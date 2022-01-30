Rosenbauer: Fire industry supplier Rosenbauer International AG has been informed about an impending tax liability in the amount of Euro 5 mn. This possible tax liability is related to a tax investigation audit against a former managing director of different subsidiaries. The tax liability refers to a period of time in which those companies were not yet owned by Rosenbauer International AG. It is currently assumed that the tax expense for the financial year 2021 will increase accordingly. Legal actions against the former managing director and seller of companies are being examined.Rosenbauer: weekly performance: -5.03% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (28/01/2022)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...