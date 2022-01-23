Valneva: Valneva SE, an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, announced results from an initial laboratory study demonstrating that serum antibodies induced by three doses of Valneva's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, neutralize the Omicron variant. Sera from 30 participants in the Phase 1/2 trial VLA2001-201 were used in a pseudovirus assay to analyze neutralization of the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as the Delta and Omicron variants. All 30 samples (100%) presented neutralizing antibodies against the ancestral virus and Delta variant, and 26 samples (87%) presented neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant. The mean fold reduction of neutralization relative to the ancestral virus was 2.7-fold for Delta and 16.7-fold for Omicron.Valneva: ...

