TUI AG: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2022 1 OCTOBER 2021 - -4

DJ TUI AG: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2022 1 OCTOBER 2021 - 31 DECEMBER 2021

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2022 1 OCTOBER 2021 - 31 DECEMBER 2021 08-Feb-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUI GROUP

Interim report Q1 2022

1 October 2021 - 31 DECEMBER 2021

Content

Interim Management Report

Q1 2022 Summary

Report on changes in expected development

Structure and strategy of TUI Group

Consolidated earnings

Segmental performance

Financial position and net assets

Comments on the consolidated income statement

Alternative performance measures

Other segment indicators

Corporate Governance

Risk and Opportunity Report

Unaudited condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Notes

General

Accounting principles

Group of consolidated companies

Acquisitions - Divestments

Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated Income Statement

Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Responsibility statement

Review Report

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Financial calendar

Contacts

Interim Management Report

Q1 2022 Summary

-- Group revenue of EUR2.4bn, up EUR1.9bn on the prior year (Q1 2021: EUR0.5bn), reflecting the more open travelenvironment enabled by the successful roll-out of vaccinations during calendar year 2021. Around 40% of thisincrease in revenue was driven by Markets & Airlines Central Region, with our Continental European marketsbenefitting from the earlier easing of travel restrictions by the EU, resulting in a higher level of confidence inshort-term departures.

-- 67% of Q1 2019 capacity were operated in Q1 2022, in line with expectations.

-- 2.3m customers departed in the quarter, an increase of 1.7m customers versus the prior year, resulting inan average load factor for the quarter of 79% (Q1 2021: Load factor 70%).

-- Q1 Group underlying EBITDA almost break-even at EUR65.4m loss, improving EUR392.2m versus prior year (Q1 2021: EUR457.6m loss).

-- Q1 Group underlying EBIT loss of EUR273.6m, an improvement of EUR402.2m versus prior year (Q1 2021: EUR675.8mloss), with Hotels & Resorts delivering a second sequential positive quarter since the start of the pandemic.

-- Global Realignment Programme on track, with 25% of EUR400m p.a. target cost savings to be delivered infinancial year 2022 (EUR240m already delivered in financial year 2021, with remainder to be delivered by financialyear 2023).

-- Credit rating upgrades from Moody's to B3 and S&P to B- in October 2021.

-- Strong liquidity position of EUR3.3bn1 as of 3 February 2022, reflecting our strict cost discipline, lowerworking capital swing as anticipated (compared to Q1 2019 normalised quarter, unaffected by COVID-19), and EUR1.1bnproceeds from recent capital increase.

-- First step in handing back government funding - EUR0.7bn planned on 1 April 2022

1 Available liquidity defined as unrestricted cash plus committed lines including financing packages

TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Var. % at constant currency Revenue 2,369.2 468.1 + 406.1 + 398.0 Underlying EBIT1 Hotels & Resorts 61.1 - 95.6 n. a. n. a. Cruises - 31.7 - 98.4 + 67.7 + 69.5 TUI Musement - 12.7 - 32.6 + 61.0 + 61.0 Holiday Experiences 16.7 - 226.6 n. a. n. a. Northern Region - 171.7 - 197.3 + 13.0 + 17.8 Central Region - 55.0 - 149.4 + 63.2 + 63.0 Western Region - 32.4 - 76.5 + 57.7 + 57.1 Markets & Airlines - 259.0 - 423.1 + 38.8 + 40.9 All other segments - 31.3 - 26.0 - 20.2 - 17.7 TUI Group - 273.6 - 675.8 + 59.5 + 61.0 EBIT1 - 271.4 - 698.1 + 61.1 Underlying EBITDA - 65.4 - 457.6 + 85.7 EBITDA2 - 55.5 - 474.8 + 88.3 Group loss - 386.5 - 790.3 + 51.1 Earnings per share EUR - 0.27 - 1.32 + 79.5 Net capex and investment 53.4 - 47.1 n. a. Equity ratio (31 Dec)3 % 2.5 -5 + 7.5 Net financial position (31 Dec) - 5,069.6 - 7,177.0 + 29.4 Employees (31 Dec) 43,162 37,081 + 16.4

Differences may occur due to rounding.

This Quarterly Report of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period Q1 2022 from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021.

1 We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and result of the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. For further details please see page 15.

