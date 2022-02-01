DGAP-Ad-hoc: GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE announces bookbuilding for up to EUR 190 million (EUR 200 million including greenshoe) private placement and listing on Euronext Amsterdam and targets a ...



AD-HOC RELEASE Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE announces bookbuilding for up to EUR 190 million (EUR 200 million including greenshoe) private placement and listing on Euronext Amsterdam and targets a business combination in the technology sector Luxembourg, February 1, 2022 GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE (the " Company "), a Luxembourg special purpose acquisition company aiming to acquire one company in the European technology sector, announces the start of its private placement of up to 19 million (20 million including greenshoe) units (the " Units "), each consisting of one share (a " Class A Share ") with the right to receive one-half of a warrant (a " Class A Warrant ") at the end of the stabilization period, at a placement price of EUR 10.00 per Unit for an aggregate of up to EUR 190 million (EUR 200 million including greenshoe). The Units will be offered to institutional investors and other investors. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Citigroup Global Markets Limited are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. will act as listing, paying and warrant agent. Citigroup Global Markets Limited will further act as stabilization manager. The private placement is expected to end on or before February 3, 2022. GP Bullhound Holdings Ltd. acts as the sponsor of the Company. GP Bullhound I SCSp acts as the Founder of the Company. The Company is advised by the GP Bullhound's three co-founders and managing partners, Hugh Campbell, Manish Madhvani, and Per Roman. The Company intends to focus on companies or businesses with principal operations in the European Economic Area as well as the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Israel in the technology sector with a focus on the software, digital media, digital commerce, fintech and digital services sub-sectors. The target is envisaged to have an equity value between EUR 800 million and EUR 2 billion. The Company will have 15 months to consummate a Business Combination (this period may be extended up to two times, in each case by three months, by resolution of the Company's general shareholders' meeting), otherwise it will be liquidated and distribute substantially all of its assets to its shareholders. The Class A Shares (ISIN LU2434421173, Amsterdam Stock Exchange: BHND) will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and will trade as Units for up to the first 35 days. Subsequently, the Class A Shares will trade without (ex) right to receive ½ Class A Warrant and the Class A Warrants (ISIN LU2434421330, Amsterdam Stock Exchange: BHNDW) will be distributed to the Class A shareholders. Trading in the Units is expected to commence on February (, 2022. Contact

Iman Crisby

9, rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg

Luxembourg

