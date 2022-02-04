- (PLX AI) - Schouw issued 2022 guidance above consensus after 2021 earnings came in higher than expected.
- • 2022 outlook for revenue DKK 25.5-27.5 billion is above consensus of DKK 24.8 billion
- • 2022 outlook for EBITDA of DKK 2.15-2.40 billion compares with consensus of DKK 2.34 billion
- • 2021 revenue of DKK 24.2 billion beat expectations of DKK 23.55 billion, while EBITDA of DKK 2.21 billion beat expectations of DKK 2.16 billion
- • The companies GPV, HydraSpecma and Borg Automotive have in Q4 handled the challenges with volatile markets and uncertain supply chains better than expected, Schouw said
