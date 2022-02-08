SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: SSH signs strategic partner agreement with Europe's leading Cloud Service Provider Nordcloud

PRESS RELEASE: SSH signs strategic partner agreement with Europe's leading Cloud Service Provider Nordcloud

Helsinki,Finland

SSH today announced the signing of a strategic partner agreement with Nordcloud, Europe's leading cloud-native Cloud Service Provider (CSP). Nordcloud will use SSH PrivX as their Zero Trust PAMaaS (Privileged Access Management as a Service) solution for customers running cloud and hybrid deployments.

A Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Nordcloud provides customers with cloud strategy, migration and modernisation, application design and development, and managed services for cloud and hybrid environments.

"We are excited to strengthen our Privileged Access Management Services offering with SSH's PrivX. As we strive to supercharge our customers' cloud journeys, this agreement enhances our capabilities with the world's best technology platforms. With PrivX we can provide an extra layer of security and governance for our customers with hybrid or cloud-native environments. PrivX also integrates with our IAM offering." Ilja Summala, Nordcloud CTO.

"We are delighted to have signed this major strategic partnership. This win highlights the strength of SSH PrivX and our unique Cloud Native approach to Privileged Access Management" said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.

About PrivX

PrivX is a lean, quick-to-implement, and easy-to-use access management solution for privileged access in on-premise, hybrid, and cloud environments. PrivX helps clients to flexibly enable, monitor, and control access to critical data according to predefined user group roles and privileges. Companies worldwide are using PrivX for various use cases, including securing privileged access in their cloud and hybrid environments, securing DevOps processes and pipelines, provisioning access in IT/OT convergence between the production site and the cloud, protecting code repository access, and improving 3rd party access security both in interactive and application to application solutions.

For more PrivX information, please visit: SSH PrivX

About Nordcloud

Nordcloud, an IBM company, is a European leader in cloud implementation, application development, managed services, and training. It's a recognised cloud-native pioneer with a proven track record helping organisations leverage public cloud in a way that balances quick wins, immediate savings and sustainable value. Nordcloud is triple-certified across Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services - and is a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. Nordcloud has 10 European hubs, over 900 employees and has delivered over 1,000 successful cloud projects.

Learn more at nordcloud.com .

AboutSSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company's shares.

Formoreinformation:



Kristian Nieminen

SSH Communications Security PLC

+358 50 3777970

kristian.nieminen@ssh.com

Janne Kuparinen

Nordcloud

janne.kuparinen@nordcloud.com

###