voestalpine: The key performance indicators (KPIs) of the stell an technology group voestalpine for Q3 2021/22 show significant year-over-year growth. Compared with the first three quarters of the business year 2020/21, revenue jumped 36.7% to Euro 10.9 bn. EBITDA increased 126.4% year over year to Euro 1.5 bn. Profit before tax surged in the reporting period to Euro 893 mn (Q3 2020/21: Euro -210 million), and profit after tax to Euro 698 mn (Q3 2020/21: Euro -159 mn). The number of employees (FTE) in the voestalpine Group increased 2.7% year over year, from 47,871 to 49,157. "We are very pleased with our current key performance indicators, which reflect highly robust demand for our high-quality products, the excellent work of our employees, and our undiminished focus on ...

