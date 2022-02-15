DJ Straumann Group reports revenue exceeding CHF 2 billion

2021 Full-year Report - Media Release . Full-year revenue increased organically by 41.7% and reached CHF 2.0 billion, thanks to strong growth of40% or more in all regions . Fourth quarter revenue reached CHF 540 million with organic growth of 21.1% . Core EBIT margin of 27.4% while core net profit rose to CHF 456 million . The Group generated CHF 560 million cash from operating activities . Proposal to increase dividend to CHF 6.75 and to elect Nadia Tarolli Schmidt to the Board of Directors . Outlook 2022: Organic revenue growth expected in the low double-digit percentage range and profitabilityis expected around 26% including major growth investments

in CHF million / margin FY 2021 FY 2020 changes rounded IFRS CORE[1] IFRS CORE1 Revenue 2022 2022 1426 1426 Change CHF 41.8% (10.7%) Change w/out FX 43.8% (3.9%) Change organic 41.7% (5.6%) Gross profit 1540 1540 1030 1038 Margin 76.2% 76.2% 72.2% 72.8% Margin change CHF 330bps (280bps) Margin change w/out FX 360bps (190bps) EBITDA 652 652 406 421 Margin 32.3% 32.3% 28.5% 29.5% Margin change CHF 280bps (210bps) Margin change w/out FX 310bps (60bps) EBIT 543 553 157 333 Margin 26.8% 27.4% 11.0% 23.4% Margin change CHF 400bps (370bps) Margin change w/out FX 440bps (210bps) Net result 399 456 92 261 Margin 19.7% 22.6% 6.5% 18.3% Margin change CHF 420bps (290bps) Basic EPS (in CHF) 24.90 28.45 5.75 16.20 Dividend (in CHF) 6.75 5.75 Free cash flow 441 295 Margin 21.8% 20.7% Headcount (end of December) 9054 7340

Basel, February 15, 2022 - Straumann Group delivered revenue of more than CHF 2 billion, with very strong results in every geography and business area. This was clearly demonstrated by strong organic growth in every quarter. Annual organic revenue growth came to 41.7%, a strong result, impacted by some currency headwinds. The performance benefited especially in the first half of the year from the comparison to 2020, when COVID-19 and measures around it severely impacted the business. In 2021, dental practices operated with strong patient flows, particularly as some remaining restrictions left consumers with more disposable income to spend on specialty dental treatments. The Group's growth was enhanced by its ability to adapt to the changing environment, paired with its broad offering of innovative solutions.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, revenue increased by 21.1% to CHF 540 million, making it the strongest quarter ever in absolute figures.

Guillaume Daniellot, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Overall our business has grown very strongly in every area and region. I am proud of our colleagues, their performance. This year's figures pay testament to what they do every day. Their efforts helped to take us past the 2 billion mark by further expanding the business and improving access to treatment, impacting 3.7 million smiles worldwide. We gained market share by growing the current customer base, winning new customers, expanding our education efforts and geographical reach. In 2022,

organic revenue growth expected in the low double-digit percentage range and profitability is expected around 26% including major growth investments.'

Strategic highlights

Evolved strategy incorporating sustainability to achieve CHF 5 billion revenue by 2030

In December 2021, Straumann Group presented its new strategic compass to achieve its long-term ambition of CHF 5 billion in revenue by 2030. The Group has enjoyed strong growth over the past years, significantly expanding its business scope. Today, the Group operates in a potential CHF 18 billion market covering implantology, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontics and digital equipment. With its focus on innovation and delivering value for the customer, the Group's evolved strategy will form the base for future growth in orthodontics and implantology, markets that according to Straumann Group estimates remain underpenetrated.

In 2021, the Board of Directors set up an accelerated task force to define the Group's sustainability framework. Amongst other goals, the Group aims to impact 10 million smiles per year by 2030. By 2026 it wants 50% of leadership positions held by females and for 80% of employees to say they have good opportunities to learn and grow. In addition, the aim is that 100% of electricity comes from renewable sources by 2024.

Peter Hackel, Chief Financial Officer, said: 'Sustainability is a strategic business priority for Straumann Group. Our financial success is built on a sustainable business model and we must play our part - today and for future generations. In 2021, we made major progress in setting up the organization to take our sustainability efforts one step further in line with our growth journey. We aspire to be a role model for the industry and amongst other actions, we have signed the Science Based Target initiative to reduce our emissions in line with climate science.

Value proposition strengthened and new education campus in orthodontics

In 2021, strengthening the orthodontics value proposition has been a major focus. Important innovations were for example the launch of the new clear aligner material ClearQuartz allowing to move teeth more predictively thanks to the patented tri-layer material. In 2021 the Group launched a series of new software features for treatment management and case setups, such as ClearPilot 2.0. Another achievement was the connectivity of intraoral scanners that integrate with the Group's orthodontic solutions. In addition, the Group rolled out the Ortho Campus in October 2021 further strengthening the orthodontic value proposition. It is a comprehensive collection of online tools and curricula for professionals to ensure treatment success.

Acquisition of Japanese implantology concierge, Nihon Implant

In December 2021, Straumann Group signed an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Nihon Implant, a leading implant treatment concierge in Japan. Nihon Implant connects patients with clinicians, referring patients for implant treatment to specialty clinics. The clinician benefits from a customer acquisition pathway, which reduces practices' marketing activities. The acquisition supports the Group's strategic priority to build a consumer presence and will be key to help raise awareness of implant treatment and drive customers to clinicians. The acquisition was closed in January 2022.

Strong culture and leadership team strengthened

The emphasis on culture resulted in a Group-wide employee engagement score of 80 in 2021 - a global benchmark which places the Group in the top 25% of companies worldwide. This is two points higher than in 2020 despite challenging global work conditions due to the pandemic.

In October 2021, Christian Ullrich became Straumann Group's first Chief Information Officer (CIO). He is responsible for delivering the Group-wide digital transformation. In addition, the Group is in the process of recruiting a Chief Consumer Officer. These changes reflect the fact that the Group is continuously seeking to add relevant skills to the EMB.

Full-year BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

In implantology, both the premium and value segments achieved strong full-year organic growth, as did the digital and orthodontics businesses. The latter reported the highest level of growth. All businesses successfully navigated the COVID-19 challenges of 2021, even turning them to their advantage. For example, the sales force, having to use remote tools to make contact with clinicians, expanded the customer base by a double-digit percentage.

New premium implant brand BLX grew strongly through the year while TLX had a strong start following the global launch at the ITI World Symposium in September. Value brands Neodent, Anthogyr and Medentika grew strongly and expanded geographically. The orthodontic business grew rapidly, with a strong contribution from DrSmile, which is now present in 10 countries. The launch of the new clear aligner material ClearQuartz enables more predictive teeth movement thanks to the patented tri-layer material. The Group also expanded its doctor-led direct-to-consumer business (B2C2B) geographically by acquiring Smilink in Brazil, being present on two continents with this business model today.

This acquisition offered further growth opportunities with dentist partners and strengthened the Group's portfolio of convenient doctor-led aligner treatment solutions for patients.

Increasing workforce, investing in innovation and manufacturing capacity

With its business expanding, the Group increased its global workforce to 9054. Most of the new positions were in production and sales-related functions. The Group invested in large expansion programs at its implant and clear-aligner manufacturing sites to meet growing demand.

