Strabag: Based on the presently available information, the Management Board of construction group Strabag expects the previously forecast EBIT margin (4 %) to be significantly exceeded with a level close to 6 %. The 2021 output volume, as expected, will increase compared to the previous year's value of Euro 15.4 bn and should reach around Euro 16 bn. Earnings for the 2021 financial year are now expected to be significantly higher than previously projected. Market expectations have been exceeded as a result of numerous positive effects on earnings in all segments at the end of 2021 that had not been anticipated to this extent. The extraordinarily strong situation in the 2021 financial year does not change the planning for the coming financial years.Strabag: weekly performance: 1.07% ...

