Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended August 31, 2021. Selected comparative financial information is set forth below with the full financial statements for the quarter and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. All amounts are expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated:

Q2

2022 Q2

2021 Gross sales 373,319 417,064 Net sales 298,799 317,845 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period (1) 834,512 (752,354) Basic and diluted income

(loss) per share 0.01 (0.01)



(1) Q2 2022's net income and comprehensive income for the period includes non-cash gains of $2,320,419 for the revaluation of warrants as a liability for accounting purposes.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional beverage companies. CENTR develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie, CBD beverages as well as CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go CBD powders. For more information visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

