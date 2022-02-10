DJ Custodian REIT plc: Unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2021

10 February 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2021

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company focused on smaller lot-sizes, today reports its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 31 December 2021 and highlights for the period from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021 ("the Period").

Financial highlights

-- Dividend per share approved for the Period of 1.375p, a 10% increase from the quarter ended 30 September2021 of 1.25p

-- Target dividends per share of no less than 5.25p for the year ending 31 March 2022 and 5.5p for the yearending 31 March 2023

-- NAV total return per share1 for the Period of 8.5%, comprising 1.2% dividends paid and a 7.3% capitalincrease

-- NAV per share of 113.7p (30 Sept 2021: 106.0p)

-- NAV increased to GBP501.4m (30 Sept 2021: GBP445.9m) due to valuation increases of GBP36.2m during the Periodand issuing GBP19.1m new equity for the corporate acquisition of DRUM Income Plus REIT plc ("DRUM REIT")

-- Dividend cover2 for the year ending 31 March 2022 to date of 109%

-- EPRA earnings per share3 for the Period decreased to 1.3p (quarter ended 30 Sept 2021: 1.6p) primarilydue to;? Net gearing4 of 19.5% loan-to-value (30 Sept 2021: 19.6%) remaining below the 25% target as wecontinue to redeploy the proceeds from profitable disposals in September and October 2021; and - EPRA occupancy5 decreasing to 90.9% (30 Sept 2021: 91.6%). Of the vacant space, 34% is currentlyunder offer to let and a further 32% is planned vacancy to enable redevelopment or refurbishment.

Portfolio highlights

-- Property portfolio value of GBP637.9m (30 Sept 2021: GBP565.3m)

-- GBP36.2m aggregate valuation increase for the Period comprising:? GBP6.2m from successful asset management initiatives; - GBP22.7m of general valuation increases, primarily in the industrial and logistics sector; and - GBP7.3m increase from acquiring DRUM REIT at a c.28% discount to its NAV

-- GBP49.2m6 invested during the Period in DRUM REIT's portfolio, an industrial unit in York and a retailwarehouse in Cromer

-- GBP1.1m profit on disposal from the sale of four properties for an aggregate consideration of GBP14.8m7

1 NAV per share movement including dividends paid during the Period.

2 Profit after tax, excluding net gains or losses on investment property, divided by dividends approved relating to the period.

3 Profit after tax excluding net gains or losses on investment property divided by weighted average number of shares in issue.

4 Gross borrowings less cash (excluding rent deposits) divided by portfolio valuation.

5 Estimated rental value ("ERV") of let property divided by total portfolio ERV.

6 Before acquisition costs.

7 Before disposal costs.

Net asset value

The unaudited NAV of Custodian REIT at 31 December 2021 was GBP501.4m, reflecting approximately 113.7p per share, an increase of 7.7p (7.3%) since 30 September 2021:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 30 September 2021 106.0 445.9 Issue of equity8 (0.5) 19.1 Valuation increase having acquired DRUM REIT at a discount to valuation 1.6 7.3 Corporate acquisition and equity issuance costs (0.2) (0.9) Net increase from the DRUM REIT acquisition 0.9 25.5 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 1.4 6.2 - General valuation increases 5.2 22.7 - Profit on disposal 0.2 1.1 Net valuation movement 6.8 30.0 Asset acquisition costs - (0.2) 6.8 29.8 EPRA earnings for the Period 1.3 5.7 Interim dividend paid9 during the Period (1.3) (5.5) NAV at 31 December 2021 113.7 501.4

8 Issue of 20,247,040 new shares at their market value on 3 November 2021 of 94.5p.

9 An interim dividend of 1.25p per share relating to the quarter ended 30 September 2021 was paid on 30 November 2021.

The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation as at 31 December 2021 and net income for the Period. The movement in NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend of 1.25p per share during the Period, but does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.375p per share for the Period to be paid on 28 February 2022.

Investment Manager's market commentary

Inflation is a clear and present risk in the market today and traditionally investors have looked to real estate as a hedge against the negative impact of inflation on investment returns. Over the longer term history suggests property values and rents will increase broadly in line with inflation. Following a period of growth, the challenge for managers is to own properties with further rental growth potential whose valuation will most closely keep pace with rising prices.

Over the 12 months to 31 December 2021 Custodian REIT's like-for-like10 portfolio has seen rental growth and sharp valuation increases across its principal investment sectors as shown below:

12 months to 31 December 21 3 months to 31 December 21 Capital value change Rental value change Capital value change Rental value change Sector Industrial +23.2% +9.7% +8.2% +2.6% Retail warehouse +12.0% -2.6% +4.7% 0.0% Office -0.7% +0.9% -0.3% -0.6% Other +5.0% -3.3% +1.8% +0.7% High street retail -11.3% -6.6% +4.3% +1.9%

10 Adjusting for the impact of acquisitions and disposals.

Across the industrial and logistics portfolio, notwithstanding the rental growth to date, the average rent stands at only GBP5.27 per sq ft with an estimated rental value of GBP6.20 per sq ft, suggesting a latent rental uplift of c.18%. Furthermore, both passing rents and estimated rental values are some way below the rent required to bring forward new development, indicating further growth potential.

Retail warehousing and high street retail rents appear to be bottoming out and we are even seeing some recent demand led rental growth in these sectors. Importantly these rents are growing from a low base making them affordable for tenants. By way of example, the average retail warehouse rent across the portfolio stands at circa GBP13.50, in line with current estimated rental values, and much lower than previous market levels.

In select locations, notably prime regional city centres, we are seeing office rents increasing. This is by no means applicable to all regional offices but is focused on high quality, flexible office space with strong environmental credentials. The recent acquisition of 60 Fountain Street in Manchester is an example of how Custodian REIT is taking advantage of the opportunity to reposition property to meet the expected demands of tenants, post pandemic, and to pick up the higher rents attributable to refurbished space.

The greater driver of inflation appears to be cost-push rather than demand-pull as the economy struggles with supply chain constraints, labour shortages and the aftermath of pandemic restrictions. These factors all mitigate against widespread, low cost, speculative development which would otherwise help resolve the demand/supply imbalance that is promoting rental growth.

We believe Custodian REIT's portfolio is particularly well positioned to see rental growth as it is focused on smaller regional properties:

In the industrial and logistics sector, which accounts for 50% of the portfolio by value, smaller properties are more expensive to develop, pro-rata, so require higher rents to justify development. Rents will continue to grow until they balance out inflation in build costs.

The retail warehouse portfolio is almost exclusively focused on DIY, homewares, discounters and food, all let off affordable rents. This occupier profile is best matched with current market demand and so well placed to pick up rental growth.

We have reorganised our high street retail portfolio over the last two years, exiting most of the secondary retail locations. We completed three new lettings in the Period and have terms agreed or are seeing active demand for the very limited vacant space we have in the high street portfolio from both retail and leisure occupiers. Low vacancy rates in prime locations and occupier demand should be supportive of future rental growth.

