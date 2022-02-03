Cyberlux Corporation (OTC:CYBL) Announces the Acquisition of Digital Automation Solution, LLC to Launch and Transform its Software Unit into a Digital Platform Technology Provider and Drive the Company's Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service Str

Cyberlux reaches agreement to acquire Digital Automation Solution, LLC as a Force Multiplier for the Company's Software Strategy as a Global Provider of Digital Transformation Solutions, under the leadership of Mr. Igor Stanisavljev, delivering its Digital Technology Platform to address the $800 Billion Government and Commercial markets worldwide.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced digital technology platform company leading the digital transformation evolution across industries with advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), LED lighting solutions, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, announced that the Company has acquired Digital Automation Solution, LLC (https://www.digitalautomationsolution.com), an innovative software solutions provider and a source of groundbreaking intellectual property. Digital Automation Solution, LLC (DAS) has expert knowledge and customer experience in building Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Mobile applications across a variety of industries. With this acquisition, Cyberlux is transforming the former Infrastructure Software Solutions (ISS) business unit into the new Digital Platform Solutions (DPS) business unit with an expanded mission to drive both end-to-end PaaS and SaaS offerings, required by global government, military and commercial customers. The new DPS business unit will provide a holistic approach to delivering digital capabilities across the target customer's enterprise, helping to automate processes, enhancing digital experiences, accelerating new product/service time-to-market and evolving their business models.

As a result of this acquisition, Cyberlux Corporation owns 100% of Digital Automated Solutions, LLC in a transaction comprised of both investment capital and a three year earn-out of shares of common stock with an expected value between $0.09 and $0.29, with the cash component being paid out over a two-year investment cycle, including certain equity incentives for continued revenue growth levels, technology and intellectual property development milestones, global customer acquisition objectives and global solution implementation milestones. DAS brings to Cyberlux new digital platform technology, existing customers and incremental revenue, and as a result, the Digital Platform Solutions business unit will deliver an expected annualized revenue of $17 million USD with an expected growth to over $55 million by 2024.

With this acquisition, Cyberlux is accelerating its software investment strategy as the Company continues to build a higher growth, more diversified and sustainable business portfolio while focusing on the digital platform offerings with immediate scale and relevancy in today's accelerating and evolving digital transformation market. Cyberlux intends to make ongoing strategic investments in digital technology platform development and working capital investments for further global business solutions expansion across the Company's four business units - FlightEye UAS Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure Technology Solutions and the newly launched Digital Platform Solutions - all driving Cyberlux to be a leading digital technology growth company.

"We saw an outstanding opportunity to accelerate our digital platform offerings for both our government and commercial customers who are increasingly seeking partners to help them scale deployments of robust automated workflows, optimize their operations and leverage innovation capabilities throughout their organizations", stated Mark Schmidt, CEO of Cyberlux. "With the addition of the DAS technology, intellectual property and personnel, Cyberlux is now a high-performance software provider with our portfolio of innovative digital platform assets. This portfolio will continue to scale quickly with innovative offerings, propelling us to become a digital platform global leader."

DAS CORPORATE BACKGROUND

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Digital Automation Solution, LLC is a provider of innovative software solutions, mobile applications, and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings. DAS also offers core Software Development Services and System Integration. The DAS team joins Cyberlux with a staff of 28, including 24 software developer and customer support engineers across three development centers. Strategically, this acquisition also provides Cyberlux with longstanding customer relationships, revenues, and technical capabilities to execute on the Software Platform strategy to deliver innovative solutions, create ongoing growth in revenue, profit, and shareholder value.

IGOR STANISAVLJEV BACKGROUND AND EXPERIENCE

To solidify the Company's technology leadership position within the rapidly growing digital transformation landscape, Cyberlux is gaining a key Product and Software Platform industry leader, Mr. Igor Stanisavljev. Mr. Stanisavljev will assume the position of General Manager and Chief Product Officer for the Digital Platform Solutions business unit.

Mr. Stanisavljev has over 30 years of experience in leading and delivering innovative product portfolios within the logistics, telecommunications, and high-tech industries. During his long tenure with Nextel and NII Holdings, Igor spearheaded joint product development efforts with global technology giants such as Qualcomm, Motorola, Huawei, and others, merging mobility and enterprise-wide solutions into a single offering. More recently, Mr. Stanisavljev has served as a solution provider to multiple large service providers including Tier 1 telecommunications and national cable media providers, providing critical contributions to their transformation to cloud computing and SaaS.

