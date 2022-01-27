CORRECTION: Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2022

This correction release is being issued to update the Trended Financial Information table to include the Fiscal Year 2021 and the Fiscal Year to Date 2022 information.

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"This quarter was generally consistent with our past few quarters", said Jerry Fleming Altigen's President & CEO. "More importantly we made substantial progress toward the release of our next generation cloud solutions. I expect these solutions, which are in the process of being released, to be significant revenue drivers for Altigen as they start gaining traction in the market."

First-Quarter Highlights (Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021)

Net Revenue increased 2.7% to $2.7 million;

Gross margin of 72.0%, compared with 74.0%;

Cloud services revenue of $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million;

GAAP net income and diluted EPS of $0.01 million and $0.00, compared to GAAP net income and diluted EPS of $0.06 million and $0.00, respectively;

Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS of $0.3 million and $0.01, respectively, compared to $0.2 million and $0.01, respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $0.3 million, compared to $0.2 million.

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021 as of 12/31/2021* (in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) 1Q22 1Q21 Change Total Revenue $ 2,732 $ 2,661 2.7% Cloud Services 1,910 1,841 3.7% Professional and Other Services 139 71 95.8% Legacy Products 683 749 -8.7% Software Assurance 505 633 -20.2% Perpetual Software License 178 116 53.4% GAAP Operating Income $ 10 $ 55 -81.8% Operating Margin 0.4% 2.1% Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 66 $ 77 -14.3% Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2.4% 2.9% GAAP Net Income $ 11 $ 56 -80.4% Non-GAAP Net Income $ 312 $ 235 32.8% Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 0.0% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 312 $ 235 32.8% Cash Flow from Operations $ 110 $ (312) nm

Throughout this release, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Altigen's formulation of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Trended Financial Information*

Trended Financial Information* (in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 FY 2021 FYTD 2022 Period Ended: 12/31/2020 3/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 Total Revenue $ 2,661 $ 2,687 $ 2,848 $ 2,794 $ 2,732 $ 10,990 $ 2,732 Cloud Services 1,841 1,855 1,964 1,970 1,910 7,630 1,910 Professional and Other Services 71 75 211 144 139 501 139 Legacy Products 749 757 673 680 683 2,859 683 Software Assurance 633 577 550 523 505 2,283 505 Perpetual Software License 116 180 123 157 178 576 178 GAAP Operating Income/(loss) $ 55 $ (325) $ 179 $ 71 $ 10 $ (20) $ 10 Operating Margin 2.1% -12.1% 6.3% 2.5% 0.4% -0.2% 0.4% Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 77 $ 21 $ 217 $ 121 $ 66 $ 436 $ 66 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2.9% 0.8% 7.6% 4.3% 2.4% 4.0% 2.4% GAAP Net Income (loss) $ 56 $ (336) $ 982 $ (1,193) $ 11 $ (491) $ 11 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 235 $ 239 $ 452 $ 358 $ 312 $ 1,284 $ 312 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.01 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 235 $ 238 $ 452 $ 360 $ 312 $ 1,285 $ 312 nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. The excluded items represent stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expenses and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense

Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the Company's future hiring and retention needs and the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. Furthermore, stock-based compensation expense is generally fixed at the time of grant, then amortized over a period of several years, and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the grant. The Company believes that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense assists investors in the comparisons of operating results to peer companies. Stock-based compensation expense can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

Depreciation and amortization expense includes the depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of capitalized software, as well as amortization of intangible assets. Such expenses are fixed at the time of an acquisition, then amortized over a period of several years. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent non-cash current period expense which vary widely from company to company. Management believes that the exclusion of depreciation and amortization expense provides a supplemental measure of the Company's ongoing operating performance.

Acquisition-related amortization

Acquisition-related amortization consists of customer relationships recorded in connection with our acquisition of Blue Panda Communications in September 2020. We exclude acquisition-related amortization as we believe the amount of such non-cash expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations.

Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan

Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan has been excluded because this is a one-time forgiveness of debt that is not recurring across all periods, and we believe inclusion of the gain is not representative of operating performance.

Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets

Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets consists of a valuation allowance recorded against certain deferred tax assets where certain strategic decisions associated with our operational improvement initiatives have made it more likely than not that such deferred tax assets will not be realized. We have excluded this charge as we believe the amount of such expense does not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations in the period recorded.

Other non-recurring or unusual charges

The Company has excluded certain other expenses that are the result of other, non-comparable events to measure operating performance. These events arise outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Given the unique nature of the matters relating to these costs, the Company believes these items are not normal operating expenses. For example, legal settlements and judgments vary significantly, in their nature, size and frequency, and, due to this volatility, the Company believes the costs associated with legal settlements and judgments are not normal operating expenses. The Company believes that the exclusion of such out-of-the-ordinary-course amounts provides supplemental information to assist in the comparison of the financial results of the Company from period to period and, therefore, provides useful supplemental information to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 545-0320 (domestic) or (973) 528-0002 (international), conference ID #502194. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com . To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #44438. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading provider of Cloud-based Unified Communications solutions built on Microsoft technologies. Altigen's all software solutions include hosted PBX, enterprise routing and queuing, call recording, and complete omni-channel contact center solutions. We also provide cost-effective integrated SIP communications services in conjunction with our solutions in order to deliver a complete end-to-end, fully managed cloud service for our customers and partners. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to successfully release our next generation cloud solutions, our ability to accelerate business opportunities and drive the adoption of our next generation cloud solutions, and our ability to achieve increased market acceptance for our service offerings. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,824 $ 6,799 Accounts receivable, net 586 596 Other current assets 269 145 Property and equipment, net 23 27 Operating lease right-of-use 752 826 Intangible assets, net 389 433 Capitalized software, net 1,574 1,669 Deferred tax asset 6,597 6,597 Other long-term assets 37 45 Total assets $ 17,051 $ 17,137 Current liabilities $ 1,833 $ 1,932 Long-term liabilities 664 736 Stockholders' equity 14,554 14,469 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,051 $ 17,137

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 2,732 $ 2,661 Gross profit 1,966 1,969 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,022 751 Selling, general & administrative 934 1,163 Operating income 10 55 Other income/(expense), net 1 1 Net income before provision for income taxes 11 56 Net income $ 11 $ 56 Per share data: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,759 23,035 Diluted 25,533 25,643

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 11 $ 56 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4 10 Amortization of intangible assets 44 43 Amortization of capitalized software 198 104 Stock-based compensation 56 22 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable 10 (175 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (124 ) (68 ) Other long-term assets 8 (20 ) Accounts payable (50 ) (55 ) Accrued expenses (55 ) (101 ) Deferred revenue 8 (128 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 110 (312 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (103 ) (180 ) Net cash used in investing activities (103 ) (180 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuances of common stock 18 6 Net cash provided by financing activities 18 6 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 25 (486 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,799 6,659 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,824 $ 6,173

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 1,966 $ 1,969 Amortization of capitalized software 162 71 Amortization related to acquisitions 44 44 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,172 $ 2,084 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 1,956 $ 1,914 Depreciation and amortization 4 9 Amortization of capitalized software 35 33 Stock-based compensation 56 22 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,861 $ 1,850 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net income $ 11 $ 56 Depreciation and amortization 4 9 Amortization of capitalized software 197 104 Stock-based compensation 56 22 Acquisition related expenses 44 44 Non-GAAP net income $ 312 $ 235 Per share data: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,759 23,035 Diluted 25,533 25,643

