92 % Core return on assets (2) (A/F) 1.07 1.16 1.01 1.11 0.98 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets 1.26 1.43 1.13 1.22 1.30 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2) (U/F) 1.33 1.43 1.18 1.32 1.38 GAAP return on equity (8) 9.16 10.38 8.77 9.45 8.42 Core return on equity (2) (8) (A/G) 9.60 10.39 9.14 10.14 8.99 Return on tangible equity (8) 13.30 15.08 12.91 14.01 12.52 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) (8) (A+Q)/H 13.93 15.09 13.45 15.01 13.33 Efficiency ratio (2) (6) (D-O-Q)/(C+N) 60.74 59.18 63.45 61.95 61.98 Net interest margin (B+P)/E 2.79 3.02 2.74 2.88 3.02 Core net interest margin (2) (7) (B+P-T)/S 2.69 2.75 2.67 2.78 2.79 Supplementary data (in thousands) Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio (N) $ 573 $ 576 $ 586 $ 595 $ 542 Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense (O) 132 143 128 125 117 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin (P) 369 421 430 433 396 Intangible amortization (Q) 233 233 233 241 256 Interest and fees on PPP loans (T) 981 2,690 1,064 1,304 2,648

(1)Assumes a marginal tax rate of 23.41% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 23.71% for the first three quarters of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020.

(2)Non-GAAP financial measure.

(3)Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.

(4)Securities adjustment, net of tax represents the total unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities recorded on the Company's consolidated balance sheets within total common shareholders' equity.

(5)All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(6)Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

(7)Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.

(8)The first and second quarters of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 have been revised for derivatives that were incorrectly presented as assets instead of liabilities and related equity effects net of tax.

