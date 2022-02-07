Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective auf der Zielgeraden! Hollywood vor Eröffnung, Bophelo vor NASDAQ-Debüt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J51U ISIN: US55279C2008 Ticker-Symbol: MD6B 
Stuttgart
07.02.22
08:09 Uhr
8,100 Euro
+0,050
+0,62 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC GDR REG.S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC GDR REG.S 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
07.02.2022 | 08:31
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MDMG reports growth in Revenue 32% in FY 2021

DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MDMG reports growth in Revenue 32% in FY 2021

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG) MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MDMG reports growth in Revenue 32% in FY 2021 07-Feb-2022 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MDMG REPORTS 32% GROWTH IN REVENUE IN FY 2021

7 February 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG" or the "Company" - LSE, MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces its operating and unaudited financial results for Q4 and FY 2021. Key financial highlights for FY 2021:

-- Total revenue increased by 31.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RUB 25,220 million.

-- Like-for-like revenue (LFL) grew by 31.8% y-o-y.

-- Revenue of the Group's Moscow hospitals increased by 44.2% y-o-y to RUB 14,013 million thanks to theexpansion of Lapino medical cluster[1] and growth in utilization rate for such services as oncology (+69.0% to17,706), surgery (+16.7% to 1,862) and traumatology (+34.3% to 3,450). - Revenue of the Group's regional hospitals increased by 26.1% y-o-y to RUB 5,803 million thanks to strong performance at Tyumen-1 medical centre and IDK hospital in Samara reaching its target utilization rate.

-- Revenue of the Group's out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region, as well as regional clinics increased by 7.6% y-o-y to RUB 2,418 million and by 16.6% y-o-y to RUB 2,972 million, respectively, thanks to therecovery in demand for elective medical care in 2021. Key operational highlights for FY 2021:

-- Total out-patient treatments increased by 15.2% y-o-y to 1,858,633.

-- Total in-patient treatments increased by 29.9% y-o-y to 152,621, while the average check grew by 22.8% toRUB 83 thousand in Moscow and by 10.5% y-o-y to RUB 35 thousand in the regions thanks to the commercial servicesperformance (in addition to the Mandatory Health Insurance programme).

-- Total deliveries grew by 8.2% y-o-y to 8,397, while the average check grew by 11.2% y-o-y to RUB 478thousand and by 6.8% y-o-y to RUB 165 thousand in Moscow and the regions, respectively.

-- Total IVF cycles increased by 8.3% y-o-y to 16,526, while the average check grew by 7.0% to RUB 251thousand and 4.3% y-o-y to RUB 230 thousand in Moscow/Moscow region and the regions, respectively. Mark Kurtser, CEO at MDMG, said:

"2021 was a record year for us despite the continuing challenges posed by the pandemic. We demonstrated strong growth in total revenue by 32%, and by 44% at our hospitals in Moscow. Performance in women's and children's health services also continues to increase despite the pandemic, the growth in respective revenue was 16%. The strong results for the Group as a whole were also due to the robust operational performance of our medical centres across the whole network in Russia.

"The first full year of operations at the Lapino-2 surgical facility, which specialises in oncology, saw revenue of RUB 1,798 million and utilisation rate of 40%, while the facility continues to have significant potential for future growth. At the same time, the Lapino-4 infectious diseases facility, which we opened last February, ramped up to full capacity. Lapino-4 is continuing to expand out-patient services for COVID-19 patients, including thanks to telemedicine services, which support a significant increase in patient flows. For COVID-19 patients we also offered high-quality emergency support and have had deliveries in specially designated 'red zones', as well as carried out complex cardiological and oncological operations.

"I am pleased to note that in addition to our Moscow hospitals our regional facilities also recorded robust results. In particular, our Tyumen-1 hospital demonstrated strong growth in revenue by 49% to RUB 1,287 million in 2021, while its utilisation rate amounted to 60%.

"Given this success we are continuing to develop our regional network. In January 2022 we opened the 150-bed MD Lakhta multi-disciplinary hospital in St Petersburg, Russia's second-largest market. This new hospital will temporarily focus on treating COVID patients, and in due course will offer a full range of services for the whole family.

"In the coming days we will also open a new hospital in Tyumen, which will initially also focus on caring for coronavirus cases before switching into multi-disciplinary mode later.

