Donnerstag, 27.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
27.01.2022
Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2021 Financial Results

Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2021 Financial Results

STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2021 Financial Results 

-- Q4 net revenues $3.56 billion; gross margin 45.2%; operating margin 
   24.9%; net income $750 million 
 
  -- FY net revenues $12.76 billion; gross margin 41.7%; operating margin 
   19.0%; net income $2.0 billion 
 
  -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q1 net revenues of $3.50 billion and gross 
   margin of 45.0%

Geneva, January 27, 2022 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported fourth quarter net revenues of $3.56 billion, gross margin of 45.2%, operating margin of 24.9%, and net income of $750 million or $0.82 diluted earnings per share.

Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented: 

-- "As we announced on January 7, 2022, our Q421 net revenues and gross 
   margin came in better than expected primarily due to better than 
   anticipated operations in an ongoing dynamic market. 
 
  -- "Q421 net revenues were 9.9% higher year-over-year, with a further 
   increase in profitability: operating margin of 24.9% improved from 20.3% 
   and net income was up 28.9%. 
 
  -- "Full year 2021 net revenues increased 24.9% to $12.76 billion, 
   reflecting a strong performance across all the end markets we address and 
   our engaged customer programs throughout the year. Operating margin 
   increased to 19.0% from 12.9% in FY20 and net income was up 80.8%. 
 
  -- "ST's first quarter outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of 
   $3.50 billion, increasing year-over-year by 16.1% and decreasing 
   sequentially by 1.6%; gross margin is expected to be about 45.0%. 
 
  -- "For 2022, we plan to invest about $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion in CAPEX 
   to further increase our production capacity and to support our strategic 
   initiatives including the first industrialization line of our new 300mm 
   wafer fab in Agrate, Italy. 
 
  -- "Based on our strong customer demand and increased capacity, we will 
   drive the Company based on a plan for FY22 revenues in the range of $14.8 
   billion to $15.3 billion."

Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 

(US$ m, except per share data)  Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020  Q/Q   Y/Y 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Net Revenues           $3,556  $3,197  $3,235  11.2%   9.9% 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Gross Profit           $1,609  $1,330  $1,254  20.9%  28.3% 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Gross Margin            45.2%  41.6%  38.8% 360 bps 640 bps 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Operating Income          $885   $605   $657  46.2%  34.8% 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Operating Margin          24.9%  18.9%  20.3% 600 bps 460 bps 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Net Income             $750   $474   $582  58.1%  28.9% 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share     $0.82  $0.51  $0.63  60.8%  30.2% 
------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- ------- -------

Annual Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) 

(US$ m, except earnings per share data)  FY2021  FY2020   Y/Y 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Net Revenues               $12,761 $10,219  24.9% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Gross Profit                $5,326  $3,789  40.6% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Gross Margin                41.7%  37.1% 460 bps 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Operating Income              $2,419  $1,323  82.8% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Operating Margin              19.0%  12.9% 610 bps 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Net Income                 $2,000  $1,106  80.8% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share         $2.16  $1.20  80.0% 
---------------------------------------- ------- ------- -------

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary Review 

Net Revenues By Product 
 Group (US$ m)        Q4 2021  Q3 2021  Q4 2020   Q/Q   Y/Y 
-------------------------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 
 Automotive and Discrete 
  Group (ADG)         1,226   1,005    953  22.0%   28.6% 
-------------------------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 
 Analog, MEMS and Sensors 
  Group (AMS)         1,260   1,268   1,419  -0.6%  -11.2% 
-------------------------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 
 Microcontrollers and 
  Digital ICs Group 
  (MDG)            1,062    920    859  15.4%   23.7% 
-------------------------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 
 Others              8     4     4    -     - 
-------------------------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 
 Total Net Revenues      3,556   3,197   3,235  11.2%   9.9% 
-------------------------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------

Net revenues totaled $3.56 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups except the Imaging sub-group, as expected. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs were substantially unchanged in total while Distribution increased 38.7%. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 11.2%, 140 basis points above the high-end of the Company's guidance. ADG and MDG reported increases in net revenues on a sequential basis, with AMS essentially flat.

Gross profit totaled $1.61 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.3%. Gross margin of 45.2% increased 640 basis points year-over-year, 20 basis points above the high-end of the Company's guidance, principally driven by improved product mix, favorable pricing, and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating income increased 34.8% to $885 million, compared to $657 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company's operating margin increased 460 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 24.9% of net revenues, compared to 20.3% in the 2020 fourth quarter.

By product group, compared with the year-ago quarter:

Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG): 

-- Revenue increased in both Automotive and in Power Discrete. 
 
  -- Operating profit increased by 129.5% to $216 million. Operating margin 
   was 17.6% compared to 9.9%.

Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS): 

-- Revenue increased in both Analog and MEMS and decreased in Imaging. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 16.6% to $335 million. Operating margin was 
   26.6% compared to 28.3%.

Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG): 

-- Revenue increased in both Microcontrollers and in RF Communications. 
 
  -- Operating profit increased by 82.9% to $318 million. Operating margin was 
   29.9% compared to 20.3%.

Net income and diluted earnings per share increased to $750 million and $0.82, respectively, compared to $582 million and $0.63, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights 

Trailing 12 Months 
------------- -------- -------- --------- -------------------------------- 
          Q4    Q3                     TTM 
 (US$ m)     2021   2021   Q4 2020  Q4 2021  Q4 2020   Change 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- 
 Net cash 
  from 
  operating 
  activities    881    895    922   3,060   2,093    46.2% 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- 
 Free cash 
  flow 
  (non-U.S. 
  GAAP)      314    420    512   1,120    627    78.6% 
------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ----------

Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, were $548 million in the fourth quarter and $1.83 billion for the full year 2021. In the year-ago quarter, capital expenditures, net, were $381 million.

Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter was $1.97 billion, up from $1.84 billion in the year-ago quarter. Day sales of inventory at quarter-end was 91 days compared to 85 days in the year-ago quarter.

Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was $314 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $512 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Company paid cash dividends to its stockholders totaling $60 million and executed a $86 million share buy-back as part of its share repurchase program launched on July 1, 2021.

ST's net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $977 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $798 million at October 2, 2021 and reflected total liquidity of $3.52 billion and total financial debt of $2.54 billion.

Business Outlook

© 2022 Dow Jones News
