ATX TR weaker and back to the closing levels of 2021, all gains erased. News came from S&T, Agrana, Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment; Vienna Airport, Valneva, Palfinger and Marinomed. Look, which companies are the last four in our http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -2,62% to 7.847,14 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -0,02%. Up to now there were 7 days with a positive and 8 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 4,23% away, from the low 0%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Tuesday with 0,88%, the weakest is Friday with -0,9%. These are the best-performers this week: DO&CO 4,43% in front of Flughafen Wien 4,35% and SBO 4,05%. And the following stocks performed worst: Lenzing -10,11% in ...

