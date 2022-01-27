DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: 2021 ANNUAL RESULTS

Press release

Paris, January 27, 2022

2021 annual results

-- Results in line with guidance

-- Overall backlog: EUR3.5 billion

-- Very solid financial structure:? Net cash1 of EUR35.9 million ? Financing capacity of EUR439.5 million

-- Proposed dividend of EUR1.95 per share

-- Key components of sales activity (2021 vs 2020) ? Total orders (in value): EUR1,458.3m incl. VAT ? Housing: Kaufman & Broad SA today reported its results for fiscal year 2021 (from December 1, 2020 ? Volumes: 6,609 to November 30, 2021). Nordine Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaufman & units vs 6,305 units Broad, made the following comments: ? Value: EUR1,404.5m incl. VAT vs EUR1,490.8m incl. VAT "Results for fiscal year 2021 were in line with guidance. Cash generation was better than expected with a net cash surplus of EUR35.9 million (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) ? Commercial and financing capacity of EUR439.5 million. Property: EUR53.7m incl. VAT vs EUR1,185.5m incl. VAT Housing demand, whether from individuals or institutional investors, remains robust. ? Take-up period Growth (orders up 4.8% by volume) continues to be constrained by the difficulty in for Housing: obtaining building permit whose pace of deliverance is still slow even if a recovery has been observed in 2021. 3.7 months vs 3.8 months at end-November 2020 Commitments associated with the energy transition, combined with demographic and sociological trends, will continue to support housing demand. -- Key financial data Only new housing is capable of achieving carbon neutrality while some percentage of the existing rental market will be unable to meet the energy performance targets in the long (2021 vs 2020) term. ? Overall The Housing land reserve stood at more than 35,000 units at end-November, i.e. about EUR8.2 revenue: billion, including VAT, of potential business. EUR1,281.8m vs EUR1,163.1m Of which Housing: EUR1,109.1m In addition, the commercial and brownfield site remediation projects under development by vs EUR963.3m our Aménagement et Territoires subsidiary represent approximately 700,000 sq.m of projects, i.e. about 10,000 potential housing units. ? Gross margin: EUR222.6m vs EUR207.2m ? EBIT margin*: Kaufman & Broad has acquired a 60% interest in Neoresid, a company that manages 13 student 7.7% vs 6.9% residences in 11 cities with more than 1,400 housing units. ? EBIT: EUR98.4m vs EUR80.1m ? Attributable net income: The CSR approach that Kaufman & Broad has integrated into the project production cycle is EUR43.9m vs EUR40.1m evaluated annually by independent agencies (Vigeo, Gaia, CDP, etc.). ? Net cash[1]: Kaufman & Broad has pledged to reduce its CO2 emissions by 2030, in line with the Paris Agreement. This commitment is submitted to evaluation and monitoring by the SBTi (Science EUR35.9m vs EUR62.5m at Based Targets initiative). end-November 2020 ? Financing capacity: In Business Property, Kaufman & Broad was selected by EDF to develop its property campus in Marseille with a surface area of about 26,000 sq.m, to wich are added commercial areas EUR439.5m vs EUR465.2m for STELLANTIS. Additionally, three projects were sold in a sale-before-completion (VEFA) transaction for a total of about 18,000 sq.m (Silva in Bordeaux, Wilton in Nantes and Prisma in Montpellier). -- Key growth indicators These projects demonstrate the need to design operations that are compatible with new (2021 vs 2020) uses and meet high environmental standards. ? Overall backlog EUR3,518.7m vs EUR3,631.1m Of which Housing: EUR2,385.3m vs EUR2,383.2m ? Housing property portfolio: 35,149 units vs 35,086 units

For full-year 2022, revenue is projected to increase by at least 5%, as the outlook for the Housing business looks brighter. EBIT margin is expected to more than 7%.

The appeal before the Council of State on the commercial and brownfield site remediation project of the district of the station of Austerlitz has for only consequence, to date, the postponement of the start of work to the date of final judgment.

Based on the 2021 results, the soundness of Kaufman & Broad's financial structure, and its record-high backlog, the Board of Directors will propose a 2021 dividend of EUR1.95 per share at the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 5, 2022.

The outlook as a whole is based on a stabilization of the current economic and health situation."

