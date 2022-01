KILL Seoul Semiconductor requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20220116005060, issued 17-Jan-2022 12:16 AM, "Seoul Semiconductor Proves the Effect of SunLike Lighting on Myopia Improvement" be killed.

The release was issued in error by Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

A replacement release will not be issued.

