Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: BONDS LISTING ON 24.1.2022

CORRECTION: The Issuer Template attachment of the previous notice concerning this listing contained a typing error in the Trading Code. An extra underscore has been removed from the Trading Code in the Issuer Template attached to this notice. EXCHANGE NOTICE 21.1.2022 BONDS (Record Id 192133) BONDS LISTING ON 24.1.2022 1 bonds issued by Kuntarahoitus Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 24.1.2022. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038185