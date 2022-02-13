Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from ICT Poland to deliver two heat recovery chains for the PM12 and PM14 tissue machines at its mill in Kostrzyn. Start-up is scheduled for 2022. The heat recovery chains will be supplied by Andritz Novimpianti and include a PrimeDry YES Yankee Ecosteam system that produces high-pressure steam by utilizing exhaust air from the Yankee hood. This steam is used directly as motive steam for the Yankee, thus reducing energy costs and CO2 emissions.Andritz: weekly performance: 0.86% Agrana: Fruit-, starch and sugar company Agrana has successfully completed the 2021|22 sugar beet campaign at all seven of its beet sugar processing plants in Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania. Based on an average ...

