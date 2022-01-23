Agrana: On the site of the potato starch factory in Gmünd, in the Waldviertel region, the fruit, starch and sugar group Agrana has constructed a large-scale photovoltaic system under a contracting model in collaboration with RWA Solar Solutions. This installation is ready to go online at immediate notice. A total of 890 photovoltaic modules covering an area of around 1,650 m2 have been installed on the roof of the potato starch factory and, with a capacity 334 kWp, will produce around 338,000 kWh of power annually. The total annual solar power output generated at the Gmünd site is equivalent to the requirements of approximately 75 households. "Our green power initiative will continue in the coming year with the construction and commissioning of photovoltaic systems at a ...