"Overall in 2021 we saw demand for our services begin to recover. Among other metrics, the number of in-patient and out-patient visits across the Group not only increased year-on-year but exceeded the level of 2019, before the pandemic. We believe that demand for private medical care will continue to recover in 2022 as the COVID situation stabilises.

"Growth in the number of out-patient visits to 1,858,663 also confirms that we offer a nationally accessible network with high levels of coverage. Moreover, we are achieving this while maintaining robust margins.

"Over a number of years we have not only met all our patients' needs, but also taken care of the interests of our shareholders. We make regular high dividend payments. In 2021, our revenue exceeded analysts' expectations. In 2022, while continuing to invest in the growth of our business, we expect to pay 50% of net profit as dividends - same as in the previous year.

"I would like to express my thanks to our whole team - it is thanks to them that the Group achieved such strong results in what was a challenging year in 2021. I firmly believe that together we will continue to raise the bar in 2022." Key Highlights for Q4 and FY 2021 

12M 2021 12M 2020 change,% 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 change,% 
Operating indicators 
Moscow hospitals 
Out-patient visits    594 344  467 257  27.2%  171 937 141 092 21.9% 
In-patient days     82 517  62 965  31.1%  21 218 25 272 (16.0%) 
IVF cycles        2 438   2 172   12.2%  677   718   (5.7%) 
Deliveries        4 722   4 482   5.4%   1 185  1 163  1.9% 
Hospitals in Regions 
Out-patient visits    678 577  615 950  10.2%  175 187 166 594 5.2% 
In-patient days     68 267  52 727  29.5%  20 039 14 576 37.5% 
IVF cycles        2 796   2 908   (3.9%)  582   982   (40.7%) 
Deliveries        3 675   3 277   12.1%  945   857   10.3% 
Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region 
Out patient visits    176 270  166 956  5.6%   46 447 45 169 2.8% 
IVF cycles        3 868   3 654   5.9%   1 121  1 221  (8.2%) 
Out-patient clinics in Regions 
Out patient visits    409 442  363 481  12.6%  106 549 103 359 3.1% 
In-patient days     1 837   1 822   0.8%   488   586   (16.7%) 
IVF cycles        7 424   6 530   13.7%  1 778  2 102  (15.4%) 
Total out-patient visits 1 858 633 1 613 644 15.2%  500 120 456 214 9.6% 
Total in-patient days  152 621  117 514  29.9%  41 268 40 004 3.2% 
Total IVF cycles     16 526  15 264  8.3%   4 158  5 023  (17.2%) 
Total deliveries     8 397   7 759   8.2%   2 130  2 020  5.4% 
Revenue, RUB mln 
Hospitals in Moscow 
Out-patient visits               2 496 1 896 31.6% 694  567  22.4% 
In-patient days                 6 839 4 250 60.9% 1 946 1 933 0.7% 
IVF cycles                   614  519  18.3% 173  168  3.0% 
Deliveries                   2 258 1 928 17.1% 596  504  18.3% 
Other revenue                  1 806 1 128 60.1% 489  425  15.1% 
Hospitals in Regions 
Out-patient visits               1 429 1 199 19.2% 381  339  12.5% 
In-patient days                 2 404 1 685 42.7% 751  488  53.9% 
IVF cycles                   680  624  8.9%  163  188  (13.3%) 
Deliveries                   606  506  19.8% 160  134  19.4% 
Other revenue                  684  588  16.3% 172  170  1.3% 
Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region 
