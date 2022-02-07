Jefferies announced today that it will hold a Doing Good Trading Day on Thursday, February 10, 2022 to support relief efforts focused on the devastation caused by the recent volcanic eruption and related tsunami near Tonga.

Specifically, Jefferies will raise and donate $1 million AUD from a combination of trading commissions in Asia Pacific securities and voluntary contributions from the firm's more than 4,500 employees worldwide. The total contribution will then be donated to relief organizations directly involved in recovery efforts in Tonga. This is a challenging part of the world to distribute funds effectively, and this amount should be a "game changer" for the affected victims.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented:

"The people of Tonga desperately need help with the devastation this disaster has inflicted on their small country. The tsunami wiped out homes and villages and the volcanic eruption has severely disrupted water supply and communications networks. We encourage our employees and clients around the world to join our collective efforts in swiftly supporting Tonga."

