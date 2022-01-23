Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG, an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, today announced that Dr. Cornelia Kutzer has been appointed as Chief Business Officer (CBO) of the company. As CBO, Dr. Kutzer will be responsible for further expanding Marinomed's network of strategic partnerships both for product development and distribution in the therapeutic areas infectious diseases and immunology with an emphasis on ophthalmological indications.Marinomed Biotech: weekly performance: 3.56% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (21/01/2022)

