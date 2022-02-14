Anzeige
Montag, 14.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
Dow Jones News
14.02.2022 | 08:31
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to the AQSE GROWTH MARKET - Majestic Corporation Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to the AQSE GROWTH MARKET

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to the AQSE GROWTH MARKET 14-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
 
Majestic Corporation Plc 
 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
Registered Office 
1 High Street Mews 
Wimbledon Village 
London SW19 7RG 
 
Principle Place of Business 
1203 CC Wu Building 
302 - 308 Hennessy Road 
Wan Chai 
Hong Kong 
 
 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
 
Peter Yu Pok Lai -Chairman and CEO 
Man Bing ("Joe") Lee - CFO 
Gianfranco Guerra - Executive Director 
Christopher Paul Neoh - Non-Executive Director 
Larry Carter Howick - Non-Executive Director 
 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
 
Metals Recycling 
 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
Majestic is a profitable business recycling precious and non-ferrous metals from obsolete mechanical and industrial 
material including catalytic convertors, printed circuit boards, legacy electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), and 
industrial metal residues left over from manufacturing. The metals extracted for recycling include gold, platinum, 
rhodium and palladium. 
 
The company uses a network of partners to source, acquire, store, and process material and once the waste precious 
metal is ready it is supplied to refineries, in countries such as Japan, for reconstitution and resupply in to the 
global supply chain. 
 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
 
Guild Financial Advisory Limited 
 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
[10,000,000] ordinary shares of GBP0.005 par value 
 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
 
[15.52%] 
 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
Li Ting Yang is the spouse of Peter Lai. Lionel Lai is their adult son. 
 
Peter Lai   [7,190,128 shares]         [71.9%] 
Li Ting Yang [719,192 shares]          [7.19%] 
Lionel Lai           [539,259 shares] [5.39%]

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A - Admission will be by way of an Introduction

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

28 February 2022

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.majestic-corp.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

CREST

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

Peter Lai will enter into an Orderly Market Agreement for a period of 12 months from the date of admission.

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

The Company is subject to the UK Takeover Code

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1279897 14-Feb-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279897&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
