Kitron ASA: KITRON: Proposed dividend of NOK 0.25 per share for the financial year 2021

(2022-02-11) The Kitron Board of Directors will propose a dividend of NOK 0.25 per share for the financial year 2021 to the Annual General Meeting in April 2022.



The dividend will be payable to shareholders registered in Kitron's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext Securities Oslo - formerly named Euronext VPS) as of expiry of 29 April 2022 (being shareholders as of the date of the Annual General Meeting's resolution).

The total proposed dividend is NOK 49.3 million. The expected dividend dates for 2022 will also be available at Kitron's investor site on www.kitron.com/investors/.



