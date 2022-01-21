Anzeige
Freitag, 21.01.2022
Innocan Pharma: Ist das die beste CBD-Biotech-Aktie nach GW Pharma?!
21.01.2022 | 16:29
Fixed Income: No 03/22 Notice of Amendments to the Nasdaq Derivatives Market's Delay fee in connection with delayed Delivery

In conjunction with the CSDR Settlement Discipline Regime entering into force
on Tuesday, 1 February 2022, Nasdaq Clearing AB ("the Clearing House") will
make amendmends to the delay fees in connection with delayed delivery for the
Nasdaq Derivatives Market. 



Amendments to late settlement administrative fee in connection with delayed
Delivery - Equities 

If a Counterparty fails to timely perform delivery or receipt of Deliverable
Instruments in respect of Equities pursuant to the instructions of the Clearing
House, the Counterparty will be debited a Late settlement administrative fee
according to below table. The Late settlement administrative fee is debited
irrespective of whether the Clearing House has suffered any damage. The Late
settlement administrative fee is applicable without prejudice to any other
measures the Clearing House may take in connection with a delayed Delivery,
such as Buy-in or any measure in accordance with section 1.8 of the Clearing
Rules. 



If a Buy-in is made by the Clearing House, the Clearing House will debit the
Counterparty a Buy-in fee. 

The Late settlement administrative fee and, if applicable, Buy-in fee are
debited or credited to the appropriate Cash Collateral Bank Account. 

                DKK / NOK / SEK     EUR          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Late settlement administrative 2,000/day per      200/day per instruction
 fee               instruction                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Buy-in fee           0,5% of settlement    0,5% of settlement   
                 amount          amount        
                Minimum 5,000      Minimum 5,00      
                Maximum 50,000*     Maximum 5,000*     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* May be increased if further costs are incurred by the Clearing House.



Amendments to late settlement administrative fee in connection with delayed
Delivery - Debt Securities 

If a Counterparty fails to timely perform delivery or receipt of Deliverable
Instruments of Debt Securities pursuant to the instructions of the Clearing
House, the Counterparty will be debited a Late settlement administrative fee
according to the below table. The Late settlement administrative fee is debited
irrespective of whether the Clearing House has suffered any damage. The delay
fee is applicable without prejudice to any other measures the Clearing House
may take in connection with a delayed Delivery. 

The delay fee is debited / credited to the appropriate Cash Collateral Bank
Account. 



If a Buy-in is made by the Clearing House, the Clearing House will debit the
Counterparty a Buy-in fee. 

The Late settlement administrative fee and, if applicable, Buy-in fee are
debited or credited to the appropriate Cash Collateral Bank Account. 



                  SEK/DKK         
-------------------------------------------------------------
Late settlement administrative fee 500/day per instruction 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Buy-in fee             0,1% of settlement amount
                  Minimum 5,000      
                  Maximum 100,000*     
-------------------------------------------------------------

* May be increased if further costs are incurred by the Clearing House.



The amendments will come into force on 1st February 2022.



For further information, please contact Nasdaq Clearing, telephone + 46 8 405
6880 or clearing@nasdaq.com.
