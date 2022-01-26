- (PLX AI) - Engie says Ocean Winds joint-venture with EDPR and Aker Offshore was awarded exclusive rights to develop the Korea Floating Wind project.
- • Korea Floating Wind, a joint-venture between Ocean Winds (66.7%) and Aker Offshore Wind (33.3%), has obtained its first Electric Business License (EBL) from the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy for a capacity of 870 MW
- • KF Wind expects the second EBL, for a 450 MW capacity, to follow while it continues to pursue the project's development with the objective of reaching financial close in 2024
