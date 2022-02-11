DJ Full year and fourth quarter 2021 results - 'Closing out a record year with a successful entry into Recycling'

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results Full year and fourth quarter 2021 results - 'Closing out a record year with a successful entry into Recycling' 11-Feb-2022

Luxembourg, February 11, 2022 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights

-- Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 2.3x in 2021 compared to 1.5x in 2020 -- Steel shipments of 1,819 thousand tonnes in 2021, 8.5% increase compared to steel shipments of 1,677 thousand tonnes in 2020 -- EBITDA of EUR 1,186 million in 2021, including an exceptional gain of EUR 126 million, compared to an EBITDA of EUR 343 million in 2020, including a net exceptional gain of EUR 50 million -- EBITDA of EUR 462 million in Q4 2021, including an exceptional gain of EUR 117 million2, compared to EUR 159 million in Q4 2020, including a net exceptional gain of EUR 50 million -- Net income of EUR 968 million in 2021, compared to EUR 175 million in 2020 -- Basic earnings per share of EUR 12.21 in 2021, compared to EUR 2.19 in 2020 -- Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 550 million in 2021, compared to EUR 303 million in 2020 -- Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back of EUR 367 million in 2021, after EUR (30) million paid for the acquisition of ELG, compared to EUR 195 million in 2020 -- Net financial debt of EUR 466 million, added from the ELG acquisition as of December 31, 2021, compared to EUR 67 million as of December 31, 2020

Strategic initiatives

-- Leadership Journey?(R)3 Phase 4:? Gains reached EUR 7 million in Q4 2021. Aperam realized cumulative gains of EUR 40 million in the first year of the program. This compares to cumulative target gains of EUR 150 million over the period 2021 to 2023

Cash deployment

In coherence to is Financial Policy, Aperam is announcing: -- 2022 Dividend: increase from EUR1.75 per share to EUR2.00 per share (subject to AGM approval) -- 2022 Share Buyback: up to EUR100 million

Prospects

-- Q1 2022 adj. EBITDA is expected at a slightly higher level versus the record Q4 2021 base -- We guide for slightly higher Q1 2022 net financial debt Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "In the fourth quarter we realized the fourth record results in a row. This is a reflection of the positive market environment, but also proof of the substantial improvements that we have realized over the past years. We have opened the next chapter in Aperam's transformation with the acquisition of ELG - a leading recycling company for stainless steel scrap and superalloys. Looking ahead, our long order book signals a good first half. This allows us to invest in realizing Aperam's growth & improvement strategy to 2025 and sustaining attractive shareholder returns at the same time."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q4 21 Q3 21 Q4 20 12M 21 12M 20 Sales 1,396 1,257 916 5,102 3,624 Operating income 426 241 118 1,042 199 Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 438 201 101 968 175 Basic earnings per share (EUR) 5.56 2.53 1.26 12.21 2.19 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 5.53 2.53 1.26 12.16 2.19 Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back 132 90 88 367 195 Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period) 466 59 67 466 67 Adj. EBITDA 345 278 109 1,060 293 Exceptional items 117 - 50 126 50 EBITDA 462 278 159 1,186 343 Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 814 660 253 583 175 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 1,090 660 369 652 205 Steel shipments (000t) 424 421 431 1,819 1,677

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 2.1x in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 1.8x in the third quarter of 2021. For 2021 the lost time injury frequency rate was 2.3x after 1.5x in 2020.

Financial results analysis for full year period to December 31, 2021

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased by 40.8%, at EUR 5,102 million compared to EUR 3,624 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, mainly due to higher shipments and higher prices. Steel shipments in 2021 increased by 8.5% at 1,819 thousand tonnes compared to 1,677 thousand tonnes in 2020.

EBITDA reached EUR 1,186 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 (including exceptional gains of EUR 126 million made of a bargain gain on ELG acquisition of EUR 117 million and PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognized in Brazil for EUR 9 million), compared to EUR 343 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 (including net exceptional gains of EUR 50 million made of PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognized in Brazil for EUR 65 million, partly offset by social costs and restructuring charges related to asset optimization in Europe for EUR (15) million). Group Adjusted EBITDA increased by 262% as higher demand supported a pricing recovery in both Europe and South America. Additional contributions were realized from inventory valuation gains. Phase 4 of the Leadership Journey(R) - the Transformation Program - realized EUR 40 million gains in 2021.

Depreciation, amortization and impairment was EUR (144) million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Aperam had an operating income for the year ended December 31, 2021 of EUR 1,042 million compared to an operating income of EUR 199 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Financing costs including the FX and derivatives result for the year ended December 31, 2021 were positive at EUR 2 million, including cash cost of financing of EUR (7) million and exceptional interest income of EUR 6 million in Brazil for PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods.

Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 was EUR (74) million.

The Company recorded a net income of EUR 968 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Cash flows from operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 were positive at EUR 550 million, despite a working capital increase of EUR 485 million. CAPEX for the year ended December 31, 2021 was EUR (152) million.

Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back for the year 2021 amounted to EUR 367 million.

As of December 31, 2021, total equity amounted to EUR 2,953 million and net financial debt was EUR 466 million, of which EUR 499 million net financial debt was added from the acquisition of ELG. Gross financial debt as of December 31, 2021 was EUR 990 million. Cash & cash equivalents were EUR 524 million.

Total cash returns to shareholders in 2021 amounted to EUR 245 million, consisting of EUR 105 million of share buy-back4 and EUR 140 million of dividend (of which EUR 1 million paid to non-controlling interests).

The Company had liquidity of EUR 932 million as of December 31, 2021, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of EUR 524 million and undrawn credit lines5 of EUR 408 million.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period to December 31, 2021

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 11.1% to EUR 1,396 million compared to EUR 1,257 million for the third quarter of 2021. Steel shipments increased from 421 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2021, to 424 thousand tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2021.

EBITDA increased during the quarter to EUR 462 million (including an exceptional gain of EUR 117 million related to the bargain gain on ELG acquisition) from EUR 278 million for the third quarter of 2021. The underlying improvement was mainly driven by higher volumes and higher prices that outweighed higher energy costs compared to the previous quarter.

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment was EUR (36) million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Aperam had an operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 of EUR 426 million compared to an operating income of EUR 241 million for the previous quarter.

Financing costs, net, including the FX and derivatives result for the fourth quarter of 2021 were EUR (6) million, including cash cost of financing of below EUR 1 million.

Income tax benefit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was EUR 19 million.

The Company recorded a net income of EUR 438 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash flows from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 were positive at EUR 219 million, despite a working capital increase of EUR 71 million. CAPEX for the fourth quarter was EUR (58) million.

Free cash flow before dividend and share buyback for the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to EUR 132 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 34 million, consisting fully of dividend.

Operating segment results analysis