Out-patient visits               1 196 1 156 3.5%  327  336  (2.7%) 
IVF cycles                   972  850  14.3% 294  294  (0.1%) 
Other revenue                  250  240  4.2%  62  74  (16.2%) 
Out-patient clinics in Regions 
Out-patient visits               901  751  19.9% 245  221  10.6% 
In-patient days                 49   42   16.7% 13  14  (4.3%) 
IVF cycles                   1 674 1 459 14.7% 419  478  (12.4%) 
Other revenue                  348  296  17.6% 87  87  (0.3%) 
Managing company and other           15   16   (6.3%) 4   5   (20.0%) 
Hospitals in Moscow               14 013 9 721 44.2% 3 898 3 597 8.4% 
Hospitals in Regions              5 803 4 602 26.1% 1 627 1 319 23.4% 
Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region 2 418 2 246 7.6%  683  704  (3.0%) 
Out-patient clinics in Regions         2 972 2 548 16.6% 763  800  (4.6%) 
Total Revenue                  25 220 19 133 31.8% 6 976 6 425 8.6% 
Average ticket 
Moscow hospitals 
Out-patient visits 4,2  4,1  3.5%  4,0  4,0  0.4% 
In-patient days   82,9 67,5 22.8% 91,7 76,5 19.9% 
IVF cycles     251,8 239,0 5.4%  255,5 234,0 9.2% 
Deliveries     478,2 430,2 11.2% 503,0 433,4 16.1% 
Hospitals in Regions 
Out-patient visits 2,1  1,9  8.2%  2,2  2,0  7.0% 
In-patient days   35,2 32,0 10.2% 37,5 33,5 11.9% 
IVF cycles     243,2 214,7 13.3% 279,6 191,2 46.3% 
Deliveries     164,9 154,4 6.8%  169,3 156,4 8.3% 
Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region 
Out patient visits 6,8  6,9  (2.0%) 7,0  7,4  (5.4%) 
IVF cycles     251,2 232,6 8.0%  262,1 240,8 8.8% 
Out-patient clinics in Regions 
Out patient visits 2,2  2,1  6.5%  2,3  2,1  7.3% 
In-patient days   26,7 23,1 15.7% 26,8 23,3 14.9% 
IVF cycles     225,4 223,4 0.9%  235,6 227,5 3.6% LFL performance for Q4 and FY 2021, % y-o-y 
              12M 2021                4Q 2021 
              Revenue Actual capacity Average ticket Revenue Actual capacity Average ticket 
Moscow hospitals 
Out-patient visits     31.6%  27.2%      3.5%      22.4%  21.9%      0.4% 
In-patient days      60.9%  31.1%      22.8%     0.7%  (16.0%)     19.9% 
IVF cycles         18.3%  12.2%      5.4%      3.0%  (5.7%)     9.2% 
Deliveries         17.1%  5.4%      11.2%     18.3%  1.9%      16.1% 
Other revenue       60.1%  -        -       15.1%  -        - 
Hospitals in Regions 
Out-patient visits     19.2%  10.2%      8.2%      12.5%  5.2%      7.0% 
In-patient days      42.7%  29.5%      10.2%     53.9%  37.5%      11.9% 
IVF cycles         8.9%  (3.9%)     13.3%     (13.3%) (40.7%)     46.3% 
Deliveries         19.8%  12.1%      6.8%      19.4%  10.3%      8.3% 
Other revenue       16.3%  -        -       1.3%  -        - 
Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region 
Out patient visits     3.2%  5.2%      (1.8%)     (3.5%) 1.8%      (5.3%) 
IVF cycles         14.3%  5.9%      8.0%      (0.1%) (8.2%)     8.8% 
Other revenue       3.9%  -        -       (17.0%) -        - 
Out-patient clinics in Regions 
Out patient visits     19.9%  12.6%      6.5%      10.6%  3.1%      7.3% 
In-patient days      16.7%  0.8%      15.7%     (4.3%) (16.7%)     14.9% 
IVF cycles         14.7%  13.7%      0.9%      (12.4%) (15.4%)     3.6% 
Other revenue       17.6%  -        -       (0.3%) -        - 
Managing company and other (6.3%)  -       -       (20.0%) -       - 
Total Revenue       31.8%                 8.5%

