A mighty week for our ATX TR which saw midweek new All-time Highs. News came from Wienerberger (2), ams Osram, AT&S, Mayr-Melnhof, Andritz (2), voestalpine, A1 Telekom Austria and Agrana. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 3,22% to 8.169,72 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 4,09%. Up to now there were 16 days with a positive and 14 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1% away, from the low 8,53%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 1,04%, the weakest is Friday with -0,82%. These are the best-performers this week: Addiko Bank 16,75% in front of AT&S 8,91% and Semperit 8,09%. And the following stocks performed worst: Marinomed Biotech -3,62% in front of Amag -3,33% and EVN -3,09%. Further highlights this week: OMV for 6 ...

