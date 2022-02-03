Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - Manganese X Energy (TSXV: MN) (OTCQB: MNXXF) (FSE: 9SC) announced two major milestones have been achieved by Kemetco Research, thereby successfully completing its third and final processing metallurgical phase for the Battery Hill Preliminary Economic Assessment. These milestones are part of a leading-edge purification process which are pivotal to completing the company's Battery Hill PEA, being undertaken by Wood PLC, as the company moves toward producing high grade manganese battery material for the EV and storage energy markets.





Those of you unfamiliar with the John Wood Group PLC, commonly known as just Wood PLC, it is one of the largest and most respected consulting and engineering firms in the world, with 40,000 employees worldwide. Its shares trade on the London Stock Exchange with a capitalization in excess of 2.7 billion Canadian dollars.

In July, the company issued the first Mineral Resource Estimate for its Battery Hill project which consisted of 34.86 million tonnes in the Measured and Indicated categories, grading 6.42% manganese, plus an additional 25.91 million tonnes in the Inferred category, grading 6.66% manganese, using a 2.5% cut-off grade that reflects total operating costs having "reasonable prospects for economic extraction".

Sensitivity analysis of the Battery Hill deposit to cut-off grade indicates 12.25 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at 8.77% manganese and 10.61 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 9.05% manganese utilizing a cut-off grade of 7% manganese.

The company's subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp., is working on the development of an HVAC air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ManganeseXEnergyCorp.com, contact Martin Kepman, CEO, at 514-802-1814 or email martin@kepman.com.

