PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Reports 4Q and FY 2021 Financial Results. Record-High Annual EBITDA Exceeds RUB 191 Billion

For Immediate Release 10 February 2022

PhosAgro Reports 4Q and FY 2021 Financial Results

Record-High Annual EBITDA Exceeds RUB 191 Billion

Moscow - PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, today announces its consolidated IFRS financial results for the 12 months (FY) of 2021.

4Q and FY 2021 highlights

Revenue for 4Q 2021 increased by 117.2% year-on-year to RUB 127.9 billion (USD 1.8 billion), driven by higher sales volumes combined with high demand in global markets.

Revenue for FY 2021 increased by 65.6% year-on-year and amounted to RUB 420.5 billion (USD 5.7 billion). This growth was driven mainly by the Company's record-setting production volumes, a global recovery in fertilizer prices during the year and strong end-user demand combined with low inventories in key markets.

In 4Q 2021, the Company's EBITDA more than tripled year-on-year to RUB 61.5 billion (USD 847 million). EBITDA margin for the quarter grew to 48.1%, driven by upgrades to production assets, efficiency improvements at key production units and high levels of self-sufficiency in key inputs.

In FY 2021, the Company's EBITDA more than doubled year-on-year to RUB 191.8 billion (USD 2.6 billion). EBITDA margin for the year increased to 45.6%.

Capex for FY 2021 amounted to RUB 48.0 billion (USD 651 million), an increase of 17.3% year-on-year. This growth was driven by investments in the final stage of construction of a state-of-the-art production facility in Volkhov and the implementation of other projects in line with the Company's long-term development strategy.

In 4Q 2021, free cash flow amounted to RUB 22.9 billion (USD 315 million), up from RUB 2.9 billion in 4Q 2020.

Free cash flow was a record RUB 77.9 billion (USD 1.1 billion) for FY 2021, up 83.1% year-on-year.

Adjusted net profit** tripled year-on-year in FY 2021 to RUB 130.2 billion (USD 1.8 billion).

Net debt as of 31 December 2021 decreased slightly year-on-year, amounting to RUB 153.7 billion (USD 2.1 billion). The net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased to 0.8x as of the end of 2021.

Financial and operating highlights

Financial highlights FY FY Chng. 4Q 4Q Chng. RUB mln % 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 Revenue 420,488 253,879 65.6% 127,924 58,891 117.2% EBITDA* 191,810 85,659 123.9% 61,519 17,868 244.3% EBITDA margin 45.6% 33.7% 11.9 p.p. 48.1% 30.3% 17.7 p.p. Net profit 129,674 16,921 666.3% 41,834 12,963 222.7% Adj. net profit** 130,205 43,370 200.2% 45,140 2,165 1,985.0% Free cash flow 77,857 42,519 83.1% 22,905 2,854 702.6% 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Net debt 153,718 156,875 ND/LTM EBITDA 0.80x 1.83x Sales volumes by category FY FY Chng. 4Q 4Q Chng. (kt) % 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 Phosphate-based fertilizers and feed phosphates 7,762 7,669 1.2% 1,904 1,545 23.2% Nitrogen-based fertilizers 2,495 2,286 9.1% 567 500 13.5% TOTAL fertilizers 10,257 9,955 3.0% 2,470 2,045 20.8% Other products 177 184 -3.5% 49 44 10.4% TOTAL fertilizers and other products 10,434 10,138 2.9% 2,519 2,089 20.6%

RUB/USD exchange rates: average 4Q 2021 rate: 72.6; average 4Q 2020 rate: 76.2; as of 31 December 2021: 74.3; as of 31 December 2020: 73.9.

* EBITDA is calculated as operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortisation.

** Net profit as reported minus FX gain or loss.

Commenting on the Company's performance, Xavier Rolet, Chairman of PhosAgro's Board of Directors, said:

"Notwithstanding a great financial performance, PhosAgro made notable progress in the execution of its sustainable strategy and extended the selection and quality of its ESG ratings throughout 2021. For example, in keeping with the Climate and Water Strategies approved by the Board in 2020, we've added water security to our work with ratings agency CDP in the area of climate change and were delighted to see our overall climate change rating raised to B in 2021 and our inaugural water security rating achieving a C.

"In 2021 we also participated in the S&P ESG rating for the first time and achieved a strong CSA result of 46 points.

"Further in December 2021, the international agency Sustainalytics recognised PhosAgro as the best company in the global agrochemical sector in terms of ESG - PhosAgro's ESG risk rating improved from 27.3 to 22.8.

"PhosAgro remains committed to its policy of proactive cooperation with supranational institutions dedicated to Climate Change action. In 2021, PhosAgro and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) announced the extension of their cooperation agreement on global soil protection through 2023. Working together, FAO and PhosAgro have built a global network of 760 soil laboratories spanning 150 countries, extending the reach of the Soil Doctors project, which promotes the use of best practices in agriculture. In the next stage of cooperation, the FAO and PhosAgro plan to focus on solving the issue of soil health, with particular focus on contamination linked to heavy metals."

Commenting on the Company's financial results, Andrey Guryev, PhosAgro's CEO and a member of the Board of Directors, said:

"Looking at the Company's performance in 2021, I would note that this was a record year for us not only in terms of production; the Company also achieved all-time highs in terms of its financial results.

"Growth in the production and sales of fertilizers, driven by the implementation of our long-term investment programme, enabled us to increase revenue by more than 50%, exceeding RUB 420 billion for the year. Favourable conditions in global agricultural markets also led to higher margins and increased cash flow. EBITDA more than doubled in 2021 to RUB 192 billion, our best-ever result since going public.

"Despite rising investments in fixed assets and expenditures on major overhauls, which amounted to a little under RUB 50 billion in total for the year, we were able to generate almost RUB 80 billion in free cash flow during the year thanks to our highly efficient business and flexible sales system focused on the most attractive markets.

"High sales margins and a balanced long-term development programme ensured that the Company's net debt decreased slightly to about RUB 154 billion as of the end of the year. At the same time, however, our net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased to 0.8x, which is a comfortable level in the long term, as per our financial policy."

4Q 2021 market conditions

In the course of 4Q 2021, prices in global phosphate-based fertilizer markets were impacted by export restrictions in China in October, which forced DAP consumers in Asia and MAP consumers in Latin America and Australia to make essential seasonal purchases from alternative sources, including from Russia and Morocco. In addition, scaled-back US production of DAP/MAP also supported import demand in the region. The average price of MAP in 4Q 2021 was USD 767 per tonne (FOB Baltic), up from USD 695 per tonne (FOB Baltic) the previous quarter. Prices for NPK fertilizers increased on the back of seasonal demand in European countries and rising world prices for potassium feedstocks. The average price for 15-15-15 NPK fertilizer in 4Q 2021 was USD 547 per tonne (FOB Baltic), which was up USD 121 from the average price in 3Q 2021 (USD 426 per tonne FOB Baltic). Contract prices for phosphoric acid supplies to India in 4Q 2021 were agreed at USD 1,330 per tonne of 100% P2O5 (CFR India), which was USD 170 per tonne higher than the price in 3Q 2021, in line with changes in the phosphate-based fertilizer market. Phosphate feedstock prices (68%-72% BPL) in 4Q 2021 were at USD 130-225 per tonne (FOB Morocco), compared with USD 105-190 per tonne (FOB Morocco) in 3Q 2021. World sulphur prices also rose thanks to favourable conditions in phosphate-based fertilizer markets, reaching USD 222 per tonne (FOB Baltic) in 4Q 2021, compared with USD 185 per tonne (FOB Baltic) the previous quarter.