2 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, goodwill impairment and amortisation and write-ups of other intangible assets, depreciation and write-ups of property, plant and equipment, investments and current assets.

3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points.

All change figures refer to the same period of the previous year, unless otherwise stated.

Trading update

-- 6.0m bookings1 across Winter 2021/22 and Summer 2022, with an acceleration in bookings since the start ofthe new year, as confidence in international travel improves.

-- Winter 2021/22 bookings1 have slowed to 58% of Winter 2018/19 levels mainly due to Omicron-relatedamendments in late November and December 2021, with Q2 departures currently more subdued. We expect short-termbookings to continue and at present, we expect winter capacity to be between low and mid-range of assumed range of60% to 80% (of Winter 2018/19 levels).

-- Summer 2022 bookings1 are 72% of Summer 2019 levels. Booking patterns overall have been relatively stabledespite Omicron, with recent bookings trending in the same pattern as January 2019, albeit at reduced volume levelsat this point.

-- Following the removal of testing requirements in the UK, we have seen a step-up in booking activity, withUK Summer 2022 bookings currently up 19% on Summer 2019.

-- Combined with the improving confidence in departure, lifting of restrictions and later booking profile,our Summer 2022 capacity assumption is for close to 2019 summer levels.

-- ASPs1 for both seasons holding up strongly compared to 2018/19 programmes, driven by a higher mix ofpackages and reflective of the robust appetite for leisure travel (Winter 2021/22: +15%, Summer 2022: +22%).

-- Hotels & Resorts - As evident in Q4 as well as the quarter under review where we have returned topositive underlying EBITs, we have seen a clear demand for our hotels with improving occupancies across ourdiversified portfolio. We expect this positive trend to continue developing into the Summer 2022, with theshort-term booking profile likely to continue also.

-- Cruises - Coming into the new calendar year, we have seen itinerary amendments across our three brands,due to various port closures and increasing incidence rates affecting our planned itineraries in the Middle Eastand in the Caribbean. For all three cruises brands, we will likely see a challenging first half as a result withthe short-term booking profile expected to continue into the Summer. However H2 2022 and 2023 bookings are allcurrently at higher rates compared to booking positions as of Q1 2019.

-- TUI Musement - The number the Excursions, Activities and Tours (EATs) sold in the first quarter arealready ahead of both Q1 2021 and (pre-COVID-19) Q1 2019, reflecting firstly the more open travel environment andsecondly the successful integration of Musement. The integration of Musement has increased both product inventoryand the number of destinations offered on our digital platform, and with the wider reopening of travel, we havebegun resuming our growth plans for this segment which remains highly fragmented and largely offline. We expectEATs to develop beyond the capacity assumptions of our Markets & Airlines Winter 2021/22 and Summer 2022, asthird-party sales return, in line with a wider reopening across our global destinations.

1 Bookings up to 30 January 2022 compared to 2019 programmes (undistorted by COVID-19) and relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk

Global Realignment Programme - Targeted savings EUR400m p.a. by financial year 2023

In May 2020, we announced our Global Realignment Programme to address group-wide costs, with a target of permanently saving more than EUR400m per annum by financial year 2023.

In the financial year ending September 2021, 60% (EUR240m) of our announced targeted savings were delivered. Savings have been most significantly delivered across the Markets & Airlines division (85% of savings to date).

The programme is on track to deliver a further 25% of our targeted savings in financial year 2022 and remains on track to deliver the full programme benefits by end of financial year 2023.

Net debt

Q1 2022 net debt position of EUR5.1bn is in line with 2021 year-end position. The Q1 position includes proceeds from our capital increase of EUR1.1bn and reflects our improved operating result combined with the expected lower seasonal Q1 working capital outflow of EUR937m, demonstrating our continuous focus on cost and cash discipline.

Completion of capital increase of EUR1.1bn

We successfully completed a second capital increase in November 2021. The gross issue proceeds totalled around EUR1.1bn. The Group's share capital increased nominally by EUR523.5m to EUR1.623bn.

Strategic priorities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2022 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2022 1 OCTOBER 2021 - -2-

Ongoing priorities - we will continue with our disciplined cash management, drive operating effectiveness, whilst maximising opportunities to de-lever and continue our debt reduction in order to return to a solid and healthy balance sheet.