Mr. Stanisavljev has repeatedly demonstrated that an idea, when materialized into an intuitive product or service, will be adopted rapidly. He has received several awards, recognizing his thought leadership, ability to organize diverse and distributed product development teams, and implement many forward-looking product evolution strategies.

To learn more about Mr. Stanisavljev, please refer to his career profile on LinkedIn as follows:

Cyberlux Corporation CEO Mark Schmidt commented:

"This acquisition of world-class people and technology marks a significant business milestone for Cyberlux and our shareholders. We are very excited to have DAS and its 28 people led by Igor join the Cyberlux family. I'd like to welcome this exciting organization and look forward to accelerating the mission to drive digital transformation across global industries. With the strong DAS team onboard, we expect to capture as much of the $800 billion Digital Transformation Technology market as possible by delivering our disruptive, robust technologies to our Government and Commercial customers. We are excited to conclude this transaction and are already fully engaged in our company-wide integration of the new team and leadership. With the addition of the DAS team, the Cyberlux company has expanded our global capabilities to over 90 Cyberlux staff members. We are on a mission to build a truly global enterprise!"

Cyberlux Corporation Chief Revenue Officer Chris Damvakaris stated:

"The new digitally conscious consumer is driving organizations to fundamentally change the way they do business in order to stay competitive. Digital Transformation is the convergence of business activities, processes, competencies, and models with digital technologies to enhance the overall user experience. Over the course of 2022, it is anticipated that $800 billion will be spent on technology, with a 22% CAGR over the next 4 years, focused on digital transformation including cloud computing, CRM, EPR, automation, AI, integration and IOT. Holistically, transformation takes thorough execution, and beyond just envisioning change, companies must reimagine their entire business. Digital transformation is a major leap forward, requiring strategic thinking and execution of incremental steps that establish the foundation for a company's ongoing transformation."

Cyberlux Corporation General Manager and Chief Product Officer for the DPS business unit, Igor Stanisavljev commented:

"Traditionally, product development typically meant a stop-gap measure to solve a business problem for most organizations. However, applying digital transformation strategies takes product development through an agile way of thinking and working, where teams can innovate rapidly, building solutions in increments that can be tested and validated with customer feedback as they go. This method of product innovation lifecycle is a holistic way of creating business dexterity and end-customer value. I am very excited to join the fantastic Cyberlux team and drive global digital transformation leadership through our world-class software product development capabilities."

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET

The shifting technology landscape and customer demands are driving organizations to fundamentally change the way they do business to stay competitive. Digital transformation is the convergence of business with IT, process automation, analytic capabilities for data-driven business decisions, and service / product innovation. During 2022, governments and businesses will spend more than $800 billion globally on digital transformation technology. Investing in the right digital technology provider is critical in laying the foundation to enable digital transformation. Driving automation pervasively throughout an organization will not only enhance operations and revenue generation but result in higher customer and workforce satisfaction. Increased automation and flexibility come from solutions that allow existing and new technology to work together:

Technology Platform - Help to deliver new and radically smarter business models to transform the way enterprises operate, manage, and interact with their clients.

Innovation - Enable enterprises to respond to market and client needs with solutions that allow them to quickly pivot and receive constant feedback along the way to bring disruptive solutions to market.

Operations - Drive automation throughout an organization to modernize internal processes, boost productivity, reduce management overhead, and improve engagement by employees and clients.



PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY

The Cyberlux Digital Platform Solutions (DPS) business unit will be responsible for implementing the new digital platform strategy across global industries and across each Cyberlux business unit, with a focus on delivering disruptive technology to both government and commercial customers. The Cyberlux Digital Platform Strategy will center on helping these customers make data-driven decisions, support integration capabilities, automate business workflow, and business intelligence analytics. With the addition of the DAS team and technology to the Digital Platform Solutions business unit, Cyberlux now has both world-class PaaS and SaaS offerings, innovative software development competencies and product delivery capabilities to drive the platform growth engine for Digital Transformation business opportunities across global markets - North and South America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Cyberlux Corporation is "Harnessing the Future" by leading digital transformation across global industries, driving operational growth through an accelerated acquisitions and joint ventures strategy, and continuously fueling growth with current and future technology developments, including fundamental organic growth from the Company's four business units - Digital Platform Solutions, FlightEye Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Advanced Lighting Systems, Infrastructure Technology Solutions. Cyberlux is building a global enterprise as a leading digital technology growth company.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board:CYBL), a digital technology platform company providing advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), LED lighting solutions, renewable energy, infrastructure technology, Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service solutions to U.S. government agencies, commercial markets and international opportunities. For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: ir_cybl@cyberlux.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

