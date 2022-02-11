DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Operating Results for 4Q and 12M 2021

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Operating Results for 4Q and 12M 2021 11-Feb-2022

OPERATING RESULTS FOR 4Q 2021 AND 12M 2021

-- 2021 AVERAGE DAILY HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 4.9% YOY[1] TO 4.99 MLN BOE

-- 2021 AVERAGE DAILY LIQUIDS PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 2.3% YOY1 TO 3.91 MLN BARRELS

-- 2021 AVERAGE DAILY GAS PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 15.9% YOY1 TO 177.4 BLN CUBIC METERS

-- ZINICHEV FIELD, CLASSIFIED AS UNIQUE IN TERMS OF RESERVES VOLUME, IS CONSIDERED AS THE BIGGEST DISCOVERYGLOBALLY IN 2021

-- THE SHARE OF RESERVES DISCOVERED BY THE COMPANY IN 2021 ACCOUNTS FOR 75%[2] OF ALL DISCOVERIES IN RUSSIA

-- IN 2021, THE NUMBER OF NEW WELLS COMMISSIONED EXCEEDED 3.2 TH. UNITS, UP BY 26% YOY

-- 2021 OIL REFINING THROUGHPUT AT THE COMPANY'S REFINERIES IN RUSSIA INCREASED BY 2.3% YOY TO 95.1 MLN TONNES

-- IN 2021, THE RETAIL SALES VOLUME AT THE FILLING STATIONS EXCEEDED THE LEVEL OF 2020 BY 11%

-- THE COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A NEW ROSNEFT-2030 STRATEGY THAT SETS A 'NET ZERO' TARGET BY2050

ESG

In December 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new strategy 'Rosneft-2030: Reliable Energy and Global Energy Transition' targeting reduction of greenhouse gas emissions along with further improvement of the Company's operational and financial efficiency of. As part of the new strategy, Rosneft sets a 'Net Zero' target on Scope 1 and 2 operational emissions by 2050. The Company aims to reach it particularly via actions aimed at reducing emissions,

use of low-carbon power generation, energy-saving technologies, carbon capture and storage technologies and natural forest offsets.

Moreover, within the new strategy, the Company plans to reach a qualitatively new level of HSE performance, highlighting the pursuit of zero fatality accident rate (FAR, including contractors) and zero process safety events rate (PSER-1) as a priority. Thanks to the implementation of measures to prevent accidents, in 2021 the number incidents related to the safety of technological processes decreased at the Company's subsidiaries. A decline in PSE-1 by 21% and PSE-2 by 39% YoY in the Upstream testifies this statement.

Rosneft pays priority attention to biodiversity conservation in all regions of the Company's presence, and takes all the necessary steps to ensure environmental protection, conservation and restoration of natural resources. In particular, Rosneft is implementing the largest Arctic exploration program since the Soviet times. As part of the 4-year Program for assessing the sustainability of Arctic ecosystems based a study of the dynamics of the condition of the key species, in 2021, expeditionary researches were conducted to study the polar bear, Atlantic walrus and wild reindeer, listed in the Red Books of various levels. The research results form the basis for planning the Company's production activities and arranging environmental monitoring. Furthermore, the data obtained will be used in the Company's thematic printed publications, namely atlases and brochures, the release of which is scheduled for 2022-2023.

Rosneft continues to strengthen its positions in international ESG ratings. For instance, in November 2021, Rosneft became one of the leaders among oil and gas companies participating in CDP international climate rating. After an independent survey, Rosneft was assigned the B rating, which is one notch above the average score of the global climate rating participants. Moreover, S&P Global upgraded Rosneft's industry sustainability S&P Global ESG Scores rating to 67 (percentile). In December 2021, Rosneft became the best in the oil and gas industry according to the independent European rating agency RAEX-Europe.

Hydrocarbon production

In 2021, liquids production amounted to 1,425.2 mln barrels (192.1 mln tonnes), average daily liquids production amounted to 3.91 mln barrels per day. The production dynamics in the reporting period was contingent on the fulfillment of directives to ease production cuts under the OPEC+ Agreement as well the implementation of the asset optimization program held since the end of 2020. Taking into account the assets in operation as of the year-end (excluding the assets disposed of in 2020-2021), the average daily liquids production increased by 2.3% YoY.

In 4Q 2021, liquids production amounted to 367.0 mln barrels (49.5 mln tonnes), average daily liquids production was 3.99 mln barrels per day. Excluding the assets sold in 3Q 2021, the production growth was 1% QoQ.