Our growth opportunities will be driven by the expansion of our tours & activities segment, accelerated digitalisation, our increased offer of dynamic packaging, growth through asset-right financing structures and execution of our Global Realignment Programme. The combination of these drivers should enable us to emerge stronger, leaner, more digitalised and more agile, and ready to exploit market recovery and growth opportunities.

TUI is strategically well positioned and will benefit from the strong rebound in the leisure industry.

Mid-term ambitions - we expect underlying EBIT to significantly build on financial year 2019, driven by both top-line growth and benefits from our Global Realignment Programme, with a target to return to gross leverage ratio of less than 3.0x.

Report on changes in expected development

It remains difficult to forecast the further course of the pandemic and its impact on customer behavior. In view of these considerable uncertainties, the Executive Board continues to believe that it is not in a position to issue a specific, quantified forecast for the financial year 2022.

We continue to consider the asumptions for the financial year 2022 made in the Annual Report 2021 to be valid.

-- See also TUI Group Annual Report 2021 page 50 et seqq.

Structure and strategy of TUI Group

Reporting structure

The present Interim Report for Q1 2022 is based on TUI Group's reporting structure set out in the Consolidated Financial Statements of TUI AG as at 30 September 2021.

-- See TUI Group Annual Report 2021 from page 28

Group strategy

The TUI Group's strategy outlined in the Annual Report 2021 will be continued in the current financial year.

-- See TUI Group Annual Report 2021 from page 25

Consolidated earnings

Revenue EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Hotels & Resorts 198.3 56.5 + 251.0 Cruises 34.2 0.6 n. a. TUI Musement 66.3 10.5 + 531.4 Holiday Experiences 298.8 67.5 + 342.7 Northern Region 652.2 107.0 + 509.5 Central Region 985.1 213.2 + 362.1 Western Region 416.1 74.1 + 461.5 Markets & Airlines 2,053.4 394.3 + 420.8 All other segments 17.0 6.3 + 169.8 TUI Group 2,369.2 468.1 + 406.1 TUI Group (at constant currency) 2,331.0 468.1 + 398.0 Underlying EBIT EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Hotels & Resorts 61.1 - 95.6 n. a. Cruises - 31.7 - 98.4 + 67.8 TUI Musement - 12.7 - 32.6 + 61.0 Holiday Experiences 16.7 - 226.6 n. a. Northern Region - 171.7 - 197.3 + 13.0 Central Region - 55.0 - 149.4 + 63.2 Western Region - 32.4 - 76.5 + 57.6 Markets & Airlines - 259.0 - 423.1 + 38.8 All other segments - 31.3 - 26.0 - 20.4 TUI Group - 273.6 - 675.8 + 59.5 EBIT EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Hotels & Resorts 82.4 - 95.7 n. a. Cruises - 31.7 - 98.4 + 67.8 TUI Musement - 14.6 - 34.3 + 57.4 Holiday Experiences 36.1 - 228.4 n. a. Northern Region - 175.6 - 201.2 + 12.7 Central Region - 64.0 - 159.8 + 59.9 Western Region - 33.2 - 79.5 + 58.2 Markets & Airlines - 272.8 - 440.6 + 38.1 All other segments - 34.7 - 29.1 - 19.2 TUI Group - 271.4 - 698.1 + 61.1

Segmental performance

Holiday Experiences EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Revenue 298.8 67.5 + 342.7 Underlying EBIT 16.7 - 226.6 n. a. Underlying EBIT at constant currency 17.4 - 226.6 n. a. Hotels & Resorts EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Total revenue1 282.8 93.6 + 202.1 Revenue 198.3 56.5 + 251.0 Underlying EBIT 61.1 - 95.6 n. a. Underlying EBIT at constant currency 60.0 - 95.6 n. a. Capacity hotels total2 ('000) 8,595 5,176 + 66.0 Riu 3,431 2,496 + 37.4 Robinson 729 364 + 100.4 Blue Diamond 1,323 873 + 51.6 Occupancy rate hotels total3 64 43 + 21 (in %, variance in % points) Riu 69 46 + 23 Robinson 63 48 + 15 Blue Diamond 74 42 + 32 Average revenue per bed hotels total4 72 60 + 19.9 (in EUR) Riu 66 53 + 24.2 Robinson 101 89 + 13.0 Blue Diamond 119 91 + 30.8 Revenue includes fully consolidated companies, all other KPIs incl. companies measured at equity. 1 Total revenue includes intra-Group revenue. 2 Group owned or leased hotel beds multiplied by opening days per quarter 3 Occupied beds divided by capacity 4 Arrangement revenue divided by occupied beds

