Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma: Ist das die beste CBD-Biotech-Aktie nach GW Pharma?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.01.2022 | 16:29
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: BONDS LISTING ON 24.1.2022

CORRECTION: The Issuer Template attachment of the previous notice concerning
this listing contained a typing error in the Trading Code. An extra underscore
has been removed from the Trading Code in the Issuer Template attached to this
notice. 

EXCHANGE NOTICE 21.1.2022 BONDS (Record Id 192133)

BONDS LISTING ON 24.1.2022


1 bonds issued by Kuntarahoitus Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of
24.1.2022. Please find identifiers in the attached document. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038185
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.