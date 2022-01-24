Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index

Helsinki, January 24, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The following securities will be added to the Index: Harvia Plc (HARVIA) SSAB AB ser. B (SSABBH) The following securities will be removed from the Index: Kemira Oyj (KEMIRA) Metsa Board Oyj B (METSB) The OMX Helsinki 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in February and August. For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Maarit Bystedt + 358 (0) 9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com