We operated 8.6m available bednights (capacity2) in the quarter, an increase of 3.4m available bednights versus the prior year (Q1 2021: 5.2m), and back to almost normalised levels (Q1 2019: 9.1m). The 8.6m available bednights reflect the improved travel environment versus the prior year, as well as the usual winter seasonality. Good operational performances were delivered across our diversified destinations, returning the segment to a second quarterly positive underlying EBIT since the start of the pandemic.

In an environment of changing travel restrictions across many different destinations, our diversified portfolio enabled us to optimise demand from non-source market countries. Customers from the US for example were able to travel more openly to the Caribbean and in destinations such as Mexico, we were able to benefit from domestic customers vacationing. This in combination with our ability to direct our Market & Airlines customers to our own capacity first, demonstrates more than ever the advantage of our integrated and diversified business model.

Our hotels across the Caribbean were able to deliver average occupancy rates of 76% as a result, with Mexico in particular achieving 85% average occupancy in the first quarter. Our hotels in the Canaries remained the most popular destination for our European customers during this winter period, achieving average occupancy of 79%. Other popular destinations in the quarter were Turkey, Egypt and Cape Verde.

Overall occupancy rate increased 21%pts to 64% for the segment, reflecting the reasons above, driven in particular by the Caribbean and Spanish destinations. Average daily rate increased by 20% to EUR72.

Underlying EBIT profit of EUR61.1m is up EUR156.7m versus prior year, reflecting the more open travel environment across our multiple destinations with Riu delivering strong performances in their core Caribbean and Spanish markets.

Cruises EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Revenue1 34.2 0.6 n. a. Underlying EBIT - 31.7 - 98.4 + 67.8 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 30.0 - 98.4 + 69.5 Occupancy (in %, variance in % points) TUI Cruises 53 35 + 18 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises 50 37 + 13 Marella Cruises 48 - n. a. Passenger days ('000) TUI Cruises 695 177 + 291.7 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises 74 13 + 464.9 Marella Cruises 182 - n. a. Average daily rates3 (in EUR) TUI Cruises 155 118 + 31.6 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises 624 434 + 43.9 Marella Cruises (in GBP) 142 - n. a. 1 No revenue is carried for TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as the joint venture is consolidated at equity 2 Per day and passenger

Our Cruises segment consisting of TUI Cruises, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and Marella Cruises operated 14 ships out of 16 ships in the first quarter, in line with their winter plans (Q1 2021: five ships operated).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2022 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2022 1 OCTOBER 2021 - -3-

TUI Cruises operated six ships out of its seven-ship fleet in Q1 2022. Average daily rate of EUR155, up 32% versus prior year (Q1 2021: EUR118 and three ships operated), reflecting the resumption of cruises in the Canaries, the Caribbean and United Arab Emirates versus the shorter average duration "Blue Cruises" operated in the prior year. Occupancy of the operated fleet was 53%, increasing 18%pts on the prior year (Q1 2021: 35%) with the latter end of the quarter impacted by both short-term Omicron-related amendments and the early curtailment of Mein Schiff 6 due to rising incidence rates.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises average daily rate across its full fleet of five ships was EUR624, up 44% versus prior year (Q1 2021: EUR434 and two ships operated) reflecting the resumption of Around The World itineraries as well as trips to Antarctica and the United Arab Emirates. Occupancy of the full fleet was 50% increasing 13%pts on prior year (Q1 2021: 37%), with the latter end of the quarter impacted by both short-term Omicron-related amendments and the early curtailment of two ships due to rising incidence rates.

Marella Cruises operated three ships out of its four-ship fleet in Q1, delivering average daily rate of GBP142 and occupancy of 48% versus a previous Q1 which saw operations suspended in line with UK government travel advice. Similar to TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Marella also saw short-term amendments for November and December 2021 departures.

TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises delivered a EUR66.7m improvement in underlying EBIT versus the prior year. The improvement reflects the wider resumption of operations compared to limited 'Blue Cruises' itineraries in Q1 2021, as well as a government grant of EUR20m recognised in Q1 2022, with the prior year including a EUR20m impairment charge. Marella delivered an underlying EBIT in line with Q1 2021, due to a more subdued environment in UK, which was further limited by disruption costs arising from a Spanish labour strike, delaying the return of Explorer from dry dock in December 2021.

TUI Musement EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Total revenue1 100.2 15.6 + 542.3 Revenue 66.3 10.5 + 531.4 Underlying EBIT - 12.7 - 32.6 + 61.0 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 12.7 - 32.6 + 61.0 1 Total revenue includes intra-Group revenue.

1.1m excursions, activities and tours sold in the quarter, an increase of 1m from 109k in Q1 2021 reflecting the more open travel environment across our destinations versus the prior year, with sales delivered through our Markets & Airlines division and direct through our Musement platform.

This resumption in activities reflects the first steps in resuming our growth plans for the segment, which remains highly fragmented and largely offline. Underpinning our growth plans, we will continue to accelerate and enhance our digital transformation, combining self-service digital capabilities with physical presence in core markets to ensure we remain guest centric throughout all channels.

Underlying EBIT improved by EUR19.9m year-on-year as a result, up from the EUR32.6m underlying loss in the prior year.

Online distribution was 34% (Q1 2021: 40%) reflecting the return of destination staff in resort versus the prior year, in line with our hybrid in-person and online self-service model.

Markets & Airlines EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Revenue 2,053.4 394.3 + 420.8 Underlying EBIT - 259.0 - 423.1 + 38.8 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 250.1 - 423.1 + 40.9 Direct distribution mix1 75 77 - 2 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 52 56 - 4 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 2,255 525 + 329.3 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

As already covered, Q1 2022 saw a more open travel environment versus the prior year, with October 2021 in particular benefiting from the Summer momentum. The latter end of the quarter however saw a level of Omicron-related amendments. A total of 2.3m customers departed in the quarter, an increase of 1.7m customers versus Q1 2021, which has been enabled by the successful roll-out of vaccinations across both our markets and destinations. Average load factor of 79% was achieved for the quarter (Q1 2021: 70%).

Underlying EBIT loss for the segment improved by EUR164.1m to EUR259.0m loss (Q1 2021: EUR423.1m loss) reflecting the 67% capacity (compared to Q1 2019) operated over the period, a vast improvement on the previous year which saw our operations largely suspended due to travel restrictions. The result includes EUR34m net cost impact from hedging ineffectiveness, as well as savings delivered by our Global Realignment Programme across all markets.

Northern Region EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Revenue 652.2 107.0 + 509.5 Underlying EBIT - 171.7 - 197.3 + 13.0 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 162.1 - 197.3 + 17.8 Direct distribution mix1 94 93 + 1 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 73 76 - 3 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 665 114 + 485.0 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

Northern Region saw a steady increase in customer volumes particularly in October and December with 665k guests departing overall in the quarter, versus 114k customers in Q1 2021.

Underlying EBIT improved by EUR25.6m to EUR171.7m loss as a result of the operational development, including savings delivered through our Global Realignment Programme. Comparatively to our other regions, the overall loss of EUR172m reflects the higher operational leverage for the UK, with departure volumes, although improving, still limited and overall sentiment around testing requirements and changing restrictions holding back a wider recovery.

Central Region EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Revenue 985.1 213.2 + 362.1 Underlying EBIT - 55.0 - 149.4 + 63.2 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 55.3 - 149.4 + 63.0 Direct distribution mix1 56 64 - 8 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 30 37 - 7 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 917 246 + 273.7 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

Central Region saw 917k customers depart, an improvement of 671k customer versus prior year (Q1 2021: 246k), the strongest increase across our markets. The region continued in a similar theme to Summer 2021 (Q4 2021) with our Continental European markets benefitting from the earlier easing of travel restrictions by the EU, resulting in a higher level of confidence in short-term departures.

Underlying EBIT improved by EUR94.4m to a EUR55.0m loss as a result of the positive operational development, including savings delivered through our Global Realignment Programme.

