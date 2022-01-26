Santo Mining Corporation: Santo Blockchain Labs Development of Crypto ATM White Label Code Name AMAZONIA

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Santo Mining Corp., d.b.a. Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC:SANP) a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company with corporate subsidiaries in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Panama, which manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, today announces the development of the company's backend white label software solution for the crypto automated teller machines, code name "AMAZONIA". AMAZONIA will provide the backend software foundation for the crypto ATMs, that will be sold via a franchise model in Latin America and the Caribbean counties. The corporate strategy is to provide a white label solution to franchise the crypto ATMs, with the marketing brand of any businesses, and or independent operators in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The company will provide hardware and software support for the franchisee including financing and training. With a population of almost 700,000,000 and over 33 countries that represent Latin America and the Caribbean, the Company will focus on deployment and market penetration via the AMAZONIA franchise model.

Mr. Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo Blockchain Labs stated; "With the up coming arrival of 50 crypto ATMs of our initial order of 300 in April of this year in Panama. The Company will focus on the physical deployment of 10 machines using the AMAZONIA white label backend and our SANTPay® frontend. To have a fighting chance in hell to deploy 300 plus machines, we must have a franchise model; Latin America and the Caribbean is very diverse, culturally, politically and linguistically, beside a terrain of double the size of USA."

The Company will be updating corporate strategy of AMAZONIA in the days and weeks to come. Mr. Yglesias will provide a videocast via the official corporate twitter account a corporate update on Friday 28th of January at 11:00 EST.

ABOUT SANTO:

The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company with corporate subsidiaries in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Panama, which manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs SKULLYS, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.

The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Contact:

Frank Yglesias

Santo Mining Corp.

dba, Santo Blockchain Labs

info@sbl.dev

305-809-0807

https://santoblockchain.com

https://twitter.com/SANTOBLOCKCHAIN

SOURCE: Santo Mining Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685377/Santo-Blockchain-Labs-Development-of-Crypto-ATM-White-Label-Code-Name-AMAZONIATM