Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from the Uzbek cotton spinning specialist Texygen Textile LLC to supply a complete neXline spunlace line. Start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. This will be the first spunlace line ever installed in Uzbekistan.Andritz: weekly performance: -1.12% Porr: The internationally renowned climate rating provider behind the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) has awarded Austrian based construction group Porr a top score. The Group made an impression with its strategy for energy efficiency and reducing emissions. In the Climate Change category, CDP awarded Porr an "A-", elevating the company to the "Leadership" band. Porr also participated in the Water category - for the first time this ...

