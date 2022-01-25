Paygol presents its new corporate identity and partners with the Chilean Football Federation, 'La Roja'

SANTIAGO DE CHILE, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / The new brand identity commits to a greater digital impact, emphasizing its deep local commitment as a Digital Sponsor of Chilean National Team for the 2022 season.

Paygol, the leading online payment platform in Chile, has just announced the launch of its new corporate identity, as a result of a change of direction in its brand strategy. In addition to becoming a Digital Sponsor of the Chilean National Team for the 2022 season of the chilean adult and women's national team.

Paygol is a payment gateway specialized in developing smart and innovative solutions for commerce, adapted to each industry and business. The company has more than 10 years of experience in the payment industry enabling it to know and advise each client to bring the greatest value to their business.

Based on this track record and with the mission to continue making it easier to pay and receive payments online, the company has decided to review its values, renew its logo, colors and typography, but above all, with the intention of transmitting this vision to its consumers and renewing its desire to move forward. "A change in our identity that positions us for the future," explains Carlos Varas, Global CEO of Paygol Ltd.

Paygol becomes the Digital Sponsor of the Chilean National Team, 2022, as a reinforcement of its commitment to digital transformation and local engagement. An alliance that reflects its support for financial inclusion as a positive impact for the Chilean market, offering diversity and support in its payment methods, as well as in sports.

The alliance opens a significant exposure opportunity for Paygol within the financial and digital environment of 'La Roja Adulta' and 'La Roja Femenina', with digital actions and brand presence in soccer stadiums alongside recognized brands such as Coca-Cola, Nike, Santander, Adidas, and Betsson, among others.

The platform has entered the gaming industry by supporting football fans and sports lovers, backing the Chilean National Team in its qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as well as in its friendly matches.

About Paygol

Founded in 2010, Paygol is a payment service provider that offers you a perfect solution to monetize your online business in Latin America, allowing merchants with or without local offices in the region to collect local payments from their clients in any country where Paygol operates with its headquarters in Chile.

Contact Details

Paygol

ventas@paygol.com

SOURCE: Paygol

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685336/Paygol-presents-its-new-corporate-identity-and-partners-with-the-Chilean-Football-Federation-La-Roja