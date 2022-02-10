Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - Synex Renewable Energy Corporation (TSX: SXI) (Formerly, Synex International Inc.) (the "Company" or "Synex") is pleased to announce its financial and operational results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 ("Q2 2022").

Revenue for Q2 2022 increased to $1,210,505 from $1,175,348 in Q2 2021. Electricity sales for Q2 2022 were $1,216,042 compared with $1,172,606 in the three months ended December 31, 2020 ("Q2 2021"), which is an increase of $43,436. The increase in revenue for Q2 2022 was mainly due to increase in power sales with respect to the Mears, Cypress and Barr Hydroelectric plants because of higher precipitation.

The Net Income attributable to shareholders of the Company for Q2 2022 was $137,519 as compared to Net Income attributable to shareholders of $104,966 for Q2 2021. The increase in Net Income attributable to shareholders of the Company is primarily due to higher power sales. The Net Earnings per share in Q2 2022 was $0.03 as compared to $0.03 in Q2 2021. The company has already recovered losses from Q1 and is on track to be profitable for the rest of FY2022.

The capital expenditures recovered in respect of the development of run-of-river hydro projects in British Columbia for Q2 2022 were $12,391 as compared to spending of $30,936 for Q2 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had a cash balance of $1,067,787 as compared to $1,073,869 on June 30, 2021. The Company also had a restricted cash balance and term deposit of $1,538,840 and $210,000 respectively as of December 31, 2021. The total loan principal outstanding to The Equitable Life Insurance Company of Canada and The Empire Life Insurance Company was $15,219,525 on December 31, 2021, as compared to the $15,442,033 on June 30, 2021. Loans payable on December 31, 2021, included a current portion of $878,505 and a non-current portion of $14,341,020. Company repaid $222,508 towards principal payments during Q2 FY2022.

About Synex Renewable Energy Corporation (formerly, Synex International Inc.)

Synex is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company engaged in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of renewable energy projects in Canada. It has ownership interests in 12 MW of operating hydro projects in British Columbia and owns a Vancouver Island grid connection and utility carrying on business as Kyuquot Power Ltd. The Company also has 9.4 MW of construction ready run-of-river projects, applications, and land tenures on another 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150 MW of capacity, and approximately 17 wind development sites that could provide up to 4,850 MW of clean power in British Columbia. For further information, visit www.synex.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Daniel J. Russell

President & CEO, Synex Renewable Energy Corporation. (Formerly, Synex International Inc.)

524 Locust St., Burlington, ON, L7S 1V2

Phone (905) 329-5000

E-mail: daniel.russell@synex.com

