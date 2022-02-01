DJ CSG Systems International Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

CSG Grows Revenue 6% and Surpasses USD1Billion in Annual Revenue in 2021

Issued Growth-Oriented 2022 Financial Guidance Targets

Boosted Dividend by 6% in '22 Representing our 9^th Straight Year of Increased Payout

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Results:

Fourth quarter 2021 financial results: . Total revenue was USD275.0 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD257.6 million. . GAAP operating income was USD27.9 million, or 10.1% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income wasUSD40.2 million, or 15.6% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was USD0.54 and non-GAAP EPS was USD0.83. . Cash flows from operations were USD51.9 million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow of USD47.9 million.

Full year 2021 financial results: . Total revenue was USD1,046.5 million and non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD979.8 million. . GAAP operating income was USD124.2 million, or 11.9% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income wasUSD161.7 million, or 16.5% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP EPS was USD2.26 and non-GAAP EPS was USD3.35. . Cash flows from operations were USD140.2 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow of USD113.7 million.

Shareholder Returns: . In November 2021, CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.25 per share of common stock, or a totalof approximately USD8 million, to shareholders, bringing total 2021 dividends to approximately USD33 million. . In January 2022, CSG's Board of Directors approved a 6% increase in CSG's cash dividend, with quarterlypayments of USD0.265 per share of common stock to be paid in March 2022. . During the quarter and full year 2021, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately295,000 shares of its common stock for approximately USD16 million and approximately 732,000 shares of its commonstock for approximately USD36 million, respectively.

Business Activities: . In November, CSG extended its contract with Charter, its largest client, through December 31, 2027. . In October, CSG extended its contract with DISH through June 30, 2026. . During the year we closed three meaningful acquisitions (Kitewheel, Tango Telecom, and DGIT Systems).

'Over the past year, I have highlighted how CSG will win big in the market and consistently outperform by investing in our culture, talent, and future-ready SaaS platforms,' said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. 'Our 2021 results prove that we are delivering on this commitment as we built accelerated momentum across our global business. We reported our best organic revenue growth in over a decade and crossed the USD1 billion annual revenue milestone for the first time in our history. Another highlight of the year was the renewal of our relationship with two long-term CSG customers: DISH and Charter Communications. Specifically, the expansion with Charter represents the largest deal ever signed by CSG as we become the revenue management provider of choice for all 32 million Charter subscribers across their residential and small-and-medium-sized business footprints.'

'With these wins and our continued strong sales success, we are positioned for solid top and bottom-line growth in 2022 and beyond. Looking ahead, CSG is laser focused on creating meaningful value for our customers, our employees and our shareholders, accelerating our organic revenue growth, closing good new strategic acquisitions, and diversifying into larger and faster growth industry verticals,' Shepherd added.

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Percent Percent 2021 2020 Changed 2021 2020 Changed GAAP Results: USD USD % USD USD % Revenue 275,025 260,487 5.6 1,046,487 990,533 5.6 % % Operating Income 27,880 23,675 124,186 105,556 17.8 17.6 % % % % Operating Margin Percentage 10.1 9.1 11.9 10.7 USD USD % USD USD % EPS 0.54 0.41 31.7 2.26 1.82 24.2 Non-GAAP Results: USD USD % USD USD % Adjusted Revenue 257,648 243,248 5.9 979,765 922,862 6.2 % Operating Income 40,152 42,987 (6.6 %) 161,713 154,887 4.4 % % % % Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 15.6 17.7 16.5 16.8 USD USD USD USD % EPS (7.8 %) 0.83 0.90 3.35 3.12 7.4

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD275.0 million, a 5.6% increase when compared to revenue of USD260.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total revenue for the full year 2021 was USD1,046.5 million, a 5.6% increase when compared to revenue of USD990.5 million for the full year 2020. The increases in revenue can be primarily attributed to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, as the majority of the increase was attributed to organic growth.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD27.9 million, or 10.1% of total revenue, compared to USD23.7 million, or 9.1% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP operating income for the full year 2021 was USD124.2 million, or 11.9% of total revenue, compared to USD105.6 million, or 10.7% of total revenue, for the full year 2020.

GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD0.54, as compared to USD0.41 for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP EPS for the full year 2021 was USD2.26, compared to USD1.82 for the full year 2020.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD257.6 million, a 5.9% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD243.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the full year 2021 was USD979.8 million, a 6.2% increase when compared to USD922.9 million for the full year 2020. The increases in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods are primarily due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD40.2 million, or 15.6% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD43.0 million, or 17.7% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for the full year 2021 was USD161.7 million, or 16.5% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD154.9 million, or 16.8% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the full year 2020.

Non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD0.83 compared to USD0.90 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP EPS for the full year 2021 was USD3.35 compared to USD3.12 for the full year 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2021 were USD233.7 million compared to USD224.5 million as of September 30, 2021 and USD240.3 million as of December 31, 2020. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 of USD51.9 million and USD56.9 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of USD47.9 million and USD51.7 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, CSG generated net cash flows from operations of USD140.2 million and USD173.0 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of USD113.7 million and USD143.6 million, respectively.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG's financial guidance for the full year 2022 is as follows:

GAAP Measures: USD Revenue 1,070 - USD1,110 million Non-GAAP Measures: USD Adjusted Revenue 1,000 - USD1,033 million Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.5% - 17.0% USD EPS 3.44 - USD3.68 USD Adjusted EBITDA 225 - USD236 million USD Free Cash Flow 115 - USD125 million

