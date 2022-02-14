Jefferies announced today that it will donate $1.5 million AUD to five charities that provide critical aid and support to those affected by the recent volcanic eruption and related tsunami near Tonga.

The firm's Doing Good Trading Day, held February 10, raised contributions from net trading commissions for Asia Pacific securities and voluntary donations from Jefferies' more than 4,500 employees.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented:

"Our hearts go out to the people of Tonga, where homes and entire villages have been destroyed and critical power, water and communications infrastructure must be restored. This all occurred during a pandemic which only makes relief efforts even more complicated. Our hope is that the immediate donation of $1.5 million AUD will have an outsized impact on the relief efforts as this beautiful Pacific Island nation begins the long process of rebuilding their communities. We are proud of our entire Jefferies family, consisting of clients, employee-partners and shareholders, for once again making a difference by giving back to those most in need. We also are grateful for the charities we selected who have given their word that the funds will go to immediate, smart and impactful initiatives."

We are honored to support the following respected charitable organizations:

Charitable Organization Charity Description Amount Donated UNICEF New Zealand Protects and promotes the rights of women and children all over the world, contributes to the improvement of their living conditions and delivers sustainable access to lifesaving supplies where they are most needed. $500,000 AUD The Sir Michael Jones Foundation Focused on providing community support in the Pacific Islands. $500,000 AUD Habitat for Humanity New Zealand Provides housing and shelter solutions for low to mid-income people who otherwise wouldn't be able to achieve home ownership. $200,000 AUD Red Cross New Zealand Improves the lives of vulnerable people by providing urgent relief during international disasters. $150,000 AUD World Central Kitchen Supplies meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises. They build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. $150,000 AUD

