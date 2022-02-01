CSG Systems International Reports Fourth Quarter -2

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

CSG Grows Revenue 6% and Surpasses USD1Billion in Annual Revenue in 2021

Issued Growth-Oriented 2022 Financial Guidance Targets

Boosted Dividend by 6% in '22 Representing our 9^th Straight Year of Increased Payout

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Results:

Fourth quarter 2021 financial results: . Total revenue was USD275.0 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD257.6 million. . GAAP operating income was USD27.9 million, or 10.1% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income wasUSD40.2 million, or 15.6% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was USD0.54 and non-GAAP EPS was USD0.83. . Cash flows from operations were USD51.9 million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow of USD47.9 million.

Full year 2021 financial results: . Total revenue was USD1,046.5 million and non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD979.8 million. . GAAP operating income was USD124.2 million, or 11.9% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income wasUSD161.7 million, or 16.5% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP EPS was USD2.26 and non-GAAP EPS was USD3.35. . Cash flows from operations were USD140.2 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow of USD113.7 million.

Shareholder Returns: . In November 2021, CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.25 per share of common stock, or a totalof approximately USD8 million, to shareholders, bringing total 2021 dividends to approximately USD33 million. . In January 2022, CSG's Board of Directors approved a 6% increase in CSG's cash dividend, with quarterlypayments of USD0.265 per share of common stock to be paid in March 2022. . During the quarter and full year 2021, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately295,000 shares of its common stock for approximately USD16 million and approximately 732,000 shares of its commonstock for approximately USD36 million, respectively.

Business Activities: . In November, CSG extended its contract with Charter, its largest client, through December 31, 2027. . In October, CSG extended its contract with DISH through June 30, 2026. . During the year we closed three meaningful acquisitions (Kitewheel, Tango Telecom, and DGIT Systems).

'Over the past year, I have highlighted how CSG will win big in the market and consistently outperform by investing in our culture, talent, and future-ready SaaS platforms,' said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. 'Our 2021 results prove that we are delivering on this commitment as we built accelerated momentum across our global business. We reported our best organic revenue growth in over a decade and crossed the USD1 billion annual revenue milestone for the first time in our history. Another highlight of the year was the renewal of our relationship with two long-term CSG customers: DISH and Charter Communications. Specifically, the expansion with Charter represents the largest deal ever signed by CSG as we become the revenue management provider of choice for all 32 million Charter subscribers across their residential and small-and-medium-sized business footprints.'

'With these wins and our continued strong sales success, we are positioned for solid top and bottom-line growth in 2022 and beyond. Looking ahead, CSG is laser focused on creating meaningful value for our customers, our employees and our shareholders, accelerating our organic revenue growth, closing good new strategic acquisitions, and diversifying into larger and faster growth industry verticals,' Shepherd added.

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Percent Percent 2021 2020 Changed 2021 2020 Changed GAAP Results: USD USD % USD USD % Revenue 275,025 260,487 5.6 1,046,487 990,533 5.6 % % Operating Income 27,880 23,675 124,186 105,556 17.8 17.6 % % % % Operating Margin Percentage 10.1 9.1 11.9 10.7 USD USD % USD USD % EPS 0.54 0.41 31.7 2.26 1.82 24.2 Non-GAAP Results: USD USD % USD USD % Adjusted Revenue 257,648 243,248 5.9 979,765 922,862 6.2 % Operating Income 40,152 42,987 (6.6 %) 161,713 154,887 4.4 % % % % Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 15.6 17.7 16.5 16.8 USD USD USD USD % EPS (7.8 %) 0.83 0.90 3.35 3.12 7.4

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD275.0 million, a 5.6% increase when compared to revenue of USD260.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total revenue for the full year 2021 was USD1,046.5 million, a 5.6% increase when compared to revenue of USD990.5 million for the full year 2020. The increases in revenue can be primarily attributed to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, as the majority of the increase was attributed to organic growth.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD27.9 million, or 10.1% of total revenue, compared to USD23.7 million, or 9.1% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP operating income for the full year 2021 was USD124.2 million, or 11.9% of total revenue, compared to USD105.6 million, or 10.7% of total revenue, for the full year 2020.

GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD0.54, as compared to USD0.41 for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP EPS for the full year 2021 was USD2.26, compared to USD1.82 for the full year 2020.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD257.6 million, a 5.9% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD243.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the full year 2021 was USD979.8 million, a 6.2% increase when compared to USD922.9 million for the full year 2020. The increases in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods are primarily due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD40.2 million, or 15.6% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD43.0 million, or 17.7% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for the full year 2021 was USD161.7 million, or 16.5% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD154.9 million, or 16.8% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the full year 2020.

Non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD0.83 compared to USD0.90 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP EPS for the full year 2021 was USD3.35 compared to USD3.12 for the full year 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2021 were USD233.7 million compared to USD224.5 million as of September 30, 2021 and USD240.3 million as of December 31, 2020. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 of USD51.9 million and USD56.9 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of USD47.9 million and USD51.7 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, CSG generated net cash flows from operations of USD140.2 million and USD173.0 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of USD113.7 million and USD143.6 million, respectively.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG's financial guidance for the full year 2022 is as follows:

GAAP Measures: USD Revenue 1,070 - USD1,110 million Non-GAAP Measures: USD Adjusted Revenue 1,000 - USD1,033 million Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.5% - 17.0% USD EPS 3.44 - USD3.68 USD Adjusted EBITDA 225 - USD236 million USD Free Cash Flow 115 - USD125 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss CSG's fourth quarter and full year results for 2021. The call will be carried live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries. To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items: . CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by theCOVID-19 pandemic; . CSG derives over forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers; . Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services; . CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technicallyadvanced and competitive manner; . CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complexsoftware implementations; . CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North Americantelecommunications industry; . CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations; . Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; . CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expectedstrategic, operating and financial goals; . CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; . CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; . CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; . CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and . Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreigncurrency exchange rates.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

For more information, contact:

John Rea, Investor Relations

(210) 687-4409

E-mail: john.rea@csgi.com

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

December December 31, 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: USD USD Cash and cash equivalents 205,635 188,699 Short-term investments 28,037 51,598 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 233,672 240,297 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 186,267 166,031 Trade accounts receivable: Billed, net of allowance of USD4,250 and USD3,628 244,317 226,623 Unbilled 35,802 37,785 Income taxes receivable 6,414 2,167 Other current assets 41,727 41,688 Total current assets 748,199 714,591 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of depreciation of USD111,244 and USD105,073 73,580 81,759 Operating lease right-of-use assets 86,034 110,756 Software, net of amortization of USD152,283 and USD139,836 29,757 26,453 Goodwill 321,330 272,322 Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of USD114,166 and USD105,778 57,207 48,012 Customer contract costs, net of amortization of USD32,410 and USD39,893 46,618 47,238 Deferred income taxes 8,584 10,205 Other assets 15,840 20,664 Total non-current assets 638,950 617,409 USD USD Total assets 1,387,149 1,332,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: USD USD Current portion of long-term debt 237,500 14,063 Operating lease liabilities 23,270 22,651 Customer deposits 43,546 39,992 Trade accounts payable 35,397 29,834 Accrued employee compensation 91,115 86,289 Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities 185,276 165,064 Deferred revenue 53,748 52,357 Income taxes payable 398 6,627 Other current liabilities 24,852 19,383 Total current liabilities 695,102 436,260 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of USD3,406 and USD5,346 137,219 337,154 Operating lease liabilities 70,068 95,926 Deferred revenue 19,599 17,275 Income taxes payable 4,058 2,436 Deferred income taxes 7,752 5,109 Other non-current liabilities 13,107 15,445 Total non-current liabilities 251,803 473,345 Total liabilities 946,905 909,605 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value USD.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued - - and outstanding Common stock, par value USD.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 32,495 and 32,713 705 700 shares outstanding Additional paid-in capital 488,303 470,557 Treasury stock, at cost; 36,713 and 35,980 shares (930,106 ) (894,126 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains on short-term investments, net of tax (6 ) 13 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (38,347 ) (31,151 ) Accumulated earnings 916,060 876,402