In 2021, gas production increased by 3.1% YoY and amounted to 64.75 bln cubic meters. Average daily gas production reached 177.4 mln cubic meters per day. Taking into account the assets in operation as of the year-end (excluding the assets disposed of in 2020-2021), the average daily gas production growth amounted to 15.9% YoY. The positive dynamics is mainly due to an increase in natural gas production at the Rospan project, an increase in sales of gas produced at the Zohr field (Egypt), as well as an increase in gas production by Sibneftegaz. In 4Q 2021, gas production amounted to 16.94 bln cubic meters, average daily gas production reached 184.1 mln cubic meters per day.

As a result, 2021 hydrocarbon production amounted to 1,819.5 mln boe (245.3 mln toe), average daily hydrocarbon production was 4,985 th. boe per day. Taking into account the assets in operation as of the year-end, the average daily hydrocarbon production growth amounted to 4.9% YoY.

In 4Q 2021, hydrocarbon production amounted to 470.2 mln boe (63.4 mln toe), average daily hydrocarbon production was 5,110 th. boe per day. Excluding the assets sold in 3Q 2021, the hydrocarbon production growth was 1.3% QoQ.

Geological exploration, development drilling and new wells commissioning

In 2021, the Company conducted over 1.1 th. linear km of 2D seismic works and about 5.7 th. sq. km of 3D seismic works on the Russian onshore, which is almost a third higher YoY. Total volume of 2D seismic works exceeded 1.9 th. Linear km, while total volume of 3D seismic works amounted to over 6.6 th. sq. km. Rosneft tested 93 exploration wells with a 90% success rate. As a result of geological exploration, in 2021 the Company discovered 256 new deposits and 2 new fields with total AB1C1+B2C2 hydrocarbon reserves amounting to about 0.5 bln toe.

A unique in terms of reserves volume gas condensate field named after. E. Zinichev in the Krasnoyarsk region with 384 bln cubic meters of AB1C1+B2C2 recoverable gas reserves, as well as a large Kederginskoye gas field in Yakutia with over 43 bln cubic meters of ??1?1+?2?2 recoverable gas reserves can be attributed to the largest discoveries in 2021. The share of the reserves discovered by the Company in 2021 accounted for 75% (in oil equivalent) of all the discoveries in the Russian Federation in 2021.

In 2021, development drilling footage amounted to 10.9 mln meters, remaining approximately at the 2020 level. The Company traditionally maintains the share of in-house drilling footage at 50% as a minimum.

In 2021, the number of newly commissioned wells exceeded 3.2 th. units, up by 26% YoY. The number of the most efficient new horizontal wells reached 2.3 th. units, up by 30% YoY, while their share in total number of newly commissioned wells amounted to 70%. In 2021, the share of newly commissioned horizontal wells with multistage hydrofracturing exceeded 1.4 th. units, or 44% of the total number of wells commissioned over the period. Unit production per horizontal well overpassed the indicator for directional wells by more than 2 times.

According to the results of the hydrocarbon reserves audit conducted by DeGolyer & MacNaughton, Rosneft's SEC proved hydrocarbon reserves as of December 31, 2021 amounted to 38.3 bln boe (5.2 bln toe). An organic proved hydrocarbon reserves replacement ratio amounted to 116%, a replacement ratio for operating assets was 117%. According to the PRMS classification as of December 31, 2021, 1?, 2P and 3P hydrocarbon reserves stood at 42.2 bln boe (5.7 bln toe), 82.3 bln boe (11.1 bln toe), and 126.4 bln boe (17.1 bln toe), respectively. The results of an independent international reserves audit confirmed a high resource potential of the Vostok Oil project.

Upstream projects development

From 2016 to 2021, the Company launched 14 new major exploration and production projects. In 2021, the Company's share in total liquids production at these projects amounted to 517 th. barrels per day (25.0 mln tonnes), which is 27% higher YoY. The share of these projects reached 13.2% of the total liquids production, up by 3.4 p.p. YoY.

The Company continues to develop its production projects in accordance with the previously announced plans.

In the reporting period, Rosneft continued an active development of a large-scale Vostok Oil project in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Region. As of the end of 2021, the Company conducted 500 sq. km of 3D seismic work, and completed the construction of 3 exploration wells with a 100% success rate. The construction of another 8 exploration wells in the Zapadno-Irkinskiy, Irkinskiy, Peschaniy license areas, as well as at fields of the Vankor cluster continues. As part of the winter season 2021-2022, field seismic surveys are underway at the Payakha cluster.

