Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Ad-hoc und eine gewaltige Kurschance!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q16U ISIN: CH0039542854 Ticker-Symbol: MEF1 
Lang & Schwarz
26.01.22
12:57 Uhr
8,580 Euro
-0,040
-0,46 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MCH GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCH GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5208,64012:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2022 | 12:41
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | New art fair in Paris

Art Basel selected to stage new contemporary art fair in Paris

MCH Group Ltd., based in Basel/Switzerland, announces that Art Basel has been awarded a seven-year contract to stage a new contemporary art fair in Paris, following a public competition initiated by the "Réunion des musées nationaux - Grand Palais" in December last year.

Launching in October 2022, the new art event will take place at the temporary venue "Grand Palais Éphémère" until the restoration of the "Grand Palais" is completed in 2024. Together with the "Réunion des musées nationaux - Grand Palais", Art Basel will strive to create a fair truly rooted in the twenty-first century that radiates throughout the city and is firmly embedded in Paris and its cultural and creative industries.

MCH Group intends to establish a new French legal entity and employ a dedicated team on the ground. It is planed to develop an identity and a brand specific to the Parisian fair.

"City Activation is a key element in our strategy," says Beat Zwahlen, CEO of MCH Group. "We've demonstrated before that we're able to successfully build events in other locations that create tremendous economic impact." Andrea Zappia, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MCH Group, underlines: "Basel is and will remain our home base, and we are 100% committed to our existing Art Basel events in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong-Kong. Paris has become a major destination for the creative world and we welcome this opportunity to build something truly original for the French art market and culture industries."

  • MCH Group (https://www.mch-group.com/en/)
  • Ad hoc announcements online (https://www.mch-group.com/en/investors/ad-hoc-announcements/)
  • News online (https://www.mch-group.com/en/news/)


Contacts

Media Relations:

Emanuel Kuhn
Head of Corporate Communications
+41 58 206 22 43
emanuel.kuhn@mch-group.com

Investor Relations:

Christian Jecker
+ 41 58 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com


MCH GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.