Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO) continued on its growth path in the 2021 financial year and generated a clearly positive result. According to the preliminary figures for 2021, SBO's sales arrived at MEUR 292 (2020: MEUR 291.2). Bookings went up by almost 50 % to MEUR 343 (2020: MEUR 235.1). The operating result also improved considerably: Profit from operations (EBIT) stood at MEUR 28 (2020: MEUR minus 28.0). Profit before tax came to MEUR 23 (2020: MEUR minus 31.2). Its sound balance sheet including liquid funds of MEUR 292 and net liquidity of MEUR 10 (2020: net liquidity MEUR 9.5) is a perfect base for further growth. "The past financial year was characterized by economic recovery. Amid the given environment, our strong ...

