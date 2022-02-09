Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - LUXXFOLIO Holdings (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH), a Canada-based, vertically integrated digital asset company, continues its cryptocurrency mining growth, reporting increases in both Bitcoin mined and Bitcoin reserves for the month of January. LUXXFOLIO, which focusses on Bitcoin Mining and generating digital assets on the blockchain ecosystem, operates, through its wholly owned subsidiary, an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States, powered primarily by renewable energy.

The mining site is currently operating at approximately 139 PH/s, an increase of 6% month over month from the 131 PH/s rate on December 31, 2021. The company is forecasting a significant increase in hash rate to between 370 and 395 PH/s by the third quarter. This is based the following estimated delivery and installation dates of mining equipment with 600 units expected in the first quarter, 1,100 units in the second quarter, and 300 units in the third quarter.

The company mined 22.01 Bitcoin in January, an increase of 7.6% over the 20.45 Bitcoin mined in December, which resulted in Bitcoin equivalent reserves of 82.6 (comprised of 78 Bitcoin and 64 Ethereum) held at the end of January, an increase of 16% over the 71.5 Bitcoin equivalent reserves held at the end of December.

Expansion of the New Mexico mining operation continues as scheduled, with groundwork completed and all electrical equipment delivered to the site. Electrical connections are being finalized with the first phase expansion scheduled to be completed over the next month, coinciding with the next batch of miner deliveries. The final expansion is scheduled to be completed during the second quarter, which will increase capacity from approximately 8MW to 15MW.

The company has opened a second mining operation, located in Canada, equipped with customized storage server equipment connected to the Filecoin network, where it is mining Filecoin as part of its diversification strategy. Storage providers who contribute storage space and computing power to the network collect rewards known a FIL tokens, which trade like other cryptocurrencies, for storing and distributing data for clients.

Ken MacLean, President, stated: "Our mining site expansion is nearing completion including the addition of 2100 miners by mid-2022. With immersion technology, we anticipate this will increase our capacity to 370-395 PH/s. In addition, we are beginning to see miner purchasing opportunities as supply chain improvements continue and inventory levels begin to rise."

The shares are trading at $0.405 on the CSE under the symbol "LUXX". The company also trades on the OTCQB under the symbol "LUXFF" and recently began trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "LUH".

