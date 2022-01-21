Fixed Income: No 03/22 Notice of Amendments to the Nasdaq Derivatives Market's Delay fee in connection with delayed Delivery

In conjunction with the CSDR Settlement Discipline Regime entering into force on Tuesday, 1 February 2022, Nasdaq Clearing AB ("the Clearing House") will make amendmends to the delay fees in connection with delayed delivery for the Nasdaq Derivatives Market. Amendments to late settlement administrative fee in connection with delayed Delivery - Equities If a Counterparty fails to timely perform delivery or receipt of Deliverable Instruments in respect of Equities pursuant to the instructions of the Clearing House, the Counterparty will be debited a Late settlement administrative fee according to below table. The Late settlement administrative fee is debited irrespective of whether the Clearing House has suffered any damage. The Late settlement administrative fee is applicable without prejudice to any other measures the Clearing House may take in connection with a delayed Delivery, such as Buy-in or any measure in accordance with section 1.8 of the Clearing Rules. If a Buy-in is made by the Clearing House, the Clearing House will debit the Counterparty a Buy-in fee. The Late settlement administrative fee and, if applicable, Buy-in fee are debited or credited to the appropriate Cash Collateral Bank Account. DKK / NOK / SEK EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Late settlement administrative 2,000/day per 200/day per instruction fee instruction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Buy-in fee 0,5% of settlement 0,5% of settlement amount amount Minimum 5,000 Minimum 5,00 Maximum 50,000* Maximum 5,000* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * May be increased if further costs are incurred by the Clearing House. Amendments to late settlement administrative fee in connection with delayed Delivery - Debt Securities If a Counterparty fails to timely perform delivery or receipt of Deliverable Instruments of Debt Securities pursuant to the instructions of the Clearing House, the Counterparty will be debited a Late settlement administrative fee according to the below table. The Late settlement administrative fee is debited irrespective of whether the Clearing House has suffered any damage. The delay fee is applicable without prejudice to any other measures the Clearing House may take in connection with a delayed Delivery. The delay fee is debited / credited to the appropriate Cash Collateral Bank Account. If a Buy-in is made by the Clearing House, the Clearing House will debit the Counterparty a Buy-in fee. The Late settlement administrative fee and, if applicable, Buy-in fee are debited or credited to the appropriate Cash Collateral Bank Account. SEK/DKK ------------------------------------------------------------- Late settlement administrative fee 500/day per instruction ------------------------------------------------------------- Buy-in fee 0,1% of settlement amount Minimum 5,000 Maximum 100,000* ------------------------------------------------------------- * May be increased if further costs are incurred by the Clearing House. The amendments will come into force on 1st February 2022. For further information, please contact Nasdaq Clearing, telephone + 46 8 405 6880 or clearing@nasdaq.com.