Moscow hospitals

In 2021, revenue in Moscow hospitals grew by 44.2% y-o-y to RUB 14,013 million. This significant growth was mainly due to the Lapino-4 hospital, focused on treating COVID-19 patients, reaching utilisation rate of 70% over less than one year, as well as the strong ramping up at the oncology centre Lapino-2, where revenue grew to RUB 1,798 million. In the reporting period, demand for deliveries (+5.4% y-o-y) and IVF (+12.2% y-o-y) recovered to the pre-pandemic levels. Growth in revenue in the reporting period was also driven by higher utilisation rate at in-patient facilities for such service as traumatology (+34.3% y-o-y) and surgery (+16.7% y-o-y).

Significant increase in the average check for in-patient treatments by 22.8% was due to the expansion in the range of services offered in surgery, traumatology and cardiology.

In Q4 2021, in-patient days declined by 16.0% y-o-y due to the high base effect of Q4 2020, when there was high influx of COVID-19 patients admitted to Lapino-2 which temporarily focused on treating coronavirus.

Regional hospitals

In 2021, revenue in the Group's regional hospitals grew by 26.1% y-o-y to RUB 5,803 million thanks to the increase in out-patient treatments (+10.2% y-o-y) and in-patient treatments (+29.5% y-o-y). The strongest growth in in-patient utilisation rates was see at clinical hospitals in Tyumen (+44.9% y-o-y) and Samara (+37.5% y-o-y).

Growth in the average check for in-patient treatments by 10.2% was due to the expansion in the range of services offered in surgery, traumatology and cardiology.

Moscow and Moscow region out-patient clinics

In 2021, revenue at Moscow and Moscow region clinics increased by 7.6% y-o-y and amounted to RUB 2,418 million. Growth in revenue was mainly due to higher utilisation rate, partly because of the gradual recovery in demand for elective medical services - growth in patient number amounted to 5.6% y-o-y.

Regional out-patient clinics

In 2021, revenue at regional clinics increased by 16.6% y-o-y to RUB 2,972 million. This growth was due to the recovery in demand for elective medical services - growth in patient number amounted to 12.6% y-o-y, number of IVF cycles grew by 13.7% y-o-y.

IVF cycles

In Q4 2021, IVF cycles at Moscow and regional hospitals declined by 5.7% and 40.7% y-o-y, respectively, due to the restrictions in providing elective medical services during the pandemic amid growth in COVID-19 cases, and as a result, IVF cycles under the MHI programme declined. At the same time, the total commercial IVF cycles grew, which supported the average check growth by 5.4% and 13.3% y-o-y, respectively, in Moscow and the regions in 2021.

Net debt

Net debt as of 31 December 2021 declined by RUB 1,020 million compared to 31 December 2020 to RUB 1,924 million.

CAPEX

CAPEX in 2021 declined by 2.9% y-o-y and amounted to RUB 3,790 million. The biggest share of CAPEX was dedicated to hospitals (84.6%), while expenses related to the construction of new clinics and maintenance amounted to 15.4% of total expenses.

The nuclear medicine centre Lapino-3 and psychoneurology centre Lapino-5 are currently at the design stage, their commissioning is scheduled for 2024 and Q3 2023, respectively. Both medical institutions will be part of the Lapino cluster. The expected CAPEX for both centres is estimated at approx. RUB 6.0 billion. In addition, in Q4 2023, a multi-disciplinary hospital in Domodedovo with estimated investment of RUB 4 billion is scheduled for commissioning.

In H1 2022, the Group plans to launch two out-patient clinics in Moscow region, three clinics in the regions and three lab specimen collection sites under the MD LAB brand.

Notes: 1. This announcement contains inside information. 2. Data is based on management accounts. 3. Minor variations in calculation of totals, subtotals and/or percentage change are due to rounding ofdecimals.

***

For further information please contact: 

Investors         Media 
Renata Battalova      EM 
Head of Investor Relations Tom Blackwell: +7 919 102 90 64 
Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82   Sergii Pershyn: + 1 929 855 81 88 
r.battalova@mcclinics.ru  MDMG@em-comms.com

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 46 modern healthcare facilities, including 8 hospitals and 38 out-patient clinics in 25 of the Russian regions. In 2021, MDMG's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 billion, up 32% y-o-y. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on past trends or activities and should not be taken that such trends or activities will continue in the future. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a number of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including, but not limited to: conditions in the market, market position of the Company, earnings, financial position, cash flows, return on capital and operating margins, anticipated investments and economic conditions; the Company's ability to obtain capital/additional finance; a reduction in demand by customers; an increase in competition; an unexpected decline in revenue or profitability; legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, including, but not limited to, changes in environmental and health and safety regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; retention of senior management; the maintenance of labour relations; fluctuations in the cost of input costs; and operating and financial restrictions as a result of financing arrangements.

No statement in this press release is intended to constitute a profit forecast, nor should any statements be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share will necessarily be greater or lesser than those for the relevant preceding financial periods for the Company. Each forward looking statement relates only as of the date of the particular statement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] The Lapino medical cluster includes Lapino-1, Lapino-2 and Lapino-4.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US55279C2008 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MDMG 
LEI Code:   213800XKI6VHY4JBS612 
Sequence No.: 141153 
EQS News ID:  1277145 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277145&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

MD MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.