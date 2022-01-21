Arabesque: ARABESQUE PARTNERS WITH SNOWFLAKE TO DELIVER REAL-TIME ESG DATA SOLUTIONS THROUGH CUTTING-EDGE CLOUD TECHNOLOGY

Agreement will enable financial organisations, investors and companies to integrate Arabesque's suite of market-leading ESG data products and insights solutions with Snowflake's Data Cloud

Arabesque clients will be able to use Snowflake's platform to integrate ESG metrics, raw data assets and regulatory intelligence into their technology stacks securely and in real-time

New partnership will enable Arabesque to deliver streamlined data solutions globally at scale, with no additional integration or extract transform load required

Announcement follows Arabesque's recent launch of ESG Book, the new central source for accessible and digital corporate sustainability information

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabesque has today announced a new partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, enabling financial institutions and investors to integrate Arabesque's suite of data assets and insights into their technology stacks securely and in real-time.

The partnership will allow Arabesque to deliver its market-leading solutions at scale through Snowflake's Data Cloud, which offers a centralised and streamlined data delivery experience with no additional integration or extract transform load required.

Clients will be able to use the Snowflake platform to access Arabesque's wide range of sustainability metrics and raw data on corporate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and green revenues, together with its proprietary regulatory solutions including the SFDR Data Solution and TCFD Alignment Barometer.

The announcement follows the recent launch of ESG Book, Arabesque's new central source for accessible and digital corporate sustainability information that is supported by a global alliance of leading organisations based on a mission to create ESG data as a public good.

Speaking about today's announcement, Daniel Klier, President of Arabesque, said:

"Demand for accessible, comparable and real-time sustainability data is growing exponentially, driven by global trends that are changing capital markets. Through this new partnership with Snowflake, we are able to offer live data assets to our clients with near-instant updates, delivering best-in-class data and insights at both speed and scale. With the use of cutting-edge cloud technology together with our new ESG Book platform, we are committed to re-shaping the future of ESG data.

Kieran Kennedy, Head of Data Marketplace at Snowflake, said:

"As sustainability continues to shape capital markets, client needs are growing for customisable, scalable and real-time ESG data sets that can be efficiently integrated into investment strategies and regulatory processes. With an approach based on big data and machine learning, Arabesque's solutions go hand-in-hand with the philosophy of Snowflake, and through this partnership we can deliver a powerful customer offering."

