MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Reports 33.7% total sales growth (14.6% adjusted for dixy acquisition), 9.9% LFL Sales Growth and 7.4% EBITDA margin in 4Q 2021 04-Feb-2022 / 09:00 MSK

Magnit Reports 33.7% total sales growth (14.6% adjusted for dixy acquisition), 9.9% LFL Sales Growth and 7.4% EBITDA margin in 4Q 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (February 4, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 4Q and 12M 2021 operational and unaudited financial results.

4Q 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights -- Total revenue increased by 33.7% y-o-y to RUB 544.6 billion. Total revenue adjusted for the Dixy acquisition increased by 14.6%; 33.7% -- Net retail sales reached RUB 530.7 billion increasing 34.3% y-o-y. Net retail sales growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 15.6%; TOTAL REVENUE -- LFL[1] sales growth of 9.9% driven by 10.7% average ticket growth and 0.7% LFL traffic growth decline; -- The Company opened 834 stores on a gross basis (565 Magnit and 9 Dixy convenience stores, 256 drogeries and 4 supermarkets). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency driving campaign, 72 stores were closed resulting in a net addition of 762 stores. As of December 31, 2021 the total store 9.9% base was 26,077; -- Selling space increase of 273 thousand sq. m., bringing total selling space to 8,997 lfl sales thousand sq. m. (20.0% y-o-y growth); growth -- The Company redesigned 315 stores under Magnit brand (279 convenience stores, 28 supermarkets and 8 drogeries). As at December 31, 2021, 78% of convenience stores, 45% of supermarkets and 62% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; -- Gross Profit increased by 38.1% y-o-y to RUB 131.3 billion. Gross margin increased by 77 bps y-o-y to 24.1% as a result of improved commercial terms, lower supply chain costs, smarter promotions and a favorable format mix; 7.4% -- EBITDA was RUB 40.2 billion with a 7.4% margin - an improvement of 36 bps y-o-y and 21 bps EBITDA margin q-o-q driven by strong gross margin dynamics; -- Net income increased by 36.4% y-o-y to RUB 15.2 billion with a margin of 2.8%. FY 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights -- Total revenue increased by 19.5% y-o-y to RUB 1,856.1 billion. Total revenue adjusted for the Dixy acquisition increased by 10.8%; 19.5% -- Net retail sales reached RUB 1,807.8 billion increasing 19.7% y-o-y. Net retail sales growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 11.3%; TOTAL REVENUE -- LFL1 sales growth of 7.0% driven by 7.1% average ticket growth and 0.1% LFL traffic growth decline; -- Materially exceeded full year organic store opening guidance. The Company opened 2,295 stores on gross basis (1,450 Magnit and 14 Dixy convenience stores, 825 drogeries and 6 supermarkets). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 259 stores were 2,295 closed resulting in a net store addition of 2,036. As of December 31, 2021 the total store base was 26,077; stores opened -- Selling space increase of 708 thousand sq. m. and addition of 793 thousand sq. m. as a (gross) result of the Dixy acquisition, bringing total selling space to 8,997 thousand sq. m. (20.0% y-o-y growth); -- Met full year guidance on the number of store redesigns. The Company redesigned 703 stores under Magnit brand (611 convenience stores, 74 supermarkets and 18 drogeries); -- Gross profit increased by 20.1% y-o-y to RUB 439.2 billion. Gross profit margin stood at 23.7%; 7.2% EBITDA margin -- EBITDA was RUB 133.1 billion with a 7.2% margin - an improvement of 13 bps y-o-y as a result of stronger gross margin but partially offset by Dixy consolidation; -- Net income increased by 36.8% y-o-y to RUB 51.7 billion with a margin of 2.8% vs 2.4% a year ago. « "We are delighted with Magnit's performance in 2021, a year in which we delivered significant progress against our strategy. In July we completed the strategically important acquisition of Dixy, adding another 2,500 stores to our network and strengthening our overall market position. We accelerated our organic expansion and opened almost 2,300 stores - above our original guidance - alongside redesigning a further 700 stores. Jan Dunning We delivered market leading LFL sales growth in every quarter, resulting in continued sales density Magnit's improvement in our mature stores. Total sales growth driven by same-store sales and then additional President selling space reached 33.7%. and CEO We have already made good progress with the integration of Dixy and have successfully extracted first portion of synergies and achieved further margin improvements for the combined business - 7.4% EBITDA margin in the quarter and 7.2% for the full year. This gives us confidence in our ability to achieve our ambitious long-term growth targets. Our recently launched e-commerce sales channel has gained traction, achieving RUB 11 bn Gross Merchandise Value for the full year with more than 100,000 orders carried out daily at the end of December. We continued to develop our 'My Price' discounter concept and today have over 200 stores in operation delivering encouraging results. In 2022 we plan to add hundreds of stores of this format and will continue developing our quality value-for-money offering. We have recorded another set of working capital optimization which turned negative for the first time in the history with RUB 18.5 billion cash release. We ended 2021 in an extremely strong financial position. Leverage reduced to a comfortable level of 1.5x, a very good result given the acceleration of our store roll-out and acquisition of Dixy. Cash generation from operations increased, and, combined with further improvements in working capital, resulted in a healthy free cash flow position. As a result, we are pleased to be able to pay an increased dividend distribution to shareholders for the first nine months 2021, representing a 20% year-on-year growth". » 30 Key events in 4Q 2021 and after the Reported Period RUB billion -- Magnit distributed dividends for 9M 2021 in the total amount of c. RUB 30 billion or RUB dividends 294.37 per one ordinary share; distributed -- S&P Global Ratings upgraded Magnit's credit rating to "BB+" level; -- Magnit has reached an agreement for the long-term leasehold rights for the 56 stores for 9M 2021 operating under the Edelweiss brand in Kazan and 58 Radezh stores in Volgograd; -- Magnit and Wildberries rolled out express delivery of goods from convenience stores to new regions and launched a pickup service for alcohol; -- Magnit and Delivery Club have launched thirty-minute express grocery delivery; -- Magnit fulfilled over 100,000 online orders in one day in the lead-up to the New Year on December 30, 2021; -- Magnit has launched a pharmacy dark store; -- The Company has started implementing AI-powered customer offering personalization; -- Magnit has begun construction of the greenhouses for growing strawberries and blueberries.

Consolidation of the Dixy business and changes to the reporting standards

Magnit completed the acquisition of the Dixy retail business on July 22, 2021, and subsequent performance of Dixy has been consolidated into Magnit's results. Sales and operating results of the stores under the Dixy brand are reported separately, and growth metrics will be published starting from 3Q 2022. Dixy stores are not included in the LFL panel; this will begin after full 12 months of operations following consolidation. The Dixy retail business does not form a separate segment - Magnit will continue reporting consolidated financial results for the Group. 4Q and FY 2021 Operating Results

