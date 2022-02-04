Archipelago International: Archipelago Publishes Travel Agent Rates for Cuba Hotels

Offering Special Rates and Unbeatable Vacations in Several Holiday Destinations

SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Archipelago, Southeast Asia's largest private and independent hotel management group, invites international travelers to take their long-awaited holidays in Cuba.

To support the growth of the tourism industry in Cuba and introduce their upcoming hotels to the public, Archipelago recently published their travel agent rates for 4 hotels in Cuba. GRAND ASTON Cayo Las Brujas will apply USD$50 per person per night all-inclusive for all travel agents. GRAND ASTON La Habana, which will open on 1 April, will apply USD$50 per person per night with concept bed and breakfast. The other 2 ASTON Hotels will apply USD$40 per room per night. The price difference is due to ASTON Costa Verde Beach Resort which opens on 1 April, having an all-inclusive rate, while ASTON Panorama, which will open on 1 July, will apply the bed and breakfast concept. The rates will be available to book and stay until November 30th, 2022.

"Our Cuba hotels are located in famous tourist sites, have stunning views, professional staffs and implemented strict health protocols. We also received a Safe Travels recognition and stamp from the World Travel & Tourism Council so as to provide a sense of security and comfort. We definitely look forward to meeting all guests at our Cuba hotels," says John Flood, President & CEO of Archipelago.

For reservations, please email LasBrujasFDKR1@astonhotels.co.cu for GRAND ASTON Cayo Las Brujas Beach Resort and Spa, lahabanainfo@astonhotels.co.cu for GRAND ASTON La Habana, jefe.reservas@astoncostaverde.co.cu for ASTON Costa Verde Beach Resort and reservas@panorama.co.cu for ASTON Panorama. For more information regarding our special travel agent rates, please contact our BDM in Canada: info@surep.ca .

Image & Video Link: Please click here

About Archipelago

Southeast Asia's largest privately owned and independent hotel management group, operating over 150 hotels with a further 50+ under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. Trusted hotels with a long track record and 20,000 rooms in more than 60 destinations with brands including ASTON, Collection by ASTON, The Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO, favehotels, and Nordic. archipelagointernational.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740199/Travel_Agent_Rates_Flyer_ENG_page_0001.jpg