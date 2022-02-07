Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Hitech & Development Sweden Holding AB (publ) (42/22)

Trading in Hitech & Development Sweden Holding AB (publ)paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is February 10, 2022. Short name: HDW BTA B --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017181662 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 244668 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission on +46 8 684 058.