-- Sales activity

-- Housing

In 2021, housing orders in volume terms corresponded to 6,609 units, a 4.8% increase compared with the same period in 2020 (6,305 units). In value terms, they stood at EUR1,405.5 million (including VAT), compared with EUR1,490.8 million (including VAT) in 2020.

Breakdown of the customer base

In 2021, orders from buyers in value terms (including VAT) rose by 83% (first-time buyers) and 72% (second-time buyers). Individual buyers accounted for 20% of sales compared with 11% in the same period in 2020.

In value terms, orders from investors accounted for 34% of sales (26% for the Pinel incentive alone), up 41% compared with November 2020 when they accounted for 22% of sales.

Block sales accounted for 46% of housing orders, i.e. EUR651 million. They represented 67% of orders in 2020.

Take-up period and property supply

The take-up period for programs was 3.7 months in fiscal year 2021, compared with 3.8 months in the previous year.

The property supply stood at 2,011 housing units at end-November 2021 (1,999 housing units at end-November 2020). Ninety-three percent of housing units related to programs located in high-demand, low-supply areas (A, Aa and B1).

-- Commercial Property

In 2021, the Commercial Property segment recorded net orders of EUR53.7 million (incl. VAT).

Kaufman & Broad is currently in the process of marketing or studying around 342,900 sq.m of commercial property projects, of which more than 205,400 sq.m of office space and around 137,500 sq.m of logistics space.

It is also currently building nearly 93,000 sq.m of office space and more than 42,100 sq.m of logistics space. Lastly, it has around 100,800 sq.m of office space for which contracts are pending implementation.

At the end of November 2021, the commercial property backlog stood at EUR1,133.4 million.

-- Leading sales and development indicators

The Housing backlog at November 30, 2021 amounted to EUR2,385.3 million (excluding VAT), the equivalent of 25.8 months of business. At the same date, Kaufman & Broad had 146 housing programs on the market, representing 2,011 housing units (compared with 147 programs representing 1,999 units at the end of 2020).

The Group's total backlog is close to EUR3.5 billion, of which 36.3% of the revenue still to be recognized is based on land already acquired. Within the share of projects for which land still has to be acquired, the A7/A8 Gare d'Austerlitz project alone represented nearly 28.6% of the group's overall backlog at November 30, 2021.

The Housing property portfolio represents 35,149 units. It is flat compared with the end of November 2020, corresponding to potential revenue of close to five years of business.

-- Financial results

-- Business volumes

Total revenue amounted to EUR1,281.8 million (excluding VAT), up 10.2% compared with the same period in 2020 (i.e. EUR1,163.1 million (excluding VAT)).

Housing revenue was EUR1,109.1 million (excl. VAT), versus EUR963.3 million (excl. VAT) in 2020 (+15.1%). This represents 86.5% of group revenue. Revenue from the Apartments business rose by 20.2% to stand at EUR1,054.7 million (excluding VAT), versus EUR877.1 million (excluding VAT) in the same period in 2020. Revenue from Single-family Homes in Communities amounted to EUR54.4 million (excluding VAT), versus EUR86.1 million (excluding VAT) in the same period in 2020.

Revenue in the Commercial Property segment amounted to EUR165.5 million (excluding VAT), compared with EUR194.4 million in the same period in 2020.

-- Profitability highlights

At November 30, 2021, gross margin was up 7.5% to EUR222.6 million, compared with EUR207.2 million in 2020. The gross margin ratio was 17.4%, versus 17.8% in 2020.

Current operating expenses totaled EUR124.2 million (9.7% of revenue), versus EUR127.0 million in the same period in 2020 (10.9% of revenue).

Current operating income was EUR98.4 million, versus EUR80.1 million in 2020. Current operating margin was 7.7% versus 6.9% in the same period in 2020.

Consolidated net income amounted to EUR66.3 million in 2021 (versus EUR56.5 million in 2020). Non-controlling equity interests (minority interests) totaled EUR22.5 million, compared with EUR16.4 million in 2020.

Attributable net income amounted to EUR43.9 million (versus EUR40.1 million in full-year 2020).

-- Financial structure and liquidity

Net cash (excluding the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities) was EUR35.9 million at November 30, 2021, compared with net cash of EUR62.5 million at end-2020.

