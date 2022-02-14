Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to the AQSE GROWTH MARKET - Majestic Corporation Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to the AQSE GROWTH MARKET

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Majestic Corporation Plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered Office 1 High Street Mews Wimbledon Village London SW19 7RG Principle Place of Business 1203 CC Wu Building 302 - 308 Hennessy Road Wan Chai Hong Kong DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Peter Yu Pok Lai -Chairman and CEO Man Bing ("Joe") Lee - CFO Gianfranco Guerra - Executive Director Christopher Paul Neoh - Non-Executive Director Larry Carter Howick - Non-Executive Director APPLICANT SECTOR: Metals Recycling DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Majestic is a profitable business recycling precious and non-ferrous metals from obsolete mechanical and industrial material including catalytic convertors, printed circuit boards, legacy electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), and industrial metal residues left over from manufacturing. The metals extracted for recycling include gold, platinum, rhodium and palladium. The company uses a network of partners to source, acquire, store, and process material and once the waste precious metal is ready it is supplied to refineries, in countries such as Japan, for reconstitution and resupply in to the global supply chain. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Guild Financial Advisory Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: [10,000,000] ordinary shares of GBP0.005 par value SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): [15.52%] SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Li Ting Yang is the spouse of Peter Lai. Lionel Lai is their adult son. Peter Lai [7,190,128 shares] [71.9%] Li Ting Yang [719,192 shares] [7.19%] Lionel Lai [539,259 shares] [5.39%]

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A - Admission will be by way of an Introduction

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

28 February 2022

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.majestic-corp.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

CREST

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

Peter Lai will enter into an Orderly Market Agreement for a period of 12 months from the date of admission.

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

The Company is subject to the UK Takeover Code

