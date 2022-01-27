Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2021 Financial Results

-- Q4 net revenues $3.56 billion; gross margin 45.2%; operating margin 24.9%; net income $750 million -- FY net revenues $12.76 billion; gross margin 41.7%; operating margin 19.0%; net income $2.0 billion -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q1 net revenues of $3.50 billion and gross margin of 45.0%

Geneva, January 27, 2022 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported fourth quarter net revenues of $3.56 billion, gross margin of 45.2%, operating margin of 24.9%, and net income of $750 million or $0.82 diluted earnings per share.

Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented:

-- "As we announced on January 7, 2022, our Q421 net revenues and gross margin came in better than expected primarily due to better than anticipated operations in an ongoing dynamic market. -- "Q421 net revenues were 9.9% higher year-over-year, with a further increase in profitability: operating margin of 24.9% improved from 20.3% and net income was up 28.9%. -- "Full year 2021 net revenues increased 24.9% to $12.76 billion, reflecting a strong performance across all the end markets we address and our engaged customer programs throughout the year. Operating margin increased to 19.0% from 12.9% in FY20 and net income was up 80.8%. -- "ST's first quarter outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of $3.50 billion, increasing year-over-year by 16.1% and decreasing sequentially by 1.6%; gross margin is expected to be about 45.0%. -- "For 2022, we plan to invest about $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion in CAPEX to further increase our production capacity and to support our strategic initiatives including the first industrialization line of our new 300mm wafer fab in Agrate, Italy. -- "Based on our strong customer demand and increased capacity, we will drive the Company based on a plan for FY22 revenues in the range of $14.8 billion to $15.3 billion."

Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP)

(US$ m, except per share data) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 Q/Q Y/Y ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Net Revenues $3,556 $3,197 $3,235 11.2% 9.9% ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Gross Profit $1,609 $1,330 $1,254 20.9% 28.3% ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Gross Margin 45.2% 41.6% 38.8% 360 bps 640 bps ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Operating Income $885 $605 $657 46.2% 34.8% ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Operating Margin 24.9% 18.9% 20.3% 600 bps 460 bps ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Net Income $750 $474 $582 58.1% 28.9% ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.82 $0.51 $0.63 60.8% 30.2% ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------

Annual Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP)

(US$ m, except earnings per share data) FY2021 FY2020 Y/Y ---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- Net Revenues $12,761 $10,219 24.9% ---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- Gross Profit $5,326 $3,789 40.6% ---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- Gross Margin 41.7% 37.1% 460 bps ---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- Operating Income $2,419 $1,323 82.8% ---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- Operating Margin 19.0% 12.9% 610 bps ---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- Net Income $2,000 $1,106 80.8% ---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- Diluted Earnings Per Share $2.16 $1.20 80.0% ---------------------------------------- ------- ------- -------

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary Review

Net Revenues By Product Group (US$ m) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 Q/Q Y/Y -------------------------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) 1,226 1,005 953 22.0% 28.6% -------------------------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) 1,260 1,268 1,419 -0.6% -11.2% -------------------------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) 1,062 920 859 15.4% 23.7% -------------------------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- Others 8 4 4 - - -------------------------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- Total Net Revenues 3,556 3,197 3,235 11.2% 9.9% -------------------------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------

Net revenues totaled $3.56 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups except the Imaging sub-group, as expected. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs were substantially unchanged in total while Distribution increased 38.7%. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 11.2%, 140 basis points above the high-end of the Company's guidance. ADG and MDG reported increases in net revenues on a sequential basis, with AMS essentially flat.

Gross profit totaled $1.61 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.3%. Gross margin of 45.2% increased 640 basis points year-over-year, 20 basis points above the high-end of the Company's guidance, principally driven by improved product mix, favorable pricing, and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating income increased 34.8% to $885 million, compared to $657 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company's operating margin increased 460 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 24.9% of net revenues, compared to 20.3% in the 2020 fourth quarter.

By product group, compared with the year-ago quarter:

Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG):

-- Revenue increased in both Automotive and in Power Discrete. -- Operating profit increased by 129.5% to $216 million. Operating margin was 17.6% compared to 9.9%.

Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS):

-- Revenue increased in both Analog and MEMS and decreased in Imaging. -- Operating profit decreased by 16.6% to $335 million. Operating margin was 26.6% compared to 28.3%.

Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG):

-- Revenue increased in both Microcontrollers and in RF Communications. -- Operating profit increased by 82.9% to $318 million. Operating margin was 29.9% compared to 20.3%.

Net income and diluted earnings per share increased to $750 million and $0.82, respectively, compared to $582 million and $0.63, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Trailing 12 Months ------------- -------- -------- --------- -------------------------------- Q4 Q3 TTM (US$ m) 2021 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change ------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- Net cash from operating activities 881 895 922 3,060 2,093 46.2% ------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) 314 420 512 1,120 627 78.6% ------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ----------

Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, were $548 million in the fourth quarter and $1.83 billion for the full year 2021. In the year-ago quarter, capital expenditures, net, were $381 million.

Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter was $1.97 billion, up from $1.84 billion in the year-ago quarter. Day sales of inventory at quarter-end was 91 days compared to 85 days in the year-ago quarter.

Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was $314 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $512 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Company paid cash dividends to its stockholders totaling $60 million and executed a $86 million share buy-back as part of its share repurchase program launched on July 1, 2021.

ST's net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $977 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $798 million at October 2, 2021 and reflected total liquidity of $3.52 billion and total financial debt of $2.54 billion.

Business Outlook