Western Region EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Revenue 416.1 74.1 + 461.5 Underlying EBIT - 32.4 - 76.5 + 57.6 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 32.8 - 76.5 + 57.1 Direct distribution mix1 82 85 - 3 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 63 69 - 6 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 673 166 + 305.0 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

Western Region saw 673k customers depart, an improvement of half a million customers versus the prior year (Q1 2021: 166k), benefitting from the same factors as the Central Region.

Underlying EBIT improved by EUR44.1m to EUR32.4m loss, nearing break-even as a result of the positive operational development. The result includes savings delivered through our Global Realignment Programme.

All other segments EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Revenue 17.0 6.3 + 169.8 Underlying EBIT - 31.3 - 26.0 - 20.4 Underlying EBIT at constant currency) - 30.6 - 26.0 - 17.7

Underlying EBIT loss of EUR31.3m, broadly in line with prior year.

Financial position and net assets

Cash Flow / Net capex and investments / Net debt

As a result of the partial easing of global travel restrictions, TUI Group was able to increase its business volume year-on-year. Nevertheless, TUI Group's operating cash flow continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the period under review.

In October 2021, TUI AG carried out a capital increase. This resulted in an inflow of EUR1,106.5m after deduction of borrowing costs.

At EUR964.6m, the cash outflow from operating activities increased by EUR228.1m compared to previous year.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2022 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2022 1 OCTOBER 2021 - -4-

The net debt as of 31 December 2021 decreased by EUR2,107.4m to EUR5,069.6m year-on-year and is in line with 2021 year-end position.

Net debt EUR million 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 Var. % Financial debt - 3,576.6 - 5,167.3 + 30.8 Lease liabilities - 3,260.2 - 3,275.1 + 0.5 Cash and cash equivalents 1,649.3 1,250.5 + 31.9 Short-term interest-bearing investments 117.8 14.8 + 695.9 Net debt -5,069.6 -7,177.0 + 29.4 Net capex and investments EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Cash gross capex Hotels & Resorts 22.0 33.7 - 34.7 Cruises 21.5 7.9 + 172.2 TUI Musement 3.5 2.8 + 25.0 Holiday Experiences 47.0 44.4 + 5.9 Northern Region 4.9 5.9 - 16.9 Central Region 0.5 0.9 - 44.4 Western Region 1.2 2.0 - 40.0 Markets & Airlines* 10.3 12.0 - 14.2 All other segments 25.6 12.9 + 98.4 TUI Group 82.9 69.3 + 19.6 Net pre delivery payments on aircraft - 46.4 0.3 n. a. Financial investments - 0.5 n. a. Divestments 16.9 - 117.2 n. a. Net capex and investments 53.4 - 47.1 n. a.

* Including EUR3.7m for Q1 2022 (previous year: EUR3.2m) cash gross capex of the aircraft leasing companies, which are allocated to Markets & Airlines as a whole, but not to the individual segments Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region.

Cash gross capex in Q1 2022 was 19.6% higher year-on-year. This increase was mainly due to dock periods at Marella Cruises and Group IT investments. Net capex and investments of EUR53.4m increased by EUR100.5m year-on-year. The divestments related mainly to the sale and lease back of aircraft. In addition, a subsequent reconciliation of the disposal of RIU Hotels S.A. was included, in total resulting in positive divestments. Previous year's divestments included sale and lease back of spares and aircraft as well as a part of the sales proceeds of Hapag-Lloyd Kreuzfahrten to our joint venture TUI Cruises.

Assets and liabilities EUR million 31 Dez 2021 30 Sep 2021 Var. % Non-current assets 11,261.1 11,222.3 + 0.3 Current assets 3,161.8 2,933.3 + 7.8 Total assets 14,422.9 14,155.7 + 1.9 Equity 359.1 - 418.4 n. a. Provisions 2,174.4 2,238.2 - 2.9 Financial liabilities 3,576.6 3,320.8 + 7.7 Other liabilities 8,312.8 9,015.2 - 7.8 Total equity, liabilities and provisions 14,422.9 14,155.7 + 1.9

Comments on the consolidated income statement

As a result of the partial easing of global travel restrictions, TUI Group was able to increase its business volume compared with the prior-year quarter. Nevertheless, the development of revenue and earnings in Q1 2022 continued to be significantly impacted by the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. TUI Group's results generally also reflect the significant seasonal swing in tourism between the winter and summer travel months, however this period the impact is less evident due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Q1 2022, consolidated revenue increased by EUR1.9bn year-on-year to EUR2.4bn.

