Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 925995 ISIN: US0214891097 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
27.01.2022 | 22:08
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"This quarter was generally consistent with our past few quarters", said Jerry Fleming Altigen's President & CEO. "More importantly we made substantial progress toward the release of our next generation cloud solutions. I expect these solutions, which are in the process of being released, to be significant revenue drivers for Altigen as they start gaining traction in the market."

First-Quarter Highlights (Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021)

  • Net Revenue increased 2.7% to $2.7 million;
  • Gross margin of 72.0%, compared with 74.0%;
  • Cloud services revenue of $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million;
  • GAAP net income and diluted EPS of $0.01 million and $0.00, compared to GAAP net income and diluted EPS of $0.06 million and $0.00, respectively;
  • Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS of $0.3 million and $0.01, respectively, compared to $0.2 million and $0.01, respectively;
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $0.3 million, compared to $0.2 million.
Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021 as of 12/31/2021*
(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)

1Q22

1Q21

Change

Total Revenue

$ 2,732

$ 2,661

2.7%

Cloud Services

1,910

1,841

3.7%

Professional and Other Services

139

71

95.8%

Legacy Products

683

749

-8.7%

Software Assurance

505

633

-20.2%

Perpetual Software License

178

116

53.4%

GAAP Operating Income

$ 10

$ 55

-81.8%

Operating Margin

0.4%

2.1%

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 66

$ 77

-14.3%

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

2.4%

2.9%

GAAP Net Income

$ 11

$ 56

-80.4%

Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 312

$ 235

32.8%

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.01

$ 0.01

0.0%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 312

$ 235

32.8%

Cash Flow from Operations

$ 110

$ (312)

nm

nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

  1. Throughout this release, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Altigen's formulation of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Trended Financial Information*

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

Period Ended:

12/31/2020

3/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2021

Total Revenue

$ 2,661

$ 2,687

$ 2,848

$ 2,794

$ 2,732

Cloud Services

1,841

1,855

1,964

1,970

1,910

Professional and Other Services

71

75

211

144

139

Legacy Products

749

757

673

680

683

Software Assurance

633

577

550

523

505

Perpetual Software License

116

180

123

157

178

GAAP Operating Income/(loss)

$ 55

$ (325)

$ 179

$ 71

$ 10

Operating Margin

2.1%

-12.1%

6.3%

2.5%

0.4%

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 77

$ 21

$ 217

$ 121

$ 66

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

2.9%

0.8%

7.6%

4.3%

2.4%

GAAP Net Income (loss)

$ 56

$ (336)

$ 982

$ (1,193)

$ 11

Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 235

$ 239

$ 452

$ 358

$ 312

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.01

$ 0.01

$ 0.02

$ 0.01

$ 0.01

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 235

$ 238

$ 452

$ 360

$ 312

nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

  1. Throughout this release, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Altigen's formulation of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. The excluded items represent stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expenses and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense

Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the Company's future hiring and retention needs and the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. Furthermore, stock-based compensation expense is generally fixed at the time of grant, then amortized over a period of several years, and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the grant. The Company believes that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense assists investors in the comparisons of operating results to peer companies. Stock-based compensation expense can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

Depreciation and amortization expense includes the depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of capitalized software, as well as amortization of intangible assets. Such expenses are fixed at the time of an acquisition, then amortized over a period of several years. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent non-cash current period expense which vary widely from company to company. Management believes that the exclusion of depreciation and amortization expense provides a supplemental measure of the Company's ongoing operating performance.

Acquisition-related amortization

Acquisition-related amortization consists of customer relationships recorded in connection with our acquisition of Blue Panda Communications in September 2020. We exclude acquisition-related amortization as we believe the amount of such non-cash expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations.

Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan

Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan has been excluded because this is a one-time forgiveness of debt that is not recurring across all periods, and we believe inclusion of the gain is not representative of operating performance.

Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets

Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets consists of a valuation allowance recorded against certain deferred tax assets where certain strategic decisions associated with our operational improvement initiatives have made it more likely than not that such deferred tax assets will not be realized. We have excluded this charge as we believe the amount of such expense does not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations in the period recorded.

Other non-recurring or unusual charges

The Company has excluded certain other expenses that are the result of other, non-comparable events to measure operating performance. These events arise outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Given the unique nature of the matters relating to these costs, the Company believes these items are not normal operating expenses. For example, legal settlements and judgments vary significantly, in their nature, size and frequency, and, due to this volatility, the Company believes the costs associated with legal settlements and judgments are not normal operating expenses. The Company believes that the exclusion of such out-of-the-ordinary-course amounts provides supplemental information to assist in the comparison of the financial results of the Company from period to period and, therefore, provides useful supplemental information to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 545-0320 (domestic) or (973) 528-0002 (international), conference ID #502194. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #44438. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading provider of Cloud-based Unified Communications solutions built on Microsoft technologies. Altigen's all software solutions include hosted PBX, enterprise routing and queuing, call recording, and complete omni-channel contact center solutions. We also provide cost-effective integrated SIP communications services in conjunction with our solutions in order to deliver a complete end-to-end, fully managed cloud service for our customers and partners. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to successfully release our next generation cloud solutions, our ability to accelerate business opportunities and drive the adoption of our next generation cloud solutions, and our ability to achieve increased market acceptance for our service offerings. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
 $6,824 $6,799
Accounts receivable, net
 586 596
Other current assets
 269 145
Property and equipment, net
 23 27
Operating lease right-of-use
 752 826
Intangible assets, net
 389 433
Capitalized software, net
 1,574 1,669
Deferred tax asset
 6,597 6,597
Other long-term assets
 37 45
Total assets
 $17,051 $17,137
Current liabilities
 $1,833 $1,932
Long-term liabilities
 664 736
Stockholders' equity
 14,554 14,469
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
 $17,051 $17,137

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,
2021 2020
Net revenue
 $2,732 $2,661
Gross profit
 1,966 1,969
Operating expenses:
Research and development
 1,022 751
Selling, general & administrative
 934 1,163
Operating income
 10 55
Other income/(expense), net
 1 1
Net income before provision for income taxes
 11 56
Net income
 $11 $56
Per share data:
Basic
 $0.00 $0.00
Diluted
 $0.00 $0.00
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
 23,759 23,035
Diluted
 25,533 25,643

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
 $11 $56
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
 4 10
Amortization of intangible assets
 44 43
Amortization of capitalized software
 198 104
Stock-based compensation
 56 22
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable
 10 (175)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
 (124) (68)
Other long-term assets
 8 (20)
Accounts payable
 (50) (55)
Accrued expenses
 (55) (101)
Deferred revenue
 8 (128)
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
 110 (312)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capitalized software development costs
 (103) (180)
Net cash used in investing activities
 (103) (180)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
 18 6
Net cash provided by financing activities
 18 6
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
 25 (486)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
 6,799 6,659
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
 $6,824 $6,173

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,
2021 2020
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
GAAP gross profit
 $1,966 $1,969
Amortization of capitalized software
 162 71
Amortization related to acquisitions
 44 44
Non-GAAP gross profit
 $2,172 $2,084
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:
GAAP operating expenses
 $1,956 $1,914
Depreciation and amortization
 4 9
Amortization of capitalized software
 35 33
Stock-based compensation
 56 22
Non-GAAP operating expenses
 $1,861 $1,850
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:
GAAP net income
 $11 $56
Depreciation and amortization
 4 9
Amortization of capitalized software
 197 104
Stock-based compensation
 56 22
Acquisition related expenses
 44 44
Non-GAAP net income
 $312 $235
Per share data:
Basic
 $0.01 $0.01
Diluted
 $0.01 $0.01
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
 23,759 23,035
Diluted
 25,533 25,643

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685955/Altigen-Communications-Inc-Reports-First-Quarter-Results-for-Fiscal-Year-2021

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.