Rubean and Cyclebit Group prepare strategic partnership - Binding talks on subscription of a convertible loan in the volume of 3.4 million euros by Cyclebit for the purpose of financing - Cyclebit also interested in increasing its shareholding through an exchange of shares

Munich, February 10, 2022: Rubean AG and CYCLEBIT GROUP LTD ("CYCLEBIT"), Lemesos/Cyprus, a fintech company in the payment sector, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding according to which CYCLEBIT intends to invest approximately EUR 3.4 million in Rubean by way of a convertible loan for the purpose of a financing. In this context, it is also planned to establish a strategic partnership in the field of digital payment solutions. As part of the financing by CYCLEBIT, a convertible loan is to be issued, which can be converted at any time within the term of 24 months at a conversion price of EUR 12.50 per Rubean share or, if necessary, after six months after disbursement for a lower price calculated from the six-month average into a current total of 271,750 shares (currently corresponds to approx. 10% of the share capital). The implementation of the measure is, inter alia, subject to the approval of the shareholders of Rubean, which is to be obtained in the course of an extraordinary general meeting. CYCLEBIT's interest may also include the acquisition or receipt of further shares by way of a direct or indirect exchange of shares following the above first step. The Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board will examine the further interest of CYCLEBIT in a larger shareholding in Rubean and will then decide to what extent this interest can be met. Rubean AG, Munich Munich, 10 February 2022

Hermann Geupel

Chief Executive Officer About CYCLEBIT GROUP: Founded in 2012, Cyclebit Group is a global payments and SaaS provider. Its core products include card acquiring, point-of-sale (POS) services and marketplace solutions. The company recently launched crypto and SoftPOS offerings, both billion-dollar industries in which the company is already a leader in select markets. In 2019, the company broke even and is currently growing profitably at an exponential rate. About Rubean: Rubean AG is a 20-year established software developer in the financial sector. The company is now growing with the development of innovative mobile payment solutions. These include the mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was developed in cooperation with CCV. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf OTC markets and on Tradegate and Quotrix. If you have any questions, please contact:





Anna Sammer german communications AG

Rubean AG Jörg Bretschneider

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 München Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 89 357560 +49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