Unaudited condensed consolidated Income Statement of TUI AG for the period from 1 Oct 2021 to 31 Dec 2021 EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Revenue 2,369.2 468.1 +406.1 Cost of sales 2,472.4 880.1 +180.9 Gross loss - 103.2 - 412.0 +75.0 Administrative expenses 201.7 193.1 +4.5 Other income 26.2 5.8 +351.7 Other expenses 0.9 6.0 - 85.0 Impairment (+) / Reversal of impairment (-) of financial assets - 4.3 - 9.6 +55.2 Financial income 20.8 36.1 - 42.4 Financial expense 147.8 143.5 +3.0 Share of result of investments accounted for using the equity method - 2.3 - 103.9 +97.8 Earnings before income taxes - 404.5 - 806.9 +49.9 Income taxes (expense (+), income (-)) - 17.9 - 16.6 - 7.8 Group loss - 386.5 - 790.3 +51.1 Group loss attributable to shareholders of TUI AG - 384.3 - 780.1 +50.7 Group loss attributable to non-controlling interest - 2.3 - 10.1 +77.2

Alternative performance measures

The Group's main financial KPI is underlying EBIT. We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and expenses for the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. EBIT by definition includes goodwill impairments.

One-off items carried here include adjustments for income and expense items that reflect amounts and frequencies of occurrence rendering an evaluation of the operating profitability of the segments and the Group more difficult or causing distortions. These items include gains on disposal of financial investments, significant gains and losses from the sale of assets as well as significant restructuring and integration expenses. Any effects from purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments are adjusted. Also, any goodwill impairments are adjusted in the reconciliation to underlying EBIT.

Reconciliation to underlying EBIT EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Earnings before income taxes - 404.5 - 806.9 +49.9 plus: Net interest expenses (excluding expense / income from measurement of interest 131.6 102.2 +28.8 hedges) plus / less: (Expenses) income from measurement of interest hedges 1.5 6.6 - 77.3 EBIT - 271.4 - 698.1 +61.1 Adjustments: plus: Separately disclosed items - 9.3 14.2 plus: Expense from purchase price allocation 7.1 8.1 Underlying EBIT - 273.6 - 675.8 +59.5

The TUI Group's operating loss adjusted for special items increased by EUR402.2m to EUR273.6m in Q1 2022.

-- For further details on the separately disclosed items see page 42 in the Notes of this Interim Report.

Key figures of income statement EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % EBITDAR - 51.5 - 472.4 + 89.1 Operating rental expenses - 4.0 - 2.4 - 66.7 EBITDA - 55.5 - 474.8 + 88.3 Depreciation/amortisation less reversals of depreciation* - 215.9 - 223.3 + 3.3 EBIT - 271.4 - 698.1 + 61.1 Income/Expense from the measurement of interest hedges 1.5 6.6 - 77.3 Net interest expense (excluding expense/income from measurement of interest hedges) 131.6 102.2 + 28.8 EBT - 404.5 - 806.9 + 49.9 * on property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, right of use assets and other assets

Other segment indicators

Underlying EBITDA EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Hotels & Resorts 107.0 - 41.5 n. a. Cruises - 15.0 - 83.6 + 82.1 TUI Musement - 6.8 - 26.8 + 74.6 Holiday Experiences 85.1 - 152.0 n. a. Northern Region - 96.5 - 120.8 + 20.1 Central Region - 27.1 - 119.7 + 77.4 Western Region 3.0 - 40.4 n. a. Markets & Airlines - 120.6 - 281.0 + 57.1 All other segments - 30.0 - 24.7 - 21.5 TUI Group - 65.4 - 457.6 + 85.7 EBITDA EUR million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Var. % Hotels & Resorts 128.3 - 41.6 n. a. Cruises - 15.0 - 83.7 + 82.1 TUI Musement - 7.0 - 26.5 + 73.6 Holiday Experiences 106.3 - 151.8 n. a. Northern Region - 97.1 - 123.8 + 21.6 Central Region - 34.6 - 129.8 + 73.3 Western Region 3.0 - 41.7 n. a. Markets & Airlines - 128.6 - 295.3 + 56.5 All other segments - 33.2 - 27.8 - 19.4 TUI Group - 55.5 - 474.8 + 88.3 Employees

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2022